The ref who got fired, and the closing window on the Blues: your NHL questions answered

We took questions from fans in our weekly hockey chat. This week's chat was cut short due to the death of Bob Plager.
Q: Even with all the Blues healthy, I think they are competitive but could miss the playoffs. Their window is probably only open for another couple years. 2-3 years. What is your outlook on this team?
A: Right now, it's hard to be terribly optimistic. The last few weeks haven't looked very good. This is a team that, I would expect, will look better in a few weeks, when Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas are up to speed and Colton Parayko, who skated with the team today, could be back. I don't see the Blues beating Vegas in a seven-game series. Or probably in a one-game series. But it is the beauty of the NHL postseason that weird things happen. Right now, the Blues just have to get in. Doing well in the upcoming eight games with the Wild will be key to that.
It's hard to say about the Blues’ window more than two or three years out because the personnel probably will be so different. Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Jordan Binnington, Brayden Schenn and probably Colton Parayko will be here, but after that, who knows who still fits and who knows what the supporting cast looks like? Winning this season will be tough, with Colorado and Vegas in the division. The Blues have to hope that when they're healthy, with everyone but Oskar Sundqvist and Carl Gunnarsson, that the team can compete. After Monday (the one-sided loss to Vegas), that's a bit of a tough sell. But again, NHL playoffs can be weird. And that's the best hope for the Blues now.
Q: What will Doug Armstrong try to do at the trade deadline, and who is the bait?
A: Probably not much. The Blues don't have the cap space to do much, and I don't see this as similar to the year when Armstrong decided the Blues might make the playoffs but not do much and traded Paul Stastny. And where once the thought was Vince Dunn could be traded because they had to open cap space, that's not the case after the Oskar Sundqvist injury.
The Blues could trade for a defenseman to try to shore things up back there, but they've got defensemen right on the brink in Nikko Mikkola, Jake Walman, and Scott Perunovich, Bringing in anyone would mean giving up someone, so would the Blues trade Mike Hoffman? Sure he hasn't been great, but he, more than just about anyone on the team, has the potential to find something and start scoring goals. Which remains an issue for this team. The Blues have scored one goal in three of the past five games.
Q: I know Tim Peel lives in St. Louis. Any reaction to the news (the NHL will not use Peel as a referee again) from the league office? … He basically admitted it wasn't really a penalty. He just wanted to send a message as to how the game was going. Thoughts?
A: I was surprised that the league moved as quickly as it did. It may have been simpler that Peel is retiring after this season and refs who are retiring don't work the playoffs, so he was going to be done in five weeks anyway. Suspending him wasn't really an option. Jamie Rivers said earlier today that referees say things like that to the benches all the time, and a Nashville player said that Peel was talking to the bench at the time. We've all seen enough games to know that refs balance out calls. Micah Blake McCurdy at hockeyviz.com posted a chart today showing the strong correlation between penalties against the home team and penalties against the visiting team. They're pretty close, and Peel was consistent with that. After that faceoff violation in San Jose the other night, I couldn't have been the only one thinking the Blues had to keep their distance in the ensuing minutes because that was a classic time for a call to go against them.
It's the kind of thing that the league no doubt hates to have said out loud. It's one thing to have people think that, it's another to remove all doubt, but as Jamie points out, this apparently has been said on the ice for decades.
Q: Why can’t this team muscle anyone off the puck? It seems like the only one that actually does any type of checking is Robert Bortuzzo.
A: Yeah, winning puck battles has become a thing this team doesn't do well. No reason why they can't do it, but they're not. It's all over the board, and not always the same guys. It may well be the thing that bothers Craig Berube the most, the lost puck battles.
Q: Jake Walman has looked good. Do you see him getting more opportunity?
A: Walman has looked good, and we were noting on the podcast (Wednesday) morning that his skating can help the team get the puck out of its zone, which is obviously an issue right now. Nikko Mikkola has gotten more of the attention, and because of his size he fits the description of a classic Blues defenseman, but Walman can do some things, too. If the Blues lose Vince Dunn in the expansion draft, that will open up a spot in the back. The Blues really liked how Walman played last season in San Antonio.
Q: For weeks, coaches, players and even a few writers have suggested that the Blues haven't gotten to their game in 2021, as if there is a higher level for this team. Do you agree, or are we at the point where what we've seen vs. Vegas who the Blues are?
A: I wouldn't go quite that far. But right now, it's hard to be too optimistic. Missing Colton Parayko is a big piece of the puzzle. His game not being 100 percent probably cost the Blues a point or two early on. When he comes back, that will have a trickle-down effect in the defensive pairings. Nikko Mikkola or Jake Walman comes out, or they rotate in with Robert Bortuzzo. Vince Dunn moves to the third pairing. When Robert Thomas gets up to speed, that will help the offense, and maybe get Mike Hoffman going. Thomas, I feel, is at his best when alongside Tyler Bozak. When the season began, the Blues had a fourth line of Ivan Barbashev, Oskar Sundqvist and Kyle Clifford that could score goals. Now, the fourth line can hit, but it can't score. So this team can still get better.
Now, at their best, are they as good as Vegas? I don't think so. And they're probably not as good as Colorado. We'll find out in the next few weeks if they're better than Minnesota. What's alarming, and certainly has Craig Berube concerned, is that the team lacks energy a lot of times, the players don’t win those battles. The other team is pretty easily asserting itself on the Blues. Even if you're down players, that shouldn't happen.
Q: Placing Jordan Kyrou with David Perron and Ryan O'Reilly looks like a winner. Jaden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn-Vladimir Tarasenko belongs together as two of them work back from injury. Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak, once healthy, should make Mike Hoffman more effective. Is there anything we can add that will make a bigger difference than just health?
A: Schenn was asked (Wednesday) about how his line was doing, and the pause he gave before answering clearly said more than anything he said after. I wasn't taking notes -- I was probably answering a question here at the time -- but he eventually said something along the lines of "We've clearly got to be better." And they do. Getting that line going will be a big deal. Like getting Colton Parayko back on defense, it will make the rest of the offense better. Tarasenko has one goal in eight games, which puts him on a four- or five-goal pace. Schenn has one goal since Tarasenko has returned. Craig Berube may stick with that line because he doesn't have many options and they know what they're doing out there. But it's just one of many places where the Blues have to start getting things going.
So yes, a little health wouldn't hurt. It's why adding players at this deadline will be tough. Guys are coming back.
Q: I'm concerned about Craig Berube's future. Has the team quit on him? I hate to say it, but I predict he's gone in the offseason, if he lasts that long.
A: I think with all the injuries this season, it would be tough to make a move on Berube. And the fact that he won the team its first Stanley Cup should give him a decent amount of leeway. With the nature of this season being as strange as it is, I think he's safe.