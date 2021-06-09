Should the Blues dangle Robert Thomas? The upside and the down to that idea

We look at some roster issues during our weekly chat with Blues fans. Here are the highlights.

Q: If Ryan O'Reilly and Brayden Schenn are penciled in as the top two centers, that drops Robert Thomas down to the third line. Wouldn't it make sense to see if trading Thomas would fetch a winger who could play in the top six?

A: I've been wondering about that possibility, because Thomas could give you a pretty solid return. The reasons not to would be that good young centermen are hard to develop, Thomas is cost-contained for a few more years, and there are times when Schenn plays the wing and then you need a No. 2 center. But if the coaching staff is prepared to commit to using Schenn only at center, then it's an option. Thomas had some good numbers this season and some bad ones. He's got to get better at faceoffs if he's going to be a two-way center. Right now, he's not going to get many defensive-zone starts.

Q: Why did the Blues give Zach Sanford so much time in the top six? Does his failure to produce over the course of last season cause the Blues to give up on that project?