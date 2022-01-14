The chatters have found a new Matt Carpenter. His name is Cuonzo Martin

As for Lindgren, as long as COVID-19 is a threat the team should keep all of their goaltenders through the end of the season. Look around the league. Look at some of the guys teams are forced to play. Armstrong should cling to his security blanket.

Q: Perunovich looks very talented offensively but isn't he limited like Krug defensively (reminds me of Dunn) and neither kill penalties and don't have the size or reach to be real effective in the defensive end. With Krug playing much better this season and signed long term is Perunovich a luxury and maybe a prized trade piece to land a top defensive D?

A: Krug and Perunovich are so much alike. Maybe there will be another way to realign the defensive corps to add more size and checking ability, but it's not hard to see Perunovich emerging as a top trade chip. He is going to have a heck of a NHL career and the whole league can see that.

A: I am a big Jake Walman fan and am perplexed about his season. He was a regular earlier in the season, then he couldn’t get back in the line up for months. Is he in Coach Berube’s doghouse? What is your prediction for his career — a Blues regular or extra man, or a player Doug Armstrong will package as part of a trade to acquire a top four defenseman?