Thomas: What is the Blues' identity this season?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: When the Blues won the Cup, they established the identity of a team that wore opponents down with a relentless forecheck and by hitting everything on the ice. This season, they rank last in the league in hits per game. What's this team’s identity?
A: Good point. The Blues aren't last in hits per game, but they're close to the bottom at 30th (17.17 per game). They’re also 31st in blocked shots (11.29). I know it's a bit of an overstatement, but to me those are a measurement of a team's commitment and intensity. They have, as you say, been staples of the Blues' game in the past, but don't seem to be as evident this season.
I've mentioned several times on various media platforms that the Blues are trying to mesh their traditional grinding, physical, possession, defensive game, with a roster that has more skill and speed. This attempted marriage hasn't always worked smoothly. The Blues also have more goal-scoring types on this team. And goal-scorers in general aren't as interested in blocking shots and laying out hits.
Q: Do you get the sense that Vladimir Tarasenko is going to be on this team for the rest of the season, or does he still prefer a trade?
A: Tough to say. I haven't heard or seen anything to indicate that Tarasenko has changed his mind about being traded. On the other hand, I've had people at all levels of the organization — from ushers to higher-ups — tell me how happy Tarasenko seems to be these days. He's playing well (even if he hasn't scored a goal in a while), is getting good ice time, is on the first power-play unit, has a spot in the shootout lineup, is on a line with an elite passer (Robert Thomas), has a few countrymen on the team (which adds to the comfort level), and the fans adore him. Doesn't make any sense to me why he would want to leave.
Q: What's up with Ivan Barbashev? Is this some sort of career year/outlier or a new-and-improved version?
A: It's something, isn’t it? Barbashev came into camp trim and fit. He put a lot of work in during the offseason, particularly with Vladimir Tarasenko in Miami. He did score 45 goals his last season in juniors and had a combined 24 goals one season in which he split time with the Blues and their AHL affiliate at the time (Chicago Wolves). So I guess he's always had that potential. But he's playing with confidence, driving to the net, and making the most of the power-play time he's getting with David Perron out.
Q: Is there concern that Marco Scandella, recently considered a top-4 defensive mainstay, is struggling to the point that he could be a healthy scratch soon?
A: Were it not for Tyler Bozak going on the COVID list, Scandella would have been a healthy scratch Tuesday against Tampa Bay. With Bozak out and only 11 forwards available, Scandella became the seventh defenseman. So yeah, there is concern. Prior to the Tampa game, Scandella was on the third pairing against Columbus and Chicago. After getting 20 minutes-plus of playing time in 11 of the first 12 games, he hasn't reached 13 minutes in any of the last three games.
Q: With the Blues hurting for forwards, why not bring Jake Neighbours back up?
A: There are a couple of dynamics at play here.
No. 1, the Blues don't have the cap space to bring him up.
No. 2, there are circumstances where a player can be brought up from juniors to the NHL, but according to Doug Armstrong, it's a complicated process. Here's what Armstrong said on the topic after Neighbours was sent back to juniors on Nov. 10: “We could get into emergency situations, which are very difficult to get into. So for all intents and purposes, he’s gonna go back and finish a year and hopefully take his team deep into the playoffs and the Memorial Cup.”
And by the way, Neighbours was among 35 players invited Wednesday to Team Canada's selection camp for their junior national team — which is a big deal.
Q: Is Jake Walman ever going to get back in the lineup?
A: We’re only 22 games into an 82-game season, so I'd say the chances are good he'll be back at some point. After a good preseason, especially over the back half of the preseason, Walman never did much once the regular season started. He didn't really assert himself offensively, using his skating ability and a pretty good slot. So I could understand Niko Mikkola replacing him in the lineup. Scott Perunovich has been solid — even better than solid. Because of Walman's skating/offensive potential, I thought he might get some time in the 11 forward/seven defensemen lineup. But that hasn't happened so far.
Q: I saw a stat last night that Jordan Kyrou is averaging only 15 minutes a game. This guy should play 20-plus minutes a night. Talk to Chief, will you?
A: Kyrou is averaging 16 ½ per game and has averaged 17:19 over the past 12 games. He has gradually established trust with Craig Berube in terms of playing time, being used in OT and being in the rotation in shootouts. He played a season-high 19:40 Tuesday against Tampa. Remember, you still have to play defense to get the heaviest minutes with Berube, and that's something Kyrou still needs to work on.