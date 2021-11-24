Thomas: Are the Blues just mediocre? Let's wait and see.

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: I believe the Blues are an exceptionally mediocre team. … The individual talent may be there on paper, but in reality the chemistry doesn't seem to come to fruition. Do you think that take is accurate?

A: I'm still in a wait-and-see mode on this team. But I will say, at the moment, they’re on a 100-point pace — which I think you will agree is better than mediocre. The Blues are as healthy as they've been all season now that Brayden Schenn is back. Let's see if they can go on a run. There are still questions in my mind about the defense and, to a lesser extent, the goaltending.

Q: Would the recent offensive production from Blues defensemen be a result of internal discussion to chip in more? Has there been a shift in focus?