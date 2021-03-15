Rondon and Nogowski could force the Cardinals hand as they keep tearing things up at the plate

Sosa is out of options, so that will be a factor in the decision. If Rondon or John Nogowski were left-handed hitters, we'd be talking about how they had assured themselves a spot on the bench.

Q: John Nogowski is tearing it up. Is there a place for him on this team? Can he play the outfield? He would have been a good platoon with Matt Carpenter at designated hitter.

A: Nogowski can play the outfield. Whether he'll see the outfield in spring is a question of some debate because the media has asked a few times about it, and Mike Shildt each time has (responded with) how crowded the outfield is, and that getting innings for the outfielders has been on his list more than getting Nogowski (playing time) there. Maybe that telegraphs where Nogowski fits for this team. It certainly seems like his chances at the bench are tied to how the Cardinals view the options for Edmundo Sosa and Justin Williams. The path of least resistance often is the path taken.

Nogowski has done as much as anyone to force the Cardinals to have the conversation about where he fits. Impressive spring.

Q: How do you stay objective and not become a fan of a team?