The Lane Thomas mystery. The misplaced Bally's bar. The origin of the 'woo!' Unpacking the week in sports

Q: Lane Thomas was an outstanding outfielder with surprising power. After he came back from Covid last year he has become a really poor fielder. I wonder if that's an aftereffect of the virus.

A: Thomas flashed a bit of success in the minors, but he is a .252 career hitter at that level overall. I don't know that he was ever a top prospect. And he's had a knack for looking bad at this level.

Was the Cards poor start a factor in the quick demotion of Thomas after his one really poor game? Is this a signal to the other young outfielders? How long is the leash on the others besides Carlson?

Thomas is down the pecking order for the reasons I described earlier. Until he proves otherwise, he is a depth outfielder. Austin Dean and Justin Williams are a notch above him right now, but still sitting precariously. While Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader are out, this is their chance. And it might be the last really good chance they get at this level if they don't take advantage