Thomas: Is Lindgren pulling a Binnington? Jim Thomas taps the brakes a bit on the Blues call-ups

Q: Do you have deja vu of last season when the injury bug hit and the JV team filled in the roster spots? Last year they seemed to play with the same fight and intensity they are now. Do you know if Berube or Armstrong has worries that once the regulars come back they will lose the hunger and fall back into the same malaise they did last year?

A: Well, the injuries/COVID wasn't nearly as bad last year — at least at this point in the season. And I don't think the call-ups played as well as they are now. But I can see your overall point. These call-ups are hungry and willing to play unselfishly to achieve the common team goal. That's not always a given with highly-paid, established players.

Q: Jim, should we rename the team the St. Louis ThunderBlues? How do you send these guys back to the AHL once the "A-Team" comes back? At least their play gives Perron the needed time to fully clear the cobwebs before returning. These guys are starting to make the Blues a heavy team again which is badly needed.