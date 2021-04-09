Reflections on 15-plus years of chats, my Post-Dispatch colleagues and more

The late great Joe Strauss liked to mix it up with us, with his trademark smirk. He kept us on our toes, making sure we didn't get too soft. He was one of a kind for sure and I miss him every day.

Q: Do you think Chief will be the coach of the Blues for as long as he wants to do the job? I can't see Army ever firing him for any reason except insubordination.

It doesn't work that way in the NHL. As intense as this game is, as as intense as Berube is, I can see fatigue settling in at some point for the coach, the players or both. I'd like to see Berube and the bulk of these players get one more chance with a full training camp, a full season and a fully operational farm team supporting them. This has been a really weird season. But even for Cup-winning coaches nothing is forever.

Q: This is the last chat before hockey trade deadline. What does Bobo the Blues GM do?

A: How do you do it without sending a message you're giving up the rest of the season and tanking a chance at the playoffs? Could make for a bad off season with the wrong message to the players.