Thomas: Blues aren't as bad as their current winless streak

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: I get the frustration with the Blues right now, but let’s all remember the Blues still have 60 games left to go and a break for the Olympics. Who can provide a wakeup call for this team?
A: Part of being a sports fan is being a prisoner of the moment. There were a lot of people who thought the Blues were Stanley Cup bound when they started this season 5-0-0 and were averaging 5 goals a game. I pointed out that the 2017-18 Blues started the season 13-3-1 and failed to make the playoffs. Now the Blues have lost four in a row (0-3-1) and many feel the sky is falling.
I get it. It's part of being a fan. But the Blues were never as good as that 5-0-0 start and they’re not as bad as the current 0-3-1 funk.
But I do think some of the issues we all talked about at the start of the season are starting to show. Mainly, the defense and zone exits. After that stellar outing in Winnipeg, Jordan Binnington has been closer to average than awesome. It doesn’t like he's seeing the puck as well lately.
So Scott Perunovich has been brought up; Marco Scandella is down on the third pairing; we'll see how that works out. I'm sure Binnington will straighten. But it's a bumpy ride right now.
Q: Things seem to have starting going wrong for the Blues in the third period against the Ducks. Three unanswered goals in a 4-1 loss. Then they get lucky with a shootout win against the Jets, otherwise it’s six in a row. What can Doug Armstrong and Craig Berube do?
A: Among other things — many other things — the Blues used to be masters at closing out close games. This year six of their seven losses (counting the OT and shootout loss) have been by one goal. They've allowed game-winning goals late in the last three contests. They've got to play better situational hockey, knowing when to take risks and when to avoid them. As I mentioned on Twitter, last night (3-2 home loss to Arizona) was flat-out embarrassing for the club.
Q: How is it the Blues put Kyle Clifford on waivers but then traded him to Toronto for future considerations? If Toronto wanted him, why not claim him on waivers?
A: I didn't understand this either, at first. But if Toronto had merely claimed him, Clifford couldn't be sent to the minors. By doing it this way they can send him down right away.
Follow-up question on the Clifford trade: What usually is the return on “future considerations?”
A: The polite translation for “future considerations” is “nothing.” Dakota Joshua told me when he was traded to the Blues that he was traded for nothing.
Q: It seems like when the Blues are killing penalties they give the other team plenty of space to shoot and pass the puck. But when the Blues are on the power play, it seems the opponents are aggressive in pressing the Blues player with the puck. Am I wrong?
A: I think you're exactly right on what your eyes saw (Tuesday) night. A lot of teams are playing a 1-3-1 on the power play instead of a box formation. Arizona was aggressive with its 1-3-1, jumping out on Blues' wings and the point men up top, forcing them to make quick decisions. Meanwhile, the Blues’ penalty-kill unit was too passive with their 1-3-1 last night. They had been much more aggressive earlier, which is why they had been No. 2 in the league in penalty killing.
Q: One of the keys to the season was whether Colton Paryako was capable of being a true No. 1 shutdown defender. He has shown some flashes this year, but it's been inconsistent at best. How concerned are you that Colton won't take that next step in his game the Blues so desperately need to see?
A: I thought for the first 8, 9, 10 games, Parayko was living up to the shutdown defender role. But obviously not these last 5 or 6 games. Like many others on defense, he seems uncertain when it comes to getting the puck out of the zone, either with his legs or via the pass. There's still a lot of season to be played — 67 games. As a beat writer I always try to take the long view. But maybe this is what he is.
Q: Have Craig Berube or Doug Armstrong given indication on what the plans are for Scott Perunovich? Is the position his to lose, or is he here just for cap restraints and soon headed back to Springfield?
A: Not really. You raise an interesting point, because the Blues currently have eight defensemen on their roster — or one over what teams normally keep. I think a lot of this rests on how Perunovich plays. If he plays like he did in his debut, he's not going anywhere.
Q: On a dark day, let's focus on a positive. Jordan Kyrou looks like a shining star. Are you surprised with his quick transformation, from struggling to get minutes last season to looking like the most dynamic player the Blues have this year?
A: No, not at all. Last year was a breakout season for Kyrou — the first year where he was in the lineup basically on an everyday basis. Now, he has taken his game to another level. It's all about building trust with Craig Berube. Once you earn that trust, your minutes — your role — increase. The same has been going on with Robert Thomas. Kyrou is playing better without the puck, playing better defense, and he's becoming even more aggressive as a shooter.
I don't know if I'd call it a quick process. This is Kyrou's fourth season playing at least part of the time in the NHL. But he does, as you put it, certainly look like the Blues' most dynamic offensive player.
Q: Robert Thomas is on pace for a 5-goal, 77-assist season! While that stat line would make Adam Oates smile, as the president of the “Robert, Shoot the Freaking Puck” fan club, what's your opinion of Thomas' offensive game?
A: He's been noticeably better in terms of taking shots. Still a lot of room to go on that front, but he's not passing up as many. He's had some bad luck on some of those chances; he could easily have four or five goals. By the numbers, Thomas had only eight shots on goal through 15 games last season. This season, he has 17 shots on goal through 15 games. Granted, still plenty of room for improvement, but more than twice as many as he had last year at this time.
Q: Vladimir Tarasenko has still got it. His attitude has been a positive. Reports of him bonding with teammates, specifically the Russians, is encouraging. Would you call the trepidation surrounding him quelled at this point, to the point that a trade becomes more likely?
A: I'm sure teams around the league want to see more. Trepidation by potential trade partners has more to do with concerns about his shoulder and his lack of production the prior two seasons as anything you're alluding to. And let's not forget his cap hit of $7.5 million this season and next. If his current production continues (7Gs, 7As in 15 games), you would think trade partners will materialize — if not this season, then at least in the offseason.