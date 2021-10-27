Thomas: Are we seeing a new Blues identity?

Q: If or when Scott Perunvich plays to a point where he cannot be kept in the AHL any longer and there are no injuries on the Blues roster, who do you see getting traded to make room for him?

A: If it reached that point — and I think that's a ways off — I think you just try to get Niko Mikkola through waivers. And sooner or later, someone almost certainly will get hurt.

Q: Klim Kostin looked slow and sluggish Monday, to a point where Craig Berube benched him. Is he injured, or was it just an off day for him? Is he in danger of being sent down?

A: Berube usually leans on veterans in close games. He did so against Vegas and in Monday's LA game. Neither Kostin nor Jake Neighbours played over the last 14 minutes-plus of the LA game. Berube in essence shortened the bench and went with three lines. But yes, Kostin could be more consistent, and it's certainly within the realm of possibility that he could be sent down at some point.

Q: What are your thoughts on Craig Berube being the coach long term, and how bright does the long term look? Could we see another Cup run in a year or two?