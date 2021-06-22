Should Shildt show more fire? Sour grapes over Pietrangelo’s contract? BenFred chats Cardinals, Blues and more

A: If Pietrangelo wanted to be here, he would be. Simple as that. The Blues made him a good offer. He could have been on every Car Shield Commercial from now until the end of time to supplement his income. The Blues didn't short-change him, and they stretched in ways they had not before. Vegas offered a contract that made a lot of other teams cringe in its commitment to an aging player, one that very likely will sting on the back end. Hockey is full of examples of stars who took a little less to make a better team in a hard-cap league. Pietrangelo decided to get paid to the max, and he certainly earned it. But I'm not going to fault the Blues for how that played out. The Blues made what they felt like was their best offer. Pietrangelo’s agents did their job well. The Blues pivoted to Torey Krug. Vegas won year one of the comparison, but that might not be the case over the course of those two contracts. The Blues did miss Pietrangelo this season. No debate there.