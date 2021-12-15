Thomas: Is Lindgren pulling a Binnington? Jim Thomas taps the brakes a bit on the Blues call-ups

The kids have been alright — in fact, way better than alright. Our weekly Blues chat with Post-Dispatch readers was peppered with questions about the team’s fill-ins. Here are some of the highlights:
Q: So do you play Charlie Lindgren until he has a bad game or return to Jordan Binnington right away? Hot goalies are a commodity.
A: I’d be very surprised if Binnington wasn't in goal Friday. I go back to the goalie that helped you win a Stanley Cup, and use Lindgren as the backup until Husso is healthy.
Q: Sometimes I think Binnington made the most of an opportunity and now another goalie is trying to do the same.
A: Interesting isn't it? I kind of had that same thought with another out-of-nowhere goalie. Lindgren doesn't look nervous either.
However, Binnington won a Cup. Husso was playing very well when injured. Let's not fall victim to the prisoner of the moment syndrome. We're talking about only three-plus games for Lindgren. But it has been a lot of fun, hasn't it?
Q: Does Lindgren make it back through waivers or is he traded?
A: It's my understanding that as long as Lindgren plays fewer than 10 games, he can be sent down to the minors without having to clear waivers as an emergency call-up. He's played four games so far.
Q: This present streak makes me think Berube is better coaching a team with a few stars and many more soldiers. What do you think? Thomas, Kyrou, Perron, Perunovich and Walman all are skilled but don't seem to be missed? Is Schenn the only one that's out that really fits the star plus grit that would add to the top six?
A: I'll pump the brakes a bit on this one. As amazing as the current run has been, we're talking about a very short time period here — about nine games. I'm not sure if this same group would be as successful over the long haul. Sooner or later you need guys that can score goals like Perron and Kyrou. Or guys that can pass it to guys who can score goals (Thomas). But it sure has been fun to watch.
Q: What's the latest on James Neal?
A: Although he stayed back in St. Louis on this one-game trip, he has been skating with the team for the last week or so. If my math is right, he's eligible to come off LTIR as early as Saturday.
Q: With how well the minor leaguers are playing, could we lose some of them to waivers once they are no longer needed at the big club?
A: Toropchenko and Joshua are waiver-exempt. So you don't have to worry about them. Walker, Lindgren, Brown, Peca — am I missing anyone? — are emergency call-ups. So as long as they play fewer than 10 games with the Blues, they do not have to clear waivers if sent back down. Brown has played eight games, so he's getting close to the threshold. None of the others have played more than four, so they've got a little time.
Q: Do you have deja vu of last season when the injury bug hit and the JV team filled in the roster spots? Last year they seemed to play with the same fight and intensity they are now. Do you know if Berube or Armstrong has worries that once the regulars come back they will lose the hunger and fall back into the same malaise they did last year?
A: Well, the injuries/COVID wasn't nearly as bad last year — at least at this point in the season. And I don't think the call-ups played as well as they are now. But I can see your overall point. These call-ups are hungry and willing to play unselfishly to achieve the common team goal. That's not always a given with highly-paid, established players.
Q: Jim, should we rename the team the St. Louis ThunderBlues? How do you send these guys back to the AHL once the "A-Team" comes back? At least their play gives Perron the needed time to fully clear the cobwebs before returning. These guys are starting to make the Blues a heavy team again which is badly needed.
A: Yeah, the prospects have shown better than anticipated. At least better than I anticipated. There may not be a superstar in the system right now, but it looks like there are plenty of solid players. We'll see what happens as a few more games go by. A lot of times players coming up from the minors play well in their first few games just because of the adrenaline of being in the big leagues. Once that levels off, reality kind of takes over. We'll see how it plays out in another week or so.
Q: Any chance that Neal gets cut and perhaps Kostin and Walman go down to Springfield when healthy to make room for Walker or Brown or Perunovich?
A: I don't think Perunovich is going anywhere. I think it's possible Kostin could be sent out. Or Neal moved. Not sure about Walman. And by that, I'm not sure if he would get claimed if placed on waivers.
Q: Any chances the Blues lose Berube to Philadelphia in the offseason? I would think he could land in a number of cities, but the Flyers could be an especially good fit if the team and the coach don’t reach an agreement.
A: Well, he does have a permanent place in the Philly area, so it's home to him. On the other hand, they fired him once there already. So would he want to go back there?
Q: Has COVID media protocols limited your ability to cover the team? If so, can you state a few examples?
A: First off, I'm proud of the fact that the Post-Dispatch continues to cover all of the Blues games — preseason, regular season, playoffs — home and away. No other media outlet in St. Louis does this. Most are not even close. But yes, Zoom calls aren't the same as in-person interviews — even in-person interviews in a press-conference setting. So yes, it has been frustrating.
Q: How does covering this team compare to the Greatest Show on Turf?
A: The access was excellent for the Greatest Show. And working that Rams locker room was like going through a high-end buffet line of quotes. D'Marco Farr, London Fletcher, Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, Grant Wistrom, Todd Lyght, Keith Lyle, the Donut Bros. — my goodness — they all had something to say.