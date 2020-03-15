The Cardinals ride Jack Clark's rocket to the World Series

''That ball would have had to hit the (Goodyear) blimp and come straight down to stay in this ball park,'' said Niedenfuer of Clark's home run. ''That must have been at least 500 feet.''

On Clark's previous at-bat, after the Cardinals had tied the score with a three-run rally in the seventh, Clark had struck out on Niedenfuer sliders. ''I tried to slip a fastball by him,'' said Niedenfuer of the second encounter. ''I can honestly say I got beat with my best pitch.''

But Clark is a hitter who says he looks only for fastballs. ''All day long I really hadn't had a good swing,'' he said. ''I made a slight adjustment in my stance the last time up. I was pretty close to the plate and I took a half-step back. It just was enough to square me up a little bit more.''

Of the homer and his look to the dugout, Clark said, ''I knew it was going to be a home run. That was for my teammates. I'm not the hero or the reason why we're here. It was special for me but more special for them.''

Clark said, ''I was looking for a fastball, but I was just looking for a base hit to tie the score. That's usually when I get my home runs, when I'm trying for base hits.''