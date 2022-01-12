Thomas: Do the Blues need to make a move in order to compete for the Stanley Cup?

A: The last thing the NHL wants to do is go back to a bubble setup, especially if it means no fans. The road protocols are now basically as strict as they were last season: Rink-hotel-rink, etc. It's a tough situation, to be sure. And one with no fail-safe way of making sure a team's top players are available for the playoffs.

Q: Are we going to see Calle Rosen play ahead of Jake Walman against Seattle?

A: Based on the line rushes today in practice, that's the way looks, which would be puzzling. But Craig Berube may have been seeing how Walman looked in his first practice back with the team.

Q: How much can we attribute the improvement of Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou to their focus on strength training in the offseason? Or is it just natural progression?

A: Thomas actually came back a little lighter this season, but that doesn't mean he wasn't still working on his strength, which is a common offseason goal for younger players. But yes, I think that's helped their puck management, effectiveness on the forecheck, and their ability to win more wall battles.