Short takes: Edman, yes. Sosa, maybe. But a DeJong trade could be another that burns the Cardinals

Q: The Cardinals organization now celebrates winning seasons. As a longtime fan, the only thing I celebrate is World Series appearances. That said, who goes back to the WS next: the Cards, who build competitive but not great teams each year; or the Cubs, who will tank over the next 2-3 years with a goal of building a great team within five years?

A: Interesting, and fair question. But I always will side with the team that has a winning record every year. The Cubs are very far away, perhaps farther than they were the last time they rebuilt because they don't have any young pitching.

Q: I am 62 years old and have been following the Cardinals since I was a kid. Baseball is my favorite sport. That said, MLB has totally ruined the game. They are taking the fun out of it with all of their launch angles and speed off of the bat and MPH on pitching, etc. What used to be fun to watch is now very boring, and I find myself finding other ways to spend my time. Please tell me it’s not just me.

A: Judging from the correspondence I get, it's not just you. The game is not played the same way, nor is it as exciting. But I haven't given up on it.

Q: Assuming the Cardinals are smart enough to replace Alex Reyes as closer, who would replace him?