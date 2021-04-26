The Cardinals challenge hasn't been identifying talent — it's been unlocking it

A: This is why, during all these chats, the question for the Cardinals -- to me -- isn't scouting. The scouts are acquiring talent. It's the development and identification of the talent -- and also where the Cardinals haven't been able to acquire/develop talent. Other teams in the division look on enviously to how the Cardinals draft/develop/sign pitching talent. Especially the Cubs. I had a conversation with a Cubs executive during the 2016 World Series, and the point he made as to whether they were going to have the longevity of being a "dynasty," the next step for them was developing their own pitching, as the Cardinals did. The Cubs haven't. They had to trade, they had to sign, and overall they just haven't had any contribution in recent years from homegrown pitchers. That could change in the coming years because the Cubs snagged one of the people responsible for the Cardinals' success drafting pitching. Dan Kantrovitz, within hours of having a chance to return to the Cardinals as a front-office executive, switched and took a job running the Cubs' draft.