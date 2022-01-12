Thomas: Do the Blues need to make a move in order to compete for the Stanley Cup?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: What transaction, if any, does Doug Armstrong need to make for the Blues to be a strong Cup contender?
A: The only potential need I see — and we've talked about this many times — is a top-four defenseman. If you think Niko Mikkola is a top-four defender, then they’re OK. If not, then you start doing some shopping. The trade deadline is March 21. A lot can happen between now and then.
Q: It's hard to overlook Colton Parayko’s minus-11 rating this season. Parayko is being paid to be the defensive leader of this blue line, but so far his play has lagged well behind the likes of Torey Krug and Justin Faulk. Have we seen Parayko’s best?
A: Yeah, Parayko may be at his ceiling, more or less. This may be what he is — a good to very good player, but not a star or superstar. Yes, I've noticed his minus-11 as well, which translates to worse than minus-20 over a full schedule, which would be disturbing. But in terms of salary, Parayko is making less than Krug or Faulk. Next year, when his extension kicks in, he will be making the same amount, $6.5 million.
Q: Is the NHL considering any sort of bubble situation for the playoffs? Or maybe a different set of protocols?
A: The last thing the NHL wants to do is go back to a bubble setup, especially if it means no fans. The road protocols are now basically as strict as they were last season: Rink-hotel-rink, etc. It's a tough situation, to be sure. And one with no fail-safe way of making sure a team's top players are available for the playoffs.
Q: Are we going to see Calle Rosen play ahead of Jake Walman against Seattle?
A: Based on the line rushes today in practice, that's the way looks, which would be puzzling. But Craig Berube may have been seeing how Walman looked in his first practice back with the team.
Q: How much can we attribute the improvement of Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou to their focus on strength training in the offseason? Or is it just natural progression?
A: Thomas actually came back a little lighter this season, but that doesn't mean he wasn't still working on his strength, which is a common offseason goal for younger players. But yes, I think that's helped their puck management, effectiveness on the forecheck, and their ability to win more wall battles.
Thomas has worked very hard to improve his faceoff percentage. I think he realized if he wanted a larger role, he'd have to do better there. And part of it could be just the natural growth and development of a couple of young, highly-regarded prospects.
Q: Health officials are urging area residents to stay home as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to break records. What are the Blues doing to protect fans, since Enterprise Center is not enforcing mask requirements?
A: It would be nice to see more fans wearing masks. But how exactly do you enforce it? And keep in mind, too, it's up to the city health department to decide how many fans should be in attendance at Enterprise. If the health department thinks that half capacity makes for a safer environment, they will (impose restrictions).
Q: Is Doug Armstrong still thinking of trading Vladimir Tarasenko? … I would offer him a contract extension and gauge his reaction.
A: It's always been Tarasenko that wanted the trade, not Armstrong. I could be wrong, but I don't think Armstrong is actively shopping him. As for an extension, I think I wait and see how the season plays out before I broach that subject.
Q: Do the Blues plan to split up Torey Krug and Justin Faulk while Colton Parayko is out?
A: They were split up in practice Wednesday. Niko Mikkola was with Faulk, and Krug with Scandella. But Craig Berube did say after practice that Krug and Faulk could end up seeing some time together against Seattle.
Q: Is the NHL playing with fire by postponing games in Canada due to capacity limits? It screams, "I just want my money and don't care if it hurts my team.”
A: I think it’s a mistake to postpone games based on less than full fan capacity. The experience with COVID has been: 1) That it's unpredictable; 2) It often gets worse before it gets better. I would have played the games when you could — no matter how many fans are in the stands. Instead, the league is painting itself into a corner in terms of being able to reschedule games.