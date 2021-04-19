Some Cardinals elixirs: How about Carlson in the 2-spot, Oviedo in the rotation and pitcher with Lance Lynn's mentality?

A: The 100-pitch mark seems to be in vogue more than ever because pitchers had only two-fifths of a season last year and few of them even pitched 50 or 60 innings. With a 162-game season slated, managers are looking to protect their starters so they can make it to the finish line. It was something to see a one-pitcher shutout, wasn't it? Lance Lynn had one a couple of weeks ago, too.

Q: Is it it fair to believe the Cardinals are good enough with Carlos Martinez's performances to date that it probably justifies giving him a pretty long look up to until maybe closer to the trade deadline to find his groove or not?

A: I think Martinez has thrown the ball far better than his numbers. It would help him and his psyche if his teammates both hit the ball and caught the ball when it was his turn to pitch. But he has let some innings get away by hitting the pitcher with the bases loaded and such other shenanigans.

There can't have been a whole lot of trade interest in Martinez before, otherwise, he would be gone. The Cardinals are pitching him because they still believe he is one of their best five.

Q: Under the premise if it's not broken don't fix it, why is giving the 9th inning to Alex Reyes this season so long as he proves effective not apparently good enough for Cardinals management?