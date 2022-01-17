The 13 who could be in: Hummel's early look at the Cardinals opening day pitching staff

Q: Will Cardinal fans ever truly appreciate how good Ray Lankford was? We all love Willie and Edmonds was as exciting a player as can be. Ray was the best player on a run of bad teams. Do we look at him differently if we don’t blow the 1996 LCS and win a world series?

A: Lankford has the record for most home runs hit at Busch II. There might be a different perspective towards him if the Cardinals had won the Series in 1996 and he was the best player for a while on some lesser teams. But he was not the defender that Edmonds and McGee were nor was he as good an average hitter.

Q: What does Waino need to do to make it past year 1 on the HOF ballot?

A: From a mathematical standpoint, he needs to get at least five percent of the vote. From a performance standpoint, it would help if he got to 200 wins. That might help him to stay alive on the ballot a little longer

How about those Cowboys! Jerry Jones is a very unhappy man today which makes me very happy. Cardinals at Rams tonight, many fans of either left in St. Louis?