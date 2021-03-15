Rondon and Nogowski could force the Cardinals hand as they keep tearing things up at the plate

During our weekly chat with Cardinals fans, we answer questions about some spring surprises and some big bats the Cardinals will be counting on in 2021.
Q: Should there be concern with slow starts from Paul Goldschmidt, Dylan Carlson and Nolan Arenado?
A: Not much, but it's OK to watch with some interest. As of right now the Cardinals are halfway through their spring schedule. This is Game 13. It's common for the pitchers to be ahead of the hitters in many ways and in most games to this point. Over the next week that will change. The timing for the hitters will catch up. Some hitters will seek back-field at-bats to goose that process. There have been a few times where it was clear that Goldschmidt was just a tick off on his timing from crushing a pitch. He will dial that in. All three have done well as far as maintain a control of the strike zone.
Q: Jose Rondon has been impressive. What are his chances of making the team?
A: Improving with each lash of hard contact he makes, and each inning he shows he can play shortstop. The Cardinals were intrigued by the noise he could make when they signed him. He had solid offensive upside, and the thought was he also could be versatile. Wasn't too long ago he had more than 20 homers at Class AAA/MLB for the White Sox. If he could also be reliable at shortstop, second, and third base, well, then there was a way for him to leapfrog over Edmundo Sosa or others and be the complement at a few positions and a pinch-hit option off the bench.
Sosa is out of options, so that will be a factor in the decision. If Rondon or John Nogowski were left-handed hitters, we'd be talking about how they had assured themselves a spot on the bench.
Q: John Nogowski is tearing it up. Is there a place for him on this team? Can he play the outfield? He would have been a good platoon with Matt Carpenter at designated hitter.
A: Nogowski can play the outfield. Whether he'll see the outfield in spring is a question of some debate because the media has asked a few times about it, and Mike Shildt each time has (responded with) how crowded the outfield is, and that getting innings for the outfielders has been on his list more than getting Nogowski (playing time) there. Maybe that telegraphs where Nogowski fits for this team. It certainly seems like his chances at the bench are tied to how the Cardinals view the options for Edmundo Sosa and Justin Williams. The path of least resistance often is the path taken.
Nogowski has done as much as anyone to force the Cardinals to have the conversation about where he fits. Impressive spring.
Q: How do you stay objective and not become a fan of a team?
A: Or have it veer the other way -- where you're around something so long and so often and for so many hours that you start to dislike it. In all fairness, I always thought it was more likely that you come to dislike a place you cover more than like it. Like you know it too well, you are giving the stiff-arm too often.
This can be an adversarial relationship at times, and that helps. The goal is to remain professional. Honest. I'm a fan of the game. I try to keep that as my compass. Cover it from a place of fondness for the game and its history and an appreciation of what baseball means to St. Louis, and see the Cardinals as a public trust that must live up to their brand.
Q: Has Tyler O’Neill turned into the hitter the Cardinals hoped he would be?
A: He had another strong at-bat (Monday) vs. Max Scherzer. He took a two-strike curveball to right field for a double. He's using the whole field. Haven't seen O’Neill do that this consistently, this well, in any spring or season before. He seems more assured at the plate. Shorter swing. In control.
Q: Is there anyone besides Tommy Edman who figures to get significant time batting leadoff this season?
A: The Cardinals haven't even been coy with this. They want Tommy Edman to lead off, and he's going to lead off, and that's the way it is. Dylan Carlson really hasn't gotten a look there -- that's just fascinating, honestly -- and Matt Carpenter has to leap over three things: Tyler O'Neill's play, Edman’s play, no DH (thus far) in the National League.
So, it’s Edman.
Q: Did the Cardinals just make it easier for Alex Reyes to likely succeed in the short term by making the bullpen his home for 2021?
A: Interesting question. I like the way you phrased it. To me, they just decided not to even dare to find out how successful he could be as a starter this year. They talked themselves out of it. Again. They postponed his opportunity. Again. They seem intent on moving 12 months closer to him only being a reliever for them, ever. Again.
Follow-up: So Alex Reyes pitched four more innings than John Gant last year and 2/3 of an inning less than Carlos Martinez, and yet he is the only one who can't handle a starter's load? Also, how does he go from 80 innings in 2021 to 170 innings in 2022? It doesn't add up.
A: Agreed. It does not. You know a good way to manage a pitcher's workload and assure that he gets innings and rest and is available when you need him?
Make him a starter.
Incredibly, you know when a starter is going to appear in a game and you know the days that starter is going to rest.
Q: I am keeping the faith that Matt Carpenter will return to hitting well. Any signs that he is improving?
A: He has consistently hit the ball hard over the past week, when we have been able to check some TrackMan data. He put a ball to the warning track in right field (Monday), stung a ball to center at the Mets ballpark, and put a ball off the right-field wall wall a few innings later. There are signs, yes. I tried to cover both the signs and the concerns in a recent article.
Q: How much of a drop-off defensively would there be with an outfield of Tyler O'Neill, Lane Thomas, and Dylan Carlson? (No Harrison Bader) Would it really be that significant?
A: Count me in the group that thinks Lane Thomas is an above-average center fielder, and so the difference would not be as much as just saying it goes from a Gold Glove-caliber centerfielder to someone else. Thomas is above average in center. Bader is elite.
Q: If Paul DeJong continues to struggle offensively, will the Cardinals look at adding a shortstop next offseason, or is his defensive value enough to keep running him out there?
A: It seems like the Cardinals have committed those dollars to third base at the moment and that DeJong is the shortstop they want to work out. I can't see them being a major player in the high-dollar shortstop game now that they have their highest-dollar third baseman in place.
Tommy Edman got time at shortstop today. They do want to keep him as an option there, and that's part of what people were asking about earlier -- there are ways that both Matt Carpenter and Tommy Edman appear in the lineup.