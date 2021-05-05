Straight shooters: Jim Thomas reveals the best interviewees on the Blues

Q: Do you think Chief will put Kostin in the lineup once he does his COVID quarantine? Klim should be in playing shape and he has the size Chief likes. Say goodbye Sanford.

A: If the Blues clinch early, and Kostin is on a seven-day quarantine, why not put him on the fourth line for the games against Minnesota May 12-13 and see what he does. If that's the case, and you like what you see, why not at least consider him for the playoffs.

Q: The Blues have a number of high end goalie prospects. Who is the Blues goalie of the future?

A: It's always good to have some goalies in the pipeline. Hofer and Ellis had strong junior careers and Hofer starred for Canada in the World Juniors a year ago. But let's wait till we see what they do in the AHL. Hofer has finally gotten some games in for Utica this year and has run hot and cold. But it's hard to make judgements on those games since it had been so long since he played. I think next year will help define things.

Q: Jim, why do you think it took the coaching staff so long to put Hoffman on the first PP unit? His prowess on the PP is one of the reasons Army signed him. With more success I can see Army giving Hoffman a contract extension, the guy has improved defensively and is good on the PP.