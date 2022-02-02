Thomas: What happens if goaltender Ville Husso cools off?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Ville Husso or Jordan Binnington? Who is your No. 1 goalie?

A: Husso, of course, until proven otherwise.

Q: What do you make of Colton Parayko's season?

A: It has been a disappointment. I don't think there's any other way to look at it. The Blues have put a lot on his shoulders in terms of minutes and responsibility. He's getting nothing but the opposing team's top lines. He's blocking a lot of shots, breaking up a lot of plays with his long wingspan. But I think we all expected more. I do think the pairing with Niko Mikkola has promise, but as we've seen from time to time, as much as he's improved, Mikkola still experiences some growing pains. (Which has an impact on Parayko.) Offensively, I think Parayko has been fine, especially since he gets very little time on the power play. Perhaps Parayko never will reach the lofty expectations that have been there for him for a few years now. But I think he can still be a good to very good player. They need that out of him over the second half of the season.

Q: With little cap space, will the Blues make a move for a top-four defensemen this year?

A: About half of the league is in a tight cap situation, so that may lead to fewer moves being made, unless it's a "hockey trade" — one that features an NHL player for an NHL player — and with similar cap figures for the players involved. Again, we've got a long time until the deadline, since it's not until March 21, so a lot could happen between now and then. But top-four defenseman still looks like the area to watch.

Q: I don't know what to make of the Blues. To basically skip out early on the last game before the All-Star should be unacceptable for a veteran team. … I'm surprised Craig Berube wasn't more upset with their lack of effort.

A: Totally agree. To me, the Winnipeg game was much more disturbing than the loss in Calgary, for many of the reasons that you outline. I was a little surprised as well that Berube wasn't more upset with the team — at least in terms of what he said on his postgame Zoom. The game was very un-Blueslike.

Q: Stat Lines for the past two seasons: Player A: 90 Games, 57 Points, +29. Player B: 94 Games, 39 Points, +36 . Player C: 85 Games, 49 Points, +21 . Players A and B are current blues defensemen ...and former whipping boys for some fans. Player C resides in Las Vegas. Interesting how it has worked out thus far.

A: Cleverly done. For those wondering, Player A is Torey Krug, Player B is Justin Faulk and Player C is Alex Pietrangelo.

Q: How do you feel about the play of newcomers Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich through the first half of the season?

A: They have fit in, and fit in quickly. Both have been better than expected. Saad is a little streaky, but still very productive. He plays defense and isn't afraid to get net front on offense. Pretty good speed. Buchnevich needs to look for his shot more. Pretty good passer. I really didn't know a lot about him since he's played in the Eastern Conference, so he's been eye-opening at times. I like the fact that he's got a little sandpaper in his game, too.

Q: Heading into the stretch run, what player's performance do you think will most dictate how well the team positions itself for postseason play?

A: In my mind, it’s Colton Parayko. I think the offense will stay pretty constant and consistent. To me, the defense remains the key. Secondly, I would say the goaltending. Jordan Binnington needs to get back to form. Maybe you don't need him if Ville Husso stays hot. But what happens if Husso cools off?

Q: A writer at another publication ranked the Blues 14th and said they are so out-performing their normal metrics that he expects them to fall back to earth. Do you agree?

A: It's hard for me to believe the Blues are outperforming their hockey metrics when they rank in the top 10 in goals for, goals against, power play and penalty kill. That says there are no glaring holes on the team. I do wonder however, if having all of those comeback victories (a league-high 14 at last check) is sustainable.

