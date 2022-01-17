The 13 who could be in: Hummel's early look at the Cardinals opening day pitching staff

We some hot-stove questions during our weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Here are the highlights
Q: In regards to pitching, who do you see coming out of spring training on the opening day roster.?
A: There's still a couple of spots open for acquisition from the outside so I would reserve judgment.
But here are the ones I see so far: Flaherty, Wainwright, Mikolas, Hudson, Matz as starters.
Reyes and Woodford as combo starter/relievers.
Relievers Gallegos, Cabrera, McFarland, Helsley (if healthy). Whitley.
That's 13.
Q: You left Hicks off your answer to starters and closers for 2022. Have I missed something.
The club intends to work him as a starter this spring but that likely would mean he would open the season in the minors to get the work he needs. He barely has pitched in nearly three years.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to "fix" baseball, what changes would you implement?
A: I would fix it by not constantly tinkering with the rules. No seven-inning doubleheaders, no "ghost" runners in extra innings, no three-batter minimum (although I could live with that), no robot umpires, no DH. I'm going to lose out on that last one, I know. But if baseball wants a faster pace, have pitchers throw more first-pitch strikes and second-pitch strikes and have umpires call them. More balls absolutely have to be put into play. Then we have action.
Q: What do you think of Gleyber Torres? I think you could get him from the Yankees in a bit of a buy low situation. Torres plays second for STL and hits 7th for STL and Edmond/Sosa/DeJong(whoever is left after the trade) plays SS.
A: I haven't seen enough of Torres to form a solid opinion yet although I sense his defense hasn't been satisfactory. I don't see an upgrade at second base with Torres when you have a Gold Glover already in place in Edman, who, believe it or not, had more homers than Torres at 11-9 this past season. Certainly, Torres isn't tantalizing enough for me to give up either Yepez or Winn until I see them. I always have liked Michael Conforto, however.
Q: Do you know whether or not forfeiture of draft compensation being grandfathered one more year for signing an elite free agent like Trevor Story who declined a qualifying offer is still expected to be in effect after the labor dispute is settled?
A: I would expect those rules to be the same as before the lockout. After that, the new agreement would take precedent over that issue, I would think. But the Cardinals aren't going to sign Trevor Story, so the point is moot.
Q: Do you think O’Neil, Bader and Carlson could be an elite outfield for several years (health allowing)
A: I’m starting to get excited that our outfield might all of a sudden click and become dominate both defensively and offensively. How awesome would it be to have that kind of stability!
I thought it already was dominant defensively in 2021 and there is an offensive tick ahead for Carlson, anyway. After years of trying to mix and match in the outfield, the Cardinals have some "keepers" now.
Q: Are you convinced that Knizner can get the job done if Yadi finally shows his age, has to play less, or for any reason, we need Knizner to carry the load?
A: I like Knizner defensively more than I thought I would and the pitchers like him, too. I would expect him to hit more and I think he will but, if Molina was out with injury or something, the Cardinals might have to make move somewhere else
Q: I've read a reported comment that Jose Oquendo says that Nolan Gorman can be an "above average" 2B defensively. I haven't read that anyone from the Cardinals, such as Oquendo, make a comment about Edman as a defensive SS. I'm real curious to hear their thoughts
A: The Cardinals feel that Edman could be a reliable shortstop but they like his defense a lot at second base. Gorman may well be all right at second but his real position is in the batter's box. When he's ready there, he'll be here, no matter the position.
Q: Will Cardinal fans ever truly appreciate how good Ray Lankford was? We all love Willie and Edmonds was as exciting a player as can be. Ray was the best player on a run of bad teams. Do we look at him differently if we don’t blow the 1996 LCS and win a world series?
A: Lankford has the record for most home runs hit at Busch II. There might be a different perspective towards him if the Cardinals had won the Series in 1996 and he was the best player for a while on some lesser teams. But he was not the defender that Edmonds and McGee were nor was he as good an average hitter.
Q: What does Waino need to do to make it past year 1 on the HOF ballot?
A: From a mathematical standpoint, he needs to get at least five percent of the vote. From a performance standpoint, it would help if he got to 200 wins. That might help him to stay alive on the ballot a little longer
How about those Cowboys! Jerry Jones is a very unhappy man today which makes me very happy. Cardinals at Rams tonight, many fans of either left in St. Louis?
The Cardinals have been gone so long, that bitterness mostly is gone. The Rams are detested and so is the commissioner for letting them leave. Your weekend might get even better with a Rams loss. And how about those Cowboys? Serves owner Jones right. He was right behind Kroenke, pushing for the Rams to leave St. Louis.
