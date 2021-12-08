Thomas: What's going on with Vladimir Tarasenko these days?

A: Barbashev was a big scorer in juniors and showed 20-goal potential in the AHL. Time will tell if he can sustain it. But he certainly looks, as you say, more confident and aggressive than ever. Being moved up in the lineup has helped him get more minutes with more skilled players around him. Craig Berube has consistently encouraged Barbashev to drive the net and play at the net more, and he's been doing that fairly consistently this season. But yeah, in many ways, he looks like a different player this year.

Q: What has happened to Colton Paryko? He was signed to an extension to be a leader on the Blue line, and he has been anything but that. He's good for a couple of turnovers a night, and he seems to get beat around the net. Not to mention, he has one of the hardest shots in the league and never scores.

A: He's definitely in a funk. Parayko doesn't seem to be playing with much confidence. Too passive. I don't think his back is an issue because he's still logging heavy minutes. The expectations were pretty high for him very early in his career. Maybe he's just not that player.