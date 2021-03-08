The Cardinals aren't addressing the 'what if' question about Matt Carpenter - yet

There were plenty of questions about the makeup of the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals team during our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Here are some of the highlights.
Q: If Matt Carpenter isn't considered a regular and does not get that corresponding amount of at-bats, how does he get the opportunity to find his stroke (if he still can)? How much patience will the Cardinals have with him?
A: That is a question that may have to be answered but is not being asked just yet by the front office. Carpenter deserves an entire spring training to give the club an idea of what he has to offer -- both offensively, and defensively at second base. The Cardinals know he can play third base pretty well and first base not as well.
Q: At which position would the Cardinals be most vulnerable to injury? Do you see Edmundo Sosa as a legitimate replacement if Paul DeJong were to miss an extended period of time?
A: The biggest voids would be at first and third if Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado would be out. Sosa would be OK at shortstop, but that would be a big drop-off, too. Not to mention catcher if Yadier Molina would be out for a long time. Most teams don't have a whole lot of depth these days unless it's pitching.
Q: Will the front office regret not pursuing (Highland, Ill., native) Jake Odorizzi harder? He would have only cost money right now, but to improve pitching later is going to cost prospects.
A: John Mozeliak didn't feel the need to offer a multi-year deal to a starting pitcher when he feels he has plenty of internal talent. Alex Reyes still is in the wings. Had Odorizzi accepted a one-year contract, that might have been different.
Q: With Miles Mikolas scuffling to get into pitching shape, does this set up Alex Reyes to start the year in the rotation?
A: That could happen, but John Gant appears as if he will get the first crack at the fifth starting spot, with Reyes the fallback option. Reyes will be starting before the season is over, but the club has to decide when. The front office wants him strong for the stretch drive rather than using up his innings limit earlier.
Follow-up: Should Alex Reyes be kept in the bullpen or starting this year?
A: I do not think the Cardinals have five starters better than Reyes. They do have many possibilities, but Reyes is one of the better ones.
Q: If Delvin Perez has a strong spring and starts out well in the minor leagues, could we see him in St. Louis this year?
A: Perez needs to have a strong season (or two) before you see him here on any regular basis. Doubtful if it would be this year, with Edmundo Sosa and several minor-league veterans available, like Jose Rondon and Max Moroff.
Q: It appears that the Cards will take 14 pitchers into the season. Who would be the four spare position players heading north?
A: If the Cardinals kept 14 pitchers, Jake Woodford might be one of them. My guess is 13 pitchers, and your extra men are Matt Carpenter, Edmundo Sosa, Andrew Knizner, Lane Thomas, and Austin Dean.
Q: I keep hearing about "B Games" at spring training. What is the format for those, and who plays in them?
A: Often, the makeup of the rosters is backup players, but you may have some veteran pitchers get their work in. Score is kept, but not officially, and there may be some juggling as to how many outs there are at a particular point. Admission is not charged, so the teams can do pretty much anything they want on the back fields.
Q: Matthew Liberatore’s “stuff” is impressive, but is there concern regarding his control?
A: He is very inexperienced still and had no real minor-league season last year. First, you need stuff, which he has. Then you figure out how to get it over the plate. That should come.
Q: Assuming that the starting outfield is Dylan Carlson, Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill, and that Tommy Edman is the second baseman, what is your guess for a batting order?
A: Edman, Carlson, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Paul DeJong, Yadier Molina, O'Neill, Bader, pitcher.
Q: Who among the up-and-coming pitchers could we realistically see if the group of Carlos Martinez, Kwang-hyun Kim, and Miles Mikolas is a bust?
A: The next "up-and-comers" are former first-round draft picks Zack Thompson and Matthew Liberatore. Thompson is closer, perhaps later this year. The others already are here in Alex Reyes, Jake Woodford and even Genesis Cabrera. All could get a shot if the bottom part of the rotation springs a leak.