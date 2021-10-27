Thomas: Are we seeing a new Blues identity?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Blues fans.
Q: The Blues are giving up a lot of shots, but maybe that’s a poor statistics. I have never seen them play this way. Back and forth dynamic skating. … Everyone wants big defensemen, but fast little forwards now zoom around them. Are we seeing a new Blues identity?
A: Last year, the Blues tried to mesh a faster, more skilled style with their bedrock principles of tight-checking, physical play, and strong defense. And it never quite worked. This year — so far — it's working. I think it's helped that some of the faster, more-skilled players like Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou have become more responsible away from the puck. As for all those shots on goal, it's partly the teams they have played. Colorado and Vegas send a lot of shots on net. But the Blues aren't giving up a ton of rebounds, and that helps. That was especially the case with Ville Husso, who allowed next-to-no rebounds Monday night against the LA Kings.
Q: Reports are that Vladimir Tarasenko still wants to be traded. … How do you see this saga ending?
A: What would have changed on the Tarasenko front? Is he suddenly not mad at the doctors? Does he suddenly feel better about the trainers? Only a few weeks have passed. Why would anything change in terms of his trade demands? I don't think he's betraying anybody.
Q: If or when Scott Perunvich plays to a point where he cannot be kept in the AHL any longer and there are no injuries on the Blues roster, who do you see getting traded to make room for him?
A: If it reached that point — and I think that's a ways off — I think you just try to get Niko Mikkola through waivers. And sooner or later, someone almost certainly will get hurt.
Q: Klim Kostin looked slow and sluggish Monday, to a point where Craig Berube benched him. Is he injured, or was it just an off day for him? Is he in danger of being sent down?
A: Berube usually leans on veterans in close games. He did so against Vegas and in Monday's LA game. Neither Kostin nor Jake Neighbours played over the last 14 minutes-plus of the LA game. Berube in essence shortened the bench and went with three lines. But yes, Kostin could be more consistent, and it's certainly within the realm of possibility that he could be sent down at some point.
Q: What are your thoughts on Craig Berube being the coach long term, and how bright does the long term look? Could we see another Cup run in a year or two?
A: Long term is a relative thing in hockey. But if this hot start has some legs, I think it makes a lot of sense to re-up Berube. I had some doubts about this team entering the year — primarily in terms of defense and goaltending. I think a lot of people did. So far the results have exceeded expectations. But let's see if it has any staying power. The Blues’ top veterans are in a position where they would seem to have at least a couple of years or more of good production. Doug Armstrong has the contracts spaced out to a point where the Blues won't have a lot of unrestricted free agents in any particular offseason.
Q: With Ryan O’Reilly out, how much will the Blues be hurting in the faceoff circle?
A: That's a good question. O'Reilly has been winning nearly 67% of his faceoffs this year. That's tough to replace. Although he has struggled this year by his standards, Tyler Bozak has been the team's second-best faceoff man in recent years. So I would expect Bozak to get more faceoffs, particularly in the defensive zone. Robert Thomas has gotten more competitive in faceoffs this year, but still needs work. So overall, it is something to keep an eye on.
Q: We know Blues’ scoring will come down toward the league average. Do you have confidence that the goals against will drift lower, as well? The Blues can’t seem to ask more from the goalies.
A: Yeah, that's the question, isn't it? The Blues have the potential to be a top-10 scoring team, but they're not going to keep averaging 5 goals per game. Conversely, the defense is playing better than expected. On the heels of the Ville Husso shutout, the Blues are allowing only 2.20 goals per game, which is fourth-best in the league. Can they keep that up? I don't know. The goaltending has been awfully good so far.
Q: Which Blues do you think will be playing in the Olympics?
A: I believe Jordan Binnington (Canada) and Justin Faulk (USA) are on their respective countries' “long lists.” Obviously Ryan O'Reilly would have to be a strong candidate for Canada. Torey Krug for Team USA. I would think Vladimir Tarasenko (if he keeps playing like he has) and Pavel Buchnevich for Russia. I've even seen Ivan Barbashev's name come up in one projection for Russia. Who else? Maybe Colton Parayko for Canada? Not saying they'll all make it, but they all could be candidates.