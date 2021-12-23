Thomas: Major Blues roster questions will be answered in coming weeks

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Have Logan Brown, Scott Perunovich, maybe even Nathan Walker, played well enough to stick with the big team for a while? Do the Blues keep Charles Lindgren here, and if so what’s the goalie depth chart?
A: These are the big questions to be answered in coming days or weeks, right? If you count all the Blues on the regular roster, COVID list, injured reserve, and long-term IR, they have 27 players for 23 spots. Sooner or later, I would think Lindgren, Walker and Dakota Joshua go down. And maybe James Neal gets moved. That would get you to 23. Given the way Lindgren has played, I know this sounds strange. But Ville Husso was playing very well before he was injured. Perhaps Husso gets a conditioning assignment in the AHL, because if you count his time on the COVID list he has played only six games since Oct. 25.
Q: What do you make of Jordan Binnington’s latest act of petulance, and does it affect how the team plays in front of him? Seems like the Blues play better when Binnington is not in goal.
A: As it turned out, the helmet caper was a wash. The Blues scored a shorthanded goal and the Jets scored a power play goal during his penalty. But I get your point. Is this once- or twice-a-year tantrum thing getting old? I don't know. I think the players still respect him and respect his game. As for the players performing better with Vlle Husso and Charles Lindgren — and Joel Hofer — in goal: I think it's too small of a sample size to draw any kind of conclusion.
Q: James Neal’s time with the Blues will end soon. Logan Brown has played great and would not clear waivers. Klim Kostin needs to stay up with the big club and get ice time.
A: Agreed. While I admire what Neal did to make the club on professional tryout contract, his best hockey his behind him. Brown looks like part of the Blues’ future.
Q: Why did the Blues give Jon Gillies to New Jersey for nothing in return? Why not keep him in the system in case they need him again?
A: Gllies was not under Blues contract before they signed him. He was playing on a tryout contract in the AHL The Blues already have Joel Hofer and Colten Ellis in Springfield. Ellis probably will go back to ECHL duty when/if Charles Lindgren gets sent down. So the Blues really had no place to send Gillies.
Q: What are your thoughts on Alexei Toropchenko? Reports of his size vary from 6-3 to 6-6. Which is correct?
A: Toropchenko has the potential to be a legitimate NHL fourth-liner. If he could score a little more, maybe a third-liner. I knew a little bit about him from watching him in recent years in Traverse City. One of the benefits of being the only St. Louis media outlet to cover the Prospect Tournament is you get an early look at some of the up-and-coming players. I think he can get even bigger and stronger. He skates well for his size. I really liked watching his game while he was up with the big club. As for his height, I think he's closer to 6-6 than 6-3.
Q: Do you see signs of Colton Parayko becoming the player the Blues envisioned when Alex Pietrangelo left for Las Vegas?
A: I believe Parayko has snapped out of his funk. He's played much better in this recent run of games since he has been paired with Niko Mikkola. But I think Parayko is who he is at this point: a very good defenseman but probably not an elite one.
Q: Vladimir Tarasenko is making Doug Armstrong look like a genius again. Are hoping for a “kiss and make up” so he stays w the team? What odds do you give him of staying put?
A: I think it's pretty much unanimous that Blues fans are hoping for a kiss-and-make up scenario. Witness the chants of "Vladi! Vladi! Vladi" after he scored his second goal in the Dallas game Friday. I don't know what to think about Tarasenko's future with the team. You may recall, I strongly felt during the height of the dispute last summer that there was no way Tarasenko would be back. And look at what has happened. All I know is that Tarasenko seems very happy at the moment.
Q: Now that the NHL has opted out of the Olympics, will games that have been postponed be rescheduled for what would have been the Olympics break?
A: Yes, teams will still get a bye week in February, as is normally the case around the All-Star game. But the plan is to reschedule postponed games into what would have been the Olympic break.
Q: Have you been able to screen the movie “American Underdog?” Did you cover the Rams in their Super Bowl season?
A: I have not seen a screening of the movie, but looking forward to seeing it at some point. I covered all 431 games of the St. Louis Rams — preseason, regular season and postseason — during their 21 years in St. Louis. I’m the only media member to have done so.