The Lane Thomas mystery. The misplaced Bally's bar. The origin of the 'woo!' Unpacking the week in sports

Q: Lane Thomas was an outstanding outfielder with surprising power. After he came back from Covid last year he has become a really poor fielder. I wonder if that's an aftereffect of the virus.
A: Thomas flashed a bit of success in the minors, but he is a .252 career hitter at that level overall. I don't know that he was ever a top prospect. And he's had a knack for looking bad at this level.
Was the Cards poor start a factor in the quick demotion of Thomas after his one really poor game? Is this a signal to the other young outfielders? How long is the leash on the others besides Carlson?
Thomas is down the pecking order for the reasons I described earlier. Until he proves otherwise, he is a depth outfielder. Austin Dean and Justin Williams are a notch above him right now, but still sitting precariously. While Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader are out, this is their chance. And it might be the last really good chance they get at this level if they don't take advantage
Q: I know where the whole WOOO thing comes from. 2 years ago I was in Vegas to see the Blues play the Knights. That's where I first heard anyone anywhere (even on TV) doing the WOOO thing. Around the same time, HBO had a special on about Ric Flair. So to the folks at the game in Vegas started WOOOing, the Blues fans there and watching on TV brought it back to St. Louis. And here we are today.
A: I do not believe wooing will end life as we know it. It's annoying, but so is the canned "Everbody clap your hands" thing we've endured for years. Some day that will push me right over the edge.
Q: I like the Bally's bar at the bottom of the screen for Cards games, but for Blues games it sometimes gets in the way of the ice. It belongs at the top of the screen. Can you call Bally's and pull some strings to get that changed?
A: Maybe they will read this chat and get a clue. Yeah, got to be careful with those graphics in hockey. It's a challenging presentation as is.
Q: I would like to know about Scott Hurst. Is he glove first? Does he have power? I'm excited to see a LH bat in the outfield. What do you know about him?.
A: Hurst is a centerfielder who hit for some power during his final college season. But he hasn't hit for much power at the professional level. Also, his first taste of Double-A ball in 2019 did not yield great offensive results. So he is playing catchup after the 2020 minor league league was wiped out. At the moment he is just another depth outfielder/defensive replacement.
Q: Will Mikkola or Bortuzzo get in the lineup instead of Dunn to see what a bigger defensive group looks like now that Parayko is back? Why do think Dunn looks more comfortable and plays better playing his off side defensively?
A: I like Dunn with Marco Scandella. Dunn is free to rush the puck and pinch in the offensive zone with ever-responsible Scandaella having his back. I liked the Blues' breakouts and transition against the Avalanche -- and Berube must have agreed because he ran the same defensive pairings at practive today. He is favoring puck-moving skill over size.
Q: Jeff, what is the craziest sports fight you have ever seen? Is it your home town Malice at the Palace? Were you watching the Malice at the Palace live as it happened since you are a Pistons fan?
A: I was long gone from Motown when that mayhem occurred. I've seen plenty of crazy NHL fights, but my favorite was when Giant Gino Odjick detonated against the Blues while skating with the Canucks. He did that a few times, ending up bare-chested as he skated around punching people.
Q: I had heard before that it was up to local health officials as to the allowed attendance at NHL arenas, but say Dallas decides to fill up the coffers and allow a packed arena, can the NHL say no? I would think if they did you would have other owners crying foul, especially the Northern league.
A: The NHL is leaving it up to local jurisdictions. Some teams will have an edge come playoff time for sure. And the league has said that if Canada won't allow teams to cross back and forth over the border for the conference final, the Canadian team would have to play home games in a neutral Amercan city while the U.S.-based team gets to play at home.
The NHL will not deny teams the right to make money, if their local government allows attendance.
Q: How many games of their final 14 do you think the Blues need to win?
A: Hard to say. Arizona has lost five games in a row. The Sharks have lost three in a row an the Kings have lost back-to-back games. So that helps. But since the Blues don't have lots of head-to-head games with those lower teams, they may need to beat the Coyotes and then win another eight or nine to get in. They can't count on other teams to keep losing.
Q: How do you think Arenado is liking it so far? Should there be any concern at all about his opt outs?
A: If he leaves, he leaves. Then the Cardinals will have a $35 million salary slot to work with if he's gone and both the Fowler and Carpenter contracts expire. But given the extra money the Cardinals tacked onto this contract, the relationship he enjoys with Paul Goldschmidt, this franchise's no-tanking philosophy and his advancing age, I'd be surprised if he used an opt out.
Q: I see Adolis Garcia hit a game winning 2 run homer for Texas yesterday. Add him to the outfielders we gave away.
A: He is 28 years old and he has 37 plate appearances at the big league level. But if you want to rally fans for an Adolis Garcia Protest outside Busch Stadium, feel free.
Q: Jeff, Thanks for the Chat. As a retired HS Baseball Scout and part-time scout, my perceptions at the 12-game mark are as follows: 1) Edman needs to play 2B 6-7 days per week 2) Dean's offensive ability does not offset his defensive liability. His fit is better in the AL or AAA 3) Williams has the look of a future solid MLB outfielder 4) The SO rate history of the combo of O'Neil and Bader is alarming. This lineup can only tolerate only one defense-first outfielder and needs 2 run producing outfielders, especially if PG/NA are going to bat 2/3 in lineup.(See Peralta, Gallo, Polanco, Tauchman, Meadows, Haniger as solutions 5) I really like Nogowski as a bench piece and would hope see PG get a day off here and there to keep Nogowski sharp for his PH role and PG fresh 6) Would like to see Martinez moved to the BP ASAP. His inability to concentrate and control his emotions screams BP. The Oviedo kid needs to be in the rotation. Liberatore is close.
A: Thanks for that take. Can't argue against any of that. How critical is O'Neill to this season? If he can hit enough to keep Edman at second base, that makes all this Carpenter angst go away.
Q: Any thoughts on how the Mizzou QB depth chart will sort out over the next couple of years?
A: I really, really liked Connor Bazelak a lot last season. He had a good feel out there. And back-up Brady Cook certainly looked the part in his limited duty. But Tyler Macon turned heads in the spring, so he could be the heir apparent to Bazelak down the road. Mizzou has to feel good about that depth.