Thomas: Blues aren't as bad as their current winless streak

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: I get the frustration with the Blues right now, but let’s all remember the Blues still have 60 games left to go and a break for the Olympics. Who can provide a wakeup call for this team?

A: Part of being a sports fan is being a prisoner of the moment. There were a lot of people who thought the Blues were Stanley Cup bound when they started this season 5-0-0 and were averaging 5 goals a game. I pointed out that the 2017-18 Blues started the season 13-3-1 and failed to make the playoffs. Now the Blues have lost four in a row (0-3-1) and many feel the sky is falling.

I get it. It's part of being a fan. But the Blues were never as good as that 5-0-0 start and they’re not as bad as the current 0-3-1 funk.

But I do think some of the issues we all talked about at the start of the season are starting to show. Mainly, the defense and zone exits. After that stellar outing in Winnipeg, Jordan Binnington has been closer to average than awesome. It doesn’t like he's seeing the puck as well lately.

So Scott Perunovich has been brought up; Marco Scandella is down on the third pairing; we'll see how that works out. I'm sure Binnington will straighten. But it's a bumpy ride right now.