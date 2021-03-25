The ref who got fired, and the closing window on the Blues: your NHL questions answered

Q: What will Doug Armstrong try to do at the trade deadline, and who is the bait?

A: Probably not much. The Blues don't have the cap space to do much, and I don't see this as similar to the year when Armstrong decided the Blues might make the playoffs but not do much and traded Paul Stastny. And where once the thought was Vince Dunn could be traded because they had to open cap space, that's not the case after the Oskar Sundqvist injury.

The Blues could trade for a defenseman to try to shore things up back there, but they've got defensemen right on the brink in Nikko Mikkola, Jake Walman, and Scott Perunovich, Bringing in anyone would mean giving up someone, so would the Blues trade Mike Hoffman? Sure he hasn't been great, but he, more than just about anyone on the team, has the potential to find something and start scoring goals. Which remains an issue for this team. The Blues have scored one goal in three of the past five games.

Q: I know Tim Peel lives in St. Louis. Any reaction to the news (the NHL will not use Peel as a referee again) from the league office? … He basically admitted it wasn't really a penalty. He just wanted to send a message as to how the game was going. Thoughts?