Reflections on 15-plus years of chats, my Post-Dispatch colleagues and more

We've been doing this sports chat thing now for more than 15 years, engaging each week with STLtoday.com readers. In Friday's chat, readers had me take a look back, and also comment on my Post-Dispatch colleagues. Here are some of the highlights.
Q: Off the wall question: Have these chats changed thru the years and if yes how?
A: The chats have remained largely the same. The tone has always gotten a bit rough when a team struggled. Those old Rams Game Day Chats were absolutely punishing. The team lost game after game, year after year, and the chats were a mix of ranting from Rams fans and taunting by fans from other cities. It was messy warfare.
It a bit crazier in the early days of the chats because social media wasn't providing the many outlets we see today. Now fans can take their anger to many other places.
Q: Hi Jeff, Thanks very much for the chat. It seems like all the PD baseball writers and columnists get along well, they respect one another's talents, and there seems to be no jealousy. I hope that is the case; if it isn't, don't even post this question - I want to remain in my world of bliss. Why do you think this group gets along so well, and is it rather rare in the business?
These are all really good guys. I've seen situations, especially back East, where there was lots of infighting. Derrick works his tail off, Commish is the Commish -- everybody in the sport respects him -- and the two Bens have been great to work with since they arrived.
The late great Joe Strauss liked to mix it up with us, with his trademark smirk. He kept us on our toes, making sure we didn't get too soft. He was one of a kind for sure and I miss him every day.
Q: Do you think Chief will be the coach of the Blues for as long as he wants to do the job? I can't see Army ever firing him for any reason except insubordination.
It doesn't work that way in the NHL. As intense as this game is, as as intense as Berube is, I can see fatigue settling in at some point for the coach, the players or both. I'd like to see Berube and the bulk of these players get one more chance with a full training camp, a full season and a fully operational farm team supporting them. This has been a really weird season. But even for Cup-winning coaches nothing is forever.
Q: This is the last chat before hockey trade deadline. What does Bobo the Blues GM do?
A: How do you do it without sending a message you're giving up the rest of the season and tanking a chance at the playoffs? Could make for a bad off season with the wrong message to the players.
Armstrong has been in this spot before and he made a trade even with his team still in the chase. And that worked out fine for the long term. I see the Blues moving Hoffman for sure. Trading Schwartz and his expiring contract would be a blockbuster. THAT would jar the group with a tough message, because Jaden is a big piece of the chemistry. But like I noted earlier, he is injury-prone, he has had another bad offensive season and Armstrong's interest in giving him long-term dollars may be waning. Tyler Bozak could move as a rental player. Vince Dunn will draw calls as well.
I predict they move Hoffman. And if the Blues lose both games to the Wild, then the selloff could be more extreme as Armstrong decides to retool.
Q: The Cardinals are succeeding in low-scoring games because of good pitching and defense. What to do with these batting averages.?
Shortstop.125
Left field .148
Right field.070
Carpenter 0 forever
I don’t see this is a good combination to make a long run this year? Moe’s has done his thing of giving us a good infield and a terrible outfield -once again average performance
A: The Cardinals have banked some victories due to their pitching, which was clearly their advantage coming into the season. After rough starts from Jack Flaherty and Adam Wainwright, the rotation has been very good. And their bullpen has been exceptional. They have an entire rotation sitting out right now -- Kim, Mikolas, Thompson, Oviedo, Liberatore -- so odds are that depth will pay off in a big way this summer.
As for the offense, yes, it must improve. The Cardinals have gotten some run production from down in the order with timely home runs, but they need much more from their outfield and their bench. Either guys will start hitting or management will start seeking replacements one by one.
Q: Have you got a feel on how Army views this teams chances? With almost all the forwards back isn't moving Hoffman a no brainer? Also wouldn't moving Dunn allow Walman to play more improving both the D and PK?
I expect Armstrong to get what he can for Hoffman before the trade deadline. It's clear that Berube doesn't have a role for him. As for Dunn, the price would have to be right. He is an asset. If Armstrong keeps him for the season, then he will revisit his status after the season while also making his expansion draft plans.
While Armstrong hopes this team makes the playoffs, it has given him no reason to believe it can make a long run.
Q: This is going to sound like a bit of a double standard maybe, but I'm not ready to give up on this Blues team, but I'm about ready to give up on the Hoffman experiment. I was all aboard at the beginning of the season and now...I'm just tired. Is there any reason to expect him to turn it on this year for the Blues or do we need to look into trading him?
A: Berube has made it clear that Mike doesn't have a place here. Now that Tarasenko is back, the team must balance its scorers and checkers up front. Mike's big strength is power-play scoring, but he couldn't earn a primary role there either. I imagine he will welcome a chance to go elsewhere and try to build value ahead of free agency.
Q: Watching this Carpenter saga play out is emotionally painful to watch, and I imagine for Carp it’s painful to go through. I feel for the guy but it’s almost to the point where it’s getting cruel. He hasn’t performed in two years and he doesn’t have a base hit this year so far. I hear Ricky Horton talk on the broadcast how hard he worked this off season. I don’t doubt that he didn’t but I’m just not seeing it. He can’t run, he can’t throw, he can’t hit and yet he’ll make $20M dollars this year. Has Mo ever discussed at length the reason for the contract extension?
A: Carpenter got his extension because the Cardinals typcially keep their top guys around and Matt had hit at a near-MVP level. But it was a needless move at the time because Matt wasn't going anywhere. And with all the data out there about age-related regression, I was surprised they took that needless risk.
Dexter Fowler had free agency leverage, so he had power to get extra contract years. The same went for Paul Goldschmidt with his expiring contract. And the Cardinals took some age risk by assuming Arenado's contract and adding to it.
But in Carpenter's case, Matt had no leverage and the Cardinals should have felt no urgency.
Q: I can't help but think the Cardinals answer to the outfield problems was under their nose the whole time. I understand they wanted to give O'Neill and Williams and eventually Thomas a shot - and I know they didn't want to spend the money - but had they just resigned Wong - that would have given Edman an outfield spot with Carlson and Bader. Which would be a nice improvement over what they're putting out there now.
The Cardinals were committed to cutting payroll this season coming out of the pandemic. That meant not picking up the option year on Wong (against my objection!) and getting the Rockies to underwrite the front end of the Arenado contract the team took off Colorado's hands. The budget called for entry-level pay for the outfield. In retrospect, perhaps keeping Fowler was an option, since the Cardinals had to play almost all of his salary to move him.
But O'Neill, Williams, Dean and/or Thomas can make this a moot point by hitting.
Q: Arozarena Is hitting.300
A: Good for him. What will be interesting to watch will be his power totals. He didn't hit for power for much of his time in the minors for the Cardinals. He has no homers in 58 spring and regular season at bats so far this season, but that is a small sample size. Randy certainly muscled up as he got into his mid-20s, so folks are wondering where his new normal settles.
Q: Do you believe the Cardinals have their corner outfielders with the team right now? I want the trade for Joey Gallo movement to start right now. At the same time I hope the Cardinals are working with Gorman in left.
A: Are the Cardinals set in the outfielder corners? No. The team is giving several guys a long look and we'll see how it plays. The roster is not frozen and the team will look to upgrade as needed.
The Gallo trade speculation is popular. Gorman, who is a similar offensive player, is trying hard at second base because he favors the infield over the outfield. That would bump Edman to he outfield, if he can hold up at second. I have my doubts about that.
Q: Interesting article PD posted today talking about the change in NCAA MBB with success going from the 1 and done teams like Kentucky to teams like Baylor with more experienced players.
Would it even be possible for someone like Calipari to change recruiting targets to more development guys who would stay with the program?
Maybe Cuonzo Martin was on to something before we saw it.
A: This transfer trend was already emerging. But man, the NCAA really threw rhe door open to wholesale player movement.
Coaches would rather work with a finished project than an immature grass roots star accustomed to coddling. That has been an equalizer for schools like Gonzaga. Arkansas is all in on that with Eric Musselman. Oregon is another example under Dana Altman.
I'm guessing that Martin's recruiting message resonates more with mature players who have seen how things really work. His message was never going to click with most of the one-and-done guys who are used to being catered to. Many of those players have handlers in place, managing their transition to pro basketball even while they are just entering college. As we found out from the federal probe, lots of money changes hands at that level.