The Pujols release puts a greater focus on the Matt Carpenter situation with the Cardinals

Q: The Cards may not sign Pujols but if nothing else it shows that dragging along Carpenter’s bat makes no sense either.

A: Mozeliak put Carpenter on the clock. Since then Carpenter hit a couple of big homers to buy more time. At some point, presumably soon, the Cardinals will need more consistent production from Carpenter or do something else.

Q: No one is talking about Pujols Personal Services contract with the Angels which keeps him tied to the team after retirement. Is that still the case? or did that essentially get cancelled once they released him?

A: I don't believe anything changes. The Angels still owe him the rest of his $30 million for this season, minus the pro-rated veterans minimum if he lands somwhere after clearing waivers. I don't believe the personal services piece was tied to him finishing his career in Anaheim. The Angels tried to take the high road with his release, saying all the right things so that the door remains open.

Q: Do you think Matheny and the Royals might take a flyer on Albert? He sort of got his start in KC and Cards fans could caravan over to see him. The Cards play them I believe in St Louis in August so we could send him off.