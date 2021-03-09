The Cardinals aren't addressing the 'what if' question about Matt Carpenter — yet

There were plenty of questions about the makeup of the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals team during our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Here are some of the highlights.

Q: If Matt Carpenter isn't considered a regular and does not get that corresponding amount of at-bats, how does he get the opportunity to find his stroke (if he still can)? How much patience will the Cardinals have with him?

A: That is a question that may have to be answered but is not being asked just yet by the front office. Carpenter deserves an entire spring training to give the club an idea of what he has to offer -- both offensively, and defensively at second base. The Cardinals know he can play third base pretty well and first base not as well.

Q: At which position would the Cardinals be most vulnerable to injury? Do you see Edmundo Sosa as a legitimate replacement if Paul DeJong were to miss an extended period of time?

A: The biggest voids would be at first and third if Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado would be out. Sosa would be OK at shortstop, but that would be a big drop-off, too. Not to mention catcher if Yadier Molina would be out for a long time. Most teams don't have a whole lot of depth these days unless it's pitching.