The emphasis on velocity is spinning out of control, and it's smacking baseball right in the face

Q: I am an 80-year-old baseball fan whose memory might be fading, but it seems to me that in the 1950s-60s-70s most regulars were hitting at least in the .250s and above. Or is that just the way I wanted it to be?

A: They were. Batting average has followed the win (for pitchers) in being minimized over recent years. In the 1950s to 1970s you weren't going to see a pitcher with a 12-11 record win a Cy Young Award. Now, you might. We've improved when it comes to understanding the numbers and statistics that tell us all the ways a player impacts a game, and it's allowed us to put Tim Raines in the same Hall of Fame as Tony Gwynn because Raines did reach base more often than Gwynn, just not with hits and batting average. Batting average has been diminished as a stat, replaced by OPS (on-base plus slugging) and slugging, and it has also been replaced as an approach as hitters aim for damage, damage, damage. They want the high slugging numbers, and they'd rather get a home run than flair a single. They're going for a .450 slugging percentage, not a .250 batting average. And that is part of the question swirling around the modern game. Whether it would be better if batting average was valued more, or if the game could/should be altered in such a way that would reward batting average.