Straight shooters: Jim Thomas reveals the best interviewees on the Blues

During our weekly chat with Blues fans we look at whether we'll some some coasting or Kostin if and when the Blues clinch a playoff spot. Here are some of the top questions.
Q: Who are the best interviewees on the Blues?
A: First off, we've lost some good ones lately. Pat Maroon was great, and always willing to talk, and accountable when things didn't go right. Jake Allen was sincere and offered great perspective. Edmundson had some game in the quote department; had a light touch.
As for the current group, David Perron may be at the top of the list. Yeah, his answers sometimes meander, but he'll give you plenty even on a question he doesn't want to answer. He is honest, wears his emotions on his sleeves.
Torey Krug is the rookie of the year. Thoughtful answers, the occasional quip.
There are a lot of other good quotes.
I'm sure you're wondering: What about Binnington? I think his impact is muted by the Zoom format. Same with Vince Dunn.
Q: Do the Blues have a Vladi problem? He is not the player he was. Will he ever be? Where do you seem him slotting in? The third line is great and should stay together. This means we force Vladi as top 6 and he is not earning the ice time. Thoughts?
A: Well, you don't have to worry about it tonight, and maybe not for the next few games. Tarasenko has aggravated the lower-body injury that sidelined him for a couple of games in Minnesota. But as to your larger question, I don't think you can overreact based on this season. Tarasenko has played only 4 games over the last 1 1/2 years -prior to returning. I figured, and colleague Tom Timmermann feels the same way, that with all that missed time we might not see the real Tarasenko this season.
But I do think it's a fair question over the long haul to ask if we'll ever see the vintage Tarasenko. I'm just not sure. After three shoulder surgeries I have my doubts. I really liked Blais on that Schwartz-Bozak line. But now Blais is out with an upper-body injury. Whenever all - or most - of the Blues' forwards are healthy, it's a tough question. But we haven't had to worry about that much this season, have we?
Q: The Blues defense really seems to have settled in. I like the flow now with some sandpaper and some skill on each pair. Krug will get a spot back. When he returns, how do you see the pairings?
A: When Krug returns, I'd say they go with Krug-Faulk, Scandella-Parayko, Mikkola-Bortuzzo. Yeah, I'm going with Mikkola over Walman in your scenario - and it's a tough call. But I do so because of what you mentioned - Mikkola is bringing some sandpaper lately - he's more physical this time around than I remember in previous stints. Lately, he seems to be involved in a few net front scrums with the opposition - so he must be aggravating people. As for your overall defensive point, they are settling in to a degree. But they've still got a ways to go in terms of reaching the team's usual defensive standards IMO. And I wouldn't get too excited over shutting down Anaheim. They're one of the worst offensive teams in the league.
Q: If the Blues get knocked out in the first round will this season still be considered successful because of all the injuries? What besides becoming healthy will the Blues need to do to make a run in their "cup" window?
A: While I appreciate the team's resiliency in regrouping and (apparently) making the playoffs, I think this season still goes down as a disappointment if they don't get out of the first round. Remember, this was a team that finished first in the Western Conference last year, and did so without Tarasenko for the last 61 games, and without Bouwmeester for the last about 11. The falloff on defense has been the most noticeable thing about this year. The Blues currently rank 21st in goals-against per game at 3.06. Do they miss Pietrangelo that much? If the Blues get bounced in the first round, I think Doug Armstrong needs to evaluate if the Cup-contending window is still open with this group, or is it closing earlier than he anticipated. All that being said, I think the last thing you want to do is overreact after a season like this with all the pandemic-related issues.
Q: Will Blais ever be a top 6 forward? Love his hands, love his tenacity on the boards, and love his momentum swinging hits. But I also see him getting healthy scratched with some regularity which signals to me that Coach doesn't love what he's seeing at the moment, and doesn't believe in his potential enough to be patient and let him play through those struggles. Thoughts?
A: I certainly think he's a top 9. Top 6? I'm not sure. But I'd just love to see him get a full season in, minus injury, to see what he can do Don't know if you saw it, but here's the story we did on Sammy today.
The four-year winger has overcome suspension, injury, a false positive and bench time to post career numbers.
Q: Does anyone at the P-D keep in touch with your predecessor, JR, very often? Are you all friends, simply colleagues, or bitter competitors?
A: For sure. We see JR at all the home games and most of the home practices. We're both competitive, but we're civil about it. And how the Athletic approaches things is different in many respects than what we do at the P-D and stltoday.com, so there's not always overlap. But he's the best. How can you not love JR?
Q: How should the Blues handle the games if/when they clinch? Resting obviously injured players is a no brainer but how does Berube keep the team's intensity up when subconsciously the players will have trouble sacrificing their bodies to play the style that's led to the teams recent success?
A: That is a fine line. You see it in football, where teams that clinch early rest players and then they don't get that momentum back in the playoffs. So, we'll see how Berube handles it _ if and when it gets to that..
Q: Do you think Chief will put Kostin in the lineup once he does his COVID quarantine? Klim should be in playing shape and he has the size Chief likes. Say goodbye Sanford.
A: If the Blues clinch early, and Kostin is on a seven-day quarantine, why not put him on the fourth line for the games against Minnesota May 12-13 and see what he does. If that's the case, and you like what you see, why not at least consider him for the playoffs.
Q: The Blues have a number of high end goalie prospects. Who is the Blues goalie of the future?
A: It's always good to have some goalies in the pipeline. Hofer and Ellis had strong junior careers and Hofer starred for Canada in the World Juniors a year ago. But let's wait till we see what they do in the AHL. Hofer has finally gotten some games in for Utica this year and has run hot and cold. But it's hard to make judgements on those games since it had been so long since he played. I think next year will help define things.
Q: Jim, why do you think it took the coaching staff so long to put Hoffman on the first PP unit? His prowess on the PP is one of the reasons Army signed him. With more success I can see Army giving Hoffman a contract extension, the guy has improved defensively and is good on the PP.
A: The question is: Does Hoffman want to return to St. Louis after this season's trial and tribulations. I think Berube should've had Hoffman on the first power play unit earlier _ he did for a little bit _ especially when the Blues had all those players injured. Why not play to the guy's strengths? But I also get the fact that Berube probably shouldn't just jettison guys from the power play to make room for the new guy. Brayden Schenn for example has helped you win a Stanley Cup and has been a strong PP guy in the past. Do you just say: 'Thanks for that Schenner, but Hoffman's here, now move over?"
Q: Hockey and the Blues are strangely so secretive about injuries? Will Parayko need back surgery and if so what are his chances of returning to that Norris type defenseman we all saw in his future?
A: All hockey teams are pretty secretive. It's pretty amazing to me, especially considering the gambling affiliations the league and all major pro sports have these days. Gamblers need to know at least some basics about injuries. And even if that wasn't the case, why not use a system similar to the NFL - you know Jones (ankle, questionable) or something like that. Not sure if Parayko will need back surgery - Armstrong mentioned some time ago that back surgery would be an option of last resort. I will say this: Parayko looked as free and easy on the ice Monday as I've seen all year. He was skating well, running into people on a couple of occasions, he even unleashed a "real" Parayko slap shot I think for the first time all season. I think that's a good sign.