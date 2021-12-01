Thomas: What is the Blues' identity this season?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: When the Blues won the Cup, they established the identity of a team that wore opponents down with a relentless forecheck and by hitting everything on the ice. This season, they rank last in the league in hits per game. What's this team’s identity?

A: Good point. The Blues aren't last in hits per game, but they're close to the bottom at 30th (17.17 per game). They’re also 31st in blocked shots (11.29). I know it's a bit of an overstatement, but to me those are a measurement of a team's commitment and intensity. They have, as you say, been staples of the Blues' game in the past, but don't seem to be as evident this season.

I've mentioned several times on various media platforms that the Blues are trying to mesh their traditional grinding, physical, possession, defensive game, with a roster that has more skill and speed. This attempted marriage hasn't always worked smoothly. The Blues also have more goal-scoring types on this team. And goal-scorers in general aren't as interested in blocking shots and laying out hits.

Q: Do you get the sense that Vladimir Tarasenko is going to be on this team for the rest of the season, or does he still prefer a trade?