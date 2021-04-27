Shildt's slow play of Carlson has been his only major misstep this season

A: I would say they were blisteringly honest and frank. Mozeliak said as spring training neared its end that he can't keep giving the same optimistic answers regarding Carpenter moving forward if he results don't change, and the results didn't change, so he is changing his answers. It's clear to me that he's seen enough to decide he doesn't want to see Shildt bending over backward to find starts for Carpenter. Some will interpret that at assuming Shildt was, and maybe that's fair. But again, it wasn't Shildt who gave Carpenter the contract extension, and I would venture to guess that if you injected Shildt with truth serum he would have preferred an upgraded left-handed bat for the bench this offseason in addition to the trade for Nolan Arenado. So, Shildt kind of winds up taking the heat as Mozeliak removes himself from the pro-Carpenter camp. That's how it read to me. But most importantly, it was a clear change in tone from the leader of the front office that it's time to put Carpenter on the bench for at least a while. I said as Tyler O'Neill neared his return that the team was going to have to decide what it wanted more -- to really sort out which outfielders can and cannot be trusted, or to keep finding ways to try to get Carpenter going. Both could be juggled when O'Neill and Bader were out. Not when both are back, or even one. It's clear now that the outfield experiment is going to be the priority.