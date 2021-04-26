The Cardinals challenge hasn't been identifying talent - it's been unlocking it

During our weekly chat with Cardinals fans, we look at some of the players who got away. Here are some of the top questions.
Q: Despite the Cardinals giving away large amounts of talent for not much return, they’re still hanging in there. Surprised?
A: This is why, during all these chats, the question for the Cardinals -- to me -- isn't scouting. The scouts are acquiring talent. It's the development and identification of the talent -- and also where the Cardinals haven't been able to acquire/develop talent. Other teams in the division look on enviously to how the Cardinals draft/develop/sign pitching talent. Especially the Cubs. I had a conversation with a Cubs executive during the 2016 World Series, and the point he made as to whether they were going to have the longevity of being a "dynasty," the next step for them was developing their own pitching, as the Cardinals did. The Cubs haven't. They had to trade, they had to sign, and overall they just haven't had any contribution in recent years from homegrown pitchers. That could change in the coming years because the Cubs snagged one of the people responsible for the Cardinals' success drafting pitching. Dan Kantrovitz, within hours of having a chance to return to the Cardinals as a front-office executive, switched and took a job running the Cubs' draft.
To your point, the Cardinals have pollinated pitching staffs around the game, and they've even sent off a few outfield prospects. It's about what those teams do to unlock the hitters, and what the Cardinals haven't been able to do to identify or have that talent manifest. They do at least identify it.
Q: How are teams like the Rays and Rangers able to get (accurate) scouting reports on Cardinals players but the Cardinals themselves don’t seem to have a full feel?
A: Fair question. I don't think the Cardinals’ scouting report on Randy Arozarena was all that different than the Rays' scouting report. He hit at every level. Pretty common scouting report on Arozarena, honestly. I heard the same thing from scouts regardless of the team. Adolis Garcia, you'll recall, didn't have a big impact on the Rangers in 2020. He was there. But he had a scout who advocated for him, and he fit the profile of the hitter the Cardinals were willing to move (they had Tyler O'Neill) and a hitter the Rangers did not have (very lefthanded-hitting outfielder).
Scouting reports might be the same. Opportunity is not. Patience is not. Those are factors here.
Q: Why did it take Mike Schildt so long to move Dylan Carlson into the second spot in the batting order? Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado have had more RBI opportunities in the last three games, and Carlson is getting better pitches to hit.
A: As I've been trying to say since we asked over and over about this during spring training -- it started when the manager dismissed the notion of Matt Carpenter competing with Tommy Edman for the leadoff spot -- there has not been a satisfactory answer given for why it didn't happen sooner. There were answers, but not one that really captured a surefire reason. Some of those answers included Shildt's wish to have his two best hitters get up in the first inning. Another of those was to avoid asking too much of a young hitter too soon.
Note: The same young hitter was the team's cleanup hitter in the playoffs.
For the Cardinals, I think it was a little bit of wishing. They wanted the offense to be so deep that Carlson could bat seventh because that would mean six hitters were crushing ahead of him. So they started there hoping that was the lineup they would be.
Q: Mike Matheny has quietly gotten Kansas City off to a good start. Are the Royals capable of a winning season and playoff berth this year?
A: Sure. That AL Central is the White Sox's to lose, but there are plenty of wins to chew up for another team to make a wild-card run or be there if the Fighting La Russa's tumble. There's a lot to like about the spunk and personality of that KC team. Enough to contend in the standings – and win Matheny a manager of the year award?
Q: Will Justin Williams hit enough to play much once Harrison Bader returns, or will his defensive mistakes relegate him to a bench bat?
A: Yes, I think he will hit enough, and being the lefthanded-hitting option also will help him. Remember, the Cardinals were still planning on playing the matchups with Harrison Bader in the lineup. He's struggled against righthanded pitchers in each of the past two years, and that's a factor that has not gone unnoticed when it comes to making out the lineup card, even when he's on the active roster.
Q: What had Adam Wainwright done to continue his recent success and high strikeout rate? Is his curve that different with spin rate and break that it’s superior to other right-handed pitchers in the NL?
A: Yes. And it plays off the same eye level as his fastball, and he's got three movements to his fastball. So, when he's at his best he can tunnel the curve with what he calls the "x-game" -- and that's crisscrossing the plate with a cutter (one way) and sinker (the other) and then drop the curve out of that same release point so it plunges down. Wainwright has one of the all-time great curveballs. Ask Mets fans. They still get chills.
Q: Assuming Nolan Arenado stays in St. Louis, and given how well Tommy Edman has played defensively at second base, do you see the Cardinals shifting Nolan Gorman to an outfield spot?
A: Not when Edman could go out there, as we've seen. At the moment Gorman will continue to be a priority third baseman in the minors, and he'll get regular starts each week or multiple times in a row at second base. The Cardinals were still working on that schedule at last check, but Gorman will see time at second base. His bat plays up there. And he's said he wants to do everything possible to "stay on the dirt." He's got the arm that will make him an asset at second base. Seriously. His arm may end up being the best at second base for the Cardinals since Skip Schumaker, who used that arm to compensate for his inexperience at the position.
Q: What was the "conversation" between Jonathan India and Jack Flaherty after Flaherty's pickoff attempt following the hit by pitch?
A: I asked Flaherty about that and he said it was between him and the people who heard it on the field. India took issue with Flaherty throwing over. Flaherty shrugged it off. He uses throws over to reset himself. If he feels things are rushing on the mound, or he just wants to get a better feel before delivering the pitch, he will throw over to first base. He wasn't trying to pick off India or keep him close. That was a move all about giving him a reset on the rubber before making a pitch. That's what he said. It was clear that India had had enough of any interaction with Flaherty.
Q: Mike Shildt’s lineup construction is always under debate. Speculation on fan sites is that the lineup is dictated by the front office. So, who is making the decisions on playing time and batting order?
A: This is common speculation throughout all 30 teams throughout the past two decades. The Cardinals have this approach, and it dates back to Tony La Russa:
The front office makes the roster. The manager makes the lineup.
There are elements of the lineup that the front office has questions about -- for sure -- and John Mozeliak has sometimes talked about his view of the lineup, like who to hit where, or what he'd like to see here, and it doesn't match up with what Shildt then chooses. That's because, sometimes, they're operating with different information. An example of this was way back in the Lane Thomas, Randy Arozarena, Harrison Bader days, as the front office was eager to see more from Thomas and more chances for Arozarena offensively, and Shildt made the point about how they were good on defense, could count on their defense, and when Thomas was injured he went back to Bader in center because of the elite defense.
We also saw this when Kolten Wong was demoted to Class AAA years ago. Mozeliak made that move because the manager wasn't playing the infielder. Kept going to the veteran Mark Ellis. So, Mozeliak controlled the roster and put Wong in the minors to play, not gather rust on the bench.
Q: How would describe Jordan Hicks’ role heading into Week 5 of this season?
A: Bridge. He's something of a setup pitcher in close games, and he'll close out and finish games with bigger leads. He's also getting stretched into a two-inning role, which I find fascinating. One of the reasons … is because he needs the innings to get the feel for pitches.