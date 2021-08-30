Short takes: Edman, yes. Sosa, maybe. But a DeJong trade could be another that burns the Cardinals

In our weekly chat, we look at how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season.
Q: The Cardinals brought back Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright to go along with a solid core of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Jack Flaherty. The Cards had a chance to be really good, but Bill DeWitt and John Mozeliak opted to place a weak supporting cast. This mistake can’t happen again. Would you agree?
A: I concur. The starting pitching and the bench must be much better. The outfield has been fragile, but pretty good. Depth. That is the key word. The Cardinals didn't have it.
Q: With the possibility of adding a shortstop in 2022, and with Nolan Gorman about ready at second base, what happens with Tommy Edman? How can you make a super sub out of him when he plays great defense and leads the team in hits, doubles and stolen bases?
A: I see no reason why Edman couldn't be the shortstop if and when Gorman plays second. That was Edman's position in the first place. Shortstop is not the Cardinals' biggest issue.
Q: The ownership, front office, manager, coaches and most players all have under-performed this year! What changes going forward?
A: The Cardinals will have to examine their philosophy on hitting, as instructed by coach Jeff Albert and his staff. They have to improve the starting pitching, even with Dakota Hudson and Jack Flaherty coming back, and Alex Reyes presumably joining the rotation. They need more veteran presence on the bench.
Q: The Cardinals organization now celebrates winning seasons. As a longtime fan, the only thing I celebrate is World Series appearances. That said, who goes back to the WS next: the Cards, who build competitive but not great teams each year; or the Cubs, who will tank over the next 2-3 years with a goal of building a great team within five years?
A: Interesting, and fair question. But I always will side with the team that has a winning record every year. The Cubs are very far away, perhaps farther than they were the last time they rebuilt because they don't have any young pitching.
Q: I am 62 years old and have been following the Cardinals since I was a kid. Baseball is my favorite sport. That said, MLB has totally ruined the game. They are taking the fun out of it with all of their launch angles and speed off of the bat and MPH on pitching, etc. What used to be fun to watch is now very boring, and I find myself finding other ways to spend my time. Please tell me it’s not just me.
A: Judging from the correspondence I get, it's not just you. The game is not played the same way, nor is it as exciting. But I haven't given up on it.
Q: Assuming the Cardinals are smart enough to replace Alex Reyes as closer, who would replace him?
A: Luis Garcia, who throws in the high 90s with control, would be my next choice. But he has been found wanting by a couple of other organizations. Still, I would give it a look.
Q: Is Edmundo Sosa potentially the next utility player if a shortstop drops into John Mozeliak’s price range? That's really the only place to get really better on this roster.
A: Sosa could be/has been an excellent utility player. And he could be a regular. It is my opinion that the Cardinals have to improve their starting pitching before they do anything else. The trickle-down effect of having starters go only four or five innings has become a flood.
Q: Are we seeing Paul DeJong lose his starting role for the long haul?
A: Short haul, yes. Long haul, to be determined. Let's see how he and Edmundo Sosa play the rest of the way. DeJong would seem a trade candidate because his contract really isn't expensive, especially compared to what some other free-agent shortstops will get. But, given the Cardinals' recent trade history of prospects, they will have to be careful. DeJong is more of a 25- to 30-homer guy than he is a .200 batter.
Q: Does Harrison Bader’s defense justify playing him every night while his offense is in absolute freefall?
A: Bader has regressed to the hitter he was before. But the manager and the pitchers still love his defense, so he's going to play the rest of the way this year.
Q: The Nolan Arenado acquisition changed the philosophy for 2021, which was to be somewhat of a transition season. Instead of naming individual players and wanting John Mozeliak gone, I am more interested to see how the Cardinals move forward. Do you think the front office will be ready to change the team makeup and balance in a less methodical approach? The offense has been erratic for seasons now.