Thomas: Is an extension in the cards for Ryan O'Reilly?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Regarding Ryan O’Reilly, will the Blues get something done before his current contract expires, or will we have an awkward summer in 2023 wondering if 90 is still going to be the captain?

A: This is a difficult thing to predict. O'Reilly will be 32 at the end of his current contract, and players north of 30 frequently start to decline. But I can tell you this, no one works harder or does more to stay on top of his game than O'Reilly in terms of preparation, diet, and overall approach. Although he has perked up lately, O'Reilly (10 goals, 19 assists in 40 games) remains a little bit off his usual pace in scoring. Not only did he have COVID, but he had symptoms and it took him a little while to get completely back on his game. So that has to be taken into account.

You could make a case that the future of the team up front belongs more to Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas, and that future may be coming quicker than we think. So we'll see. But yeah, as we sit here right now, it's hard to picture the Blues wanting to pay out $7.5 million a year on a multi-year deal for O'Reilly after the 2022-23 season. I would guess Doug Armstrong at least explores getting an extension done during this offseason. But no guarantees.

Q: With the Robert Bortuzzo signing, the Blues have only three unrestricted free agents. I assume they let Tyler Bozak walk, but what do you see as potential deals for David Perron and Ville Husso? Perron is 34, and there's no way Doug Armstrong can give him a deal north of what he's making now, right?

A: The Blues got Perron at a bargain rate of $4 million a year on this current contract. If he returns to form and finishes with similar production as in recent years, I could see the Blues offering the same amount. If not, I'd guess $3 million, $3.5 million. The real issue is term. Do you go one year, two years, three years? I would think two. But this second half of the season is very important for Perron.

Q: While there is still a lot of hockey left in the season, the Blues would finish fourth in their division if the season ended today. If that's the case, assuming those above them are Colorado, Minnesota and Nashville, who would the Blues face in the first round?

A: The second wild card gets the Western Conference points leader, which certainly looks like it will be Colorado.

If that's the case, the first wild-card team would get the Pacific Division champion — probably Vegas — and would stay in the Pacific side of the playoff bracket if it won its opening-round series. So that would seem to be the preferable option. But in terms of the first round of the playoffs, your best bet would be finishing second in the Central and facing Minnesota or Nashville.

Q: If Doug Armstrong is going to acquire a shutdown defenseman, how much will he be limited to dealing with Eastern Conference teams, since most in the West would not want to make the Blues better? And what would it take to get Ben Chiarot from Montreal?

A: In an All-Star break interview with Armstrong that I did about a week ago, he thought there would be more sellers in the Eastern Conference than the Western Conference because there are a lot more teams in the East that are hopelessly out of the playoff picture. Yes, Montreal defenseman Chiarot would seem to be a good fit. I'm thinking a second-rounder would do it for Chiarot, maybe a third-rounder plus a younger throw-in player. But as a reader pointed out a few weeks ago, the Blues don't have a second-rounder in next year’s draft. Also, the salary-cap situation for the Blues and about half the league — most teams being at or very close to the cap — complicates things. Because of that, Armstrong said there may have to be some three-way deals, with perhaps the third team willing to absorb some cap money, to make something happen.

Q: What is Jake Walman's future with the Blues?

A: Dicey, at best. He was the sixth defenseman, you probably recall, at the start of the season, was so-so, and then got passed decisively by Niko Mikkola. You would think a healthy Scott Perunovich is ahead of him in the pecking order, as well.

Q: If Ville Husso outplays Jordan Binnington the rest of the year, do the Blues try and offload Binnington in the offseason, or do they give him one more year to get back on track?

A: The answer to that question hinges greatly on how much it would take to keep Husso, who will be an unrestricted free agent. He might want to explore the market to see if he can land a starter's job.

Q: With the Blues having an abundance of solid forwards, does this make guys like Oskar Sundqvist and Klim Kostin available knowing that next year Jake Neighbours is likely NHL ready?

A: This is a good point. The Blues do have a bit of a surplus here at forward, so perhaps one of them could be used as a trade chip. Saying that, I think Sundqvist remains a glue player, and I think his production goes back up next season after he has another offseason to fully put the hip and knee surgeries behind him. I think the Blues remain high on Kostin and aren't ready to give up on him just yet. But you never know. Also, if I had to guess right now, I'd say Bozak isn't back next season, which could open a spot for Neighbours.

Q: What do you expect Klim Kostin and Niko Mikkola to get for their next contracts?

A: Mikkola has a cap count of $787,000 this year and is arbitration-eligible. So I'm going to put him in the $1.5 to $2 million range. Kostin will not be arbitration-eligible and hasn't been nearly as productive as Mikkola. Kostin counts $863,000 against the cap, so I'm gonna say $1 million to $1.25 million at most. These projections are based on their play so for. Could be subject to change over the second half of the season.

Q: What is the ceiling for Alexei Toropchenko?

A: He is big and physical. And a pretty good skater for his size. The only thing missing is a little offensive firepower, so for that reason I think he's a fourth-liner. But if his scoring comes around some, I'd put the ceiling at third-line guy.

Q: Which Blues would you like to see in a skills contest?

A: Colton Parayko: hardest shot

Jordan Kyrou: fastest skater (OK, that's been done)

Ryan O'Reilly: puck juggling

Robert Thomas: no-look passing

Robert Bortuzzo/David Perron: agitator (maybe as a tag-team)

O'Reilly: faceoffs

Nathan Walker: shootout competition for players 5-9 and under

Charles Lindgren: sideburns

I think the Blues might have a few winners here.

