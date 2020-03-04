'Red Alert' promotion: Infielder Robertson gets mid-March callup to aid Cardinals depth

“I was hoping to get it at the beginning,” Robertson said. “But I just control what I can control, worry about what I can control. I have the opportunity now, and I’m thankful for it, and I’m eager to learn from these guys for as long as I can be here.”

Robertson, 25, spent the past season split between Class AA and Class AAA. The Cardinals’ fourth-round pick in 2017, Robertson hit .231/.360/.365 and had an overall OPS of .724. He hit 11 homers and had 27 extra-base hits, but the bulk of his production came via his eye for the strike zone and his willingness to take the walks offered. Often batting lower in the Redbirds and S-Cards orders, Robertson had 66 walks in 123 games. At Memphis, where he played 66 games in 2019, he had almost as many walks (39) as he had hits (44) — and that was at a level where the pitchers show accelerated command before they head to the majors.

All that time on base allowed Robertson opportunity to steal a handful, and he snagged 12 in Triple-A, but went 14-for-24 on steals overall.