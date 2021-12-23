Thomas: Major Blues roster questions will be answered in coming weeks

Q: James Neal’s time with the Blues will end soon. Logan Brown has played great and would not clear waivers. Klim Kostin needs to stay up with the big club and get ice time.

A: Agreed. While I admire what Neal did to make the club on professional tryout contract, his best hockey his behind him. Brown looks like part of the Blues’ future.

Q: Why did the Blues give Jon Gillies to New Jersey for nothing in return? Why not keep him in the system in case they need him again?

A: Gllies was not under Blues contract before they signed him. He was playing on a tryout contract in the AHL The Blues already have Joel Hofer and Colten Ellis in Springfield. Ellis probably will go back to ECHL duty when/if Charles Lindgren gets sent down. So the Blues really had no place to send Gillies.

Q: What are your thoughts on Alexei Toropchenko? Reports of his size vary from 6-3 to 6-6. Which is correct?