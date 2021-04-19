Some Cardinals elixirs: How about Carlson in the 2-spot, Oviedo in the rotation and pitcher with Lance Lynn's mentality?

The season's barely started, but the glass looks half empty to many Cardinals fans. Here are the questions we tackled in our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: I feel like when people criticize Mo they always leave out what was, to me, his biggest blunder. How badly does this team miss Lance Lynn? And not just this year, but the last several years. How long has it been since we had a Lance Lynn / John Lackey type who just goes out, gets in a hitter's face with fastballs, and eats innings?
A: Mo and his staff thought the Cardinals had enough young pitching on the rise that they didn't need to invest in a long-term deal for Lance Lynn, who couldn't get one from anybody that first year. Could they use him? Of course. Would Lynn have re-signed here? Not necessarily.
Q: Commish, are you in the camp that its still too small of a sample size to say 1) Carpenter is finished, 2) DeJong shouldn't be hitting cleanup, 3) that Mo made another huge mistake by not getting a proven hitter for the OF, 4) and finally that Mo overestimated the talent level of his starting pitching even including KK and Mikolas ?
A: Carpenter will return to the bench when O'Neill is back. DeJong isn't hitting cleanup and hasn't been for nearly a week now as Molina has--and quite successfully. The outfield has yet to pan out but the proposed regular outfield hasn't played one game together yet. You have to give that a little time. Kim has made one start and Mikolas none. Results incomplete there and far too early to judge.
Q: Good Morning Commish, thanks as always for the chats. There's a common theme of "not to overreact", but a reaction of some sort is warranted, shouldn't Carlson be batting 2nd in the lineup by now, he'll see better pitches, puts speed at the top, and takes HR pressure off Goldy and Nolan to drive in runs, thoughts??
A: I would try Carlson second to shake things up a little. Goldschmidt and Arenado probably would feel more comfortable hitting 3-4 anyway and Goldschmidt might have something to drive in. Then, a lineup could be Edman, Carlson, Goldschmidt, Arenado, Molina, DeJong, O'Neill (later this week), Williams and the pitcher.
Q: I think the Cardinals need to make changes with Mozeliak too many bad trades and paying out too much money to sign players. I know your not going to hit on every transaction but it's been brutal the last five years or so. What do you think?
A: You would have to think the Arenado transaction would help balance the scales a little. And the Cardinals didn't give up much to get Goldschmidt either. Kim was a good signing. Andrew Miller not as much. Everyone will fixate on Voit and Arozarena and those two were rough ones although Gallegos (for Voit)_ has been quite helpful and we haven't seen Liberatore (for Arozarena) yet. So the jury remains out.
Q: How much more of a chance do you give Tyler O'Neill, Justin Williams and Lane Thomas ? 95 % of Cardinal fans knew these guys would be a bust, unfortunately Mo was in the 5 % who thought they would miraculously turn things around
A: Williams seems to be improving. Thomas has been a disappointment, especially defensively. O'Neill got hurt after a big spring. He played two weeks. The season is 26 weeks. When Bader comes back, Williams will be an extra man and Thomas likely will be on taxi squad or at Memphis.
The outfield is a hot button issue, I know, but let's see them all play (Bader, i.e.) before we pass final judgment, or sentencing, in your case.
Q: How long until Oviedo and Libertore are in the rotation? Something has to be done because I don’t know if the current 5 can get the job done and at this point Mikolas can’t be counted on and you have no idea what he’ll look like even if he’s healthy. Also is there any chance we see Reyes in the rotation this year? As hicks gets more work I think it’s a waste to use someone with Reyes’s talent for 1 inning when your starters are having so much trouble.
A: Oviedo will be getting a start during the next home stand, the way I see it. Liberatore needs to have a season in the minors. The Cardinals have a lot of money tied up in Mikolas for three more seasons, so they are going to count on him when he's back. As for Reyes, he wouldn't start until later in the year because the Cardinals don't feel his arm is strong enough to handle a starter's load for an entire season just yet.
Q: Rick, in your estimation why are most of todays pitchers unable to go past 5 innings in a game? Is it the fact they are not conditioned to go past 100 pitches?
A: The 100-pitch mark seems to be in vogue more than ever because pitchers had only two-fifths of a season last year and few of them even pitched 50 or 60 innings. With a 162-game season slated, managers are looking to protect their starters so they can make it to the finish line. It was something to see a one-pitcher shutout, wasn't it? Lance Lynn had one a couple of weeks ago, too.
Q: Is it it fair to believe the Cardinals are good enough with Carlos Martinez's performances to date that it probably justifies giving him a pretty long look up to until maybe closer to the trade deadline to find his groove or not?
A: I think Martinez has thrown the ball far better than his numbers. It would help him and his psyche if his teammates both hit the ball and caught the ball when it was his turn to pitch. But he has let some innings get away by hitting the pitcher with the bases loaded and such other shenanigans.
There can't have been a whole lot of trade interest in Martinez before, otherwise, he would be gone. The Cardinals are pitching him because they still believe he is one of their best five.
Q: Under the premise if it's not broken don't fix it, why is giving the 9th inning to Alex Reyes this season so long as he proves effective not apparently good enough for Cardinals management?
A: Reyes will maintain the ninth inning but you probably can't use him four times a week. Hicks was an established closer when he got hurt in 2019 and you generally don't lose your job just because you're hurt. He could be available to close three days a week, let's say. Sometimes, he and Reyes would be in the eighth and ninth back-to-back. How would that look? Assuming the Cardinals were ahead, of course.
Q: What is a bigger concern for this year’s Cardinal team? Lack of SP or lack of consistent hitting?
A: Pitching is always the more important category. I can see some improvement in the offense. Not sure I see as much with the starting pitching. And thanks.
The Cardinals will wait to see what they have in Kim, Mikolas and Oviedo and that probably will take a month or so. Wainwright hasn't been bad and neither has Martinez really. There is a time to go in another outside direction but the Cardinals don't feel that they have reached that point. I tend to agree. But, at this time in May, I might have a different perspective on this.
Q: When examining the deficiencies of the Cardinals most of us are quick to point to the absence of a transcendent offensive talent like Pujols that can carry a line-up. But what I think this organization is deeply missing are the checks and balances created by an empowered manager. Since LaRussa, DeWitt and Mo have opted to hire two “just grateful for the opportunity” managers.
A: If you do the math, Shildt is 169-135 for 304 games, which is a laudable percentage, for what you term to be a flawed process. If you pro-rated this for two seasons (324) games, Shildt's teams would have won 90 per year. La Russa's last World Series team won 90 games. No rings in 10 years yes. But 90 wins a year sounds pretty good to me and the Cardinals have won more than four times since 2011 and have had no losing seasons.
Q: Nolan Arenado said he wants to play for a winner. If the Cardinals aren't that kind of team in Arenado's eyes, it won't surprise me if he opts out of his contract. And on top of that, Paul Goldschmidt might just want to abandon ship if sees what Arenado sees, i.e., the Cardinals aren't going anywhere in the foreseeable future.
A: Apparently, I missed the announcement that the rest of the season had been canceled. And the Cardinals had sold so many tickets for April and May, too.
Q: Enjoy and look forward to the PD Cardinal articles every morning. They go great with that first cup of coffee. How do the PD BB writers coordinate their articles? Articles seldom overlap. After all there’s only so many topics at any one time to write about. How much information sharing goes on amongst the group?
Thanks very much. We talk amongst ourselves quite a bit, with Derrick Goold as the group leader since he is most involved on a day-to-day basis as our lead baseball writer. And we try hard not to duplicate quotes or overlap information although that is difficult to do sometimes.