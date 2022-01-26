Thomas: Are the Blues likely to part with Jordan Binnington?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Do you see the Blues parting ways with Jordan Binnington anytime soon? Ville Husso obviously has a lot to prove, but with him and Chuck Lindgren in the hole, would it make sense to explore trade options?

A: I'm not sure Doug Armstrong wants to sell Binnington for 10 cents on the dollar. With a $6 million cap hit and in a deep slump, what kind of market would there be for Binnington? What could you get for him? Has it reached the point where you're so desperate to get rid of a guy in a slump that you just dump him? I don't think we're there yet.

Q: When do you see Jordan Binnington back in goal?

A: I don't see it happening until after the All-Star break. The Blues play five games in 10 days from Feb. 10 (New Jersey) through Feb. 19 (Toronto), so maybe sometime in there. If you go back to when Binnington went on the COVID list and throw in the Christmas break postponements, he's played only seven games in almost two months.

Q: Is Colton Parayko’s plus/minus (team-worst minus-15) due to him not playing up to expectations or not having a defensive partner like Jay Bouwmeester?

A: I'd say a little of both. But Niko Mikkola — Calgary game excluded — has played pretty well over the last month. As we all know, plus-minus isn't an end-all/be-all stat. But it's never a good thing when you're on the ice for that many more goals allowed than scored. Parayko has done some good things that go relatively unnoticed, like his shot-blocking. But I think lately, he has a habit of giving up too much ground backing in toward his net. And that certainly was an ill-timed slide against Calgary.

Q: With the Blues’ level of talent, how were they outplayed so severely in Monday’s 7-1 loss to Calgary?

A: The Blues have been incredibly consistent this season. That was only the fourth game in which they scored fewer than two goals. It was only the fourth game in which they'd yielded two power play goals. Their two previous worst losses were by 4-1 scores — both of which featured an empty-net goal. Chris Kerber had a stat that that was the only third period in which they weren't within one goal of the other team.

The Blues were tired, and they carried over some bad habits from Vancouver. And Jordan Binnngton is slumping. I'm not too worried about it.

Q: What are your thoughts on Klim Kostin so far?

A: Overall, I was expecting more. But I think he's shown a little uptick lately. I'd like to see that fourth line (Kostin-Tyler Bozak-Oskar Sundqvist) stay together for a while longer. Interesting that in practice today, it was the only line that went unchanged by Craig Berube.

Q: How do you rate the newer faces to the lineup so far in Logan Brown, Klim Kostin and Perunovich? And if the Blues don’t trade for a defenseman, would Perunovich be able to unseat a veteran come playoff time?

A: Before his current injury, Perunovich seemed to be slumping. He was having some defensive problems and had seemed to have lost confidence. Brown hasn't done much lately. He has some skill, but I'd like to see him use his size more — in front of the net, along the boards, etc. And as I mentioned in an early answer, Kostin seems to be on a little bit of an uptick lately.

As of right now, I don't see Perunovich unseating a veteran in the playoffs.

Q: As presently constructed, can the Blues win a Stanley Cup this season?

A: I didn't at the start of the season. But now I think they can make a run with this group.

Q: David Perron was successful on a line with Ryan O’Reilly for a long time. What’s not working now?

A: Craig Berube hasn't played them together much since Perron returned from his injury and then from COVID. Only six times, I believe. Perron has had a hard time getting going — goal-wise — since he's been back. But he's had some good chances lately. … Perron has been so reliable and so consistent since he returned for his third stint with the Blues in 2018, it's surprising to see him struggle this long to find goals.

Q: Of the two young defenseman, would you like to see the Blues keep Scott Perunovich or Niko Mikkola long term?

A: Obviously, they're different types of defensemen. I think in terms of filling a need, Mikkola is the guy the Blues need right now. But I think Perunovich has the larger upside. Why not keep both? The Blues probably need to restock their system on defense.

Q: I've loved David Perron's time with the Blues, but what odds do you give him retuning to next year’s team?

A: I wouldn't have said this at the start of the year, not by a long shot, but I think the final half of this season will say a lot about what happens with Perron.

