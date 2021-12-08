Thomas: What's going on with Vladimir Tarasenko these days?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: What's going on with Vladimir Tarasenko these days? It was nice to see him have a goal and an assist Tuesday.
A: Goal scorers can be streaky, and Tarasenko has had his share of streaks — both of the hot and cold variety. But at least recently he has been battling something physically. In terms of missing some practice time lately, it has been presented to us as a “maintenance day,” but it's more than that. And perhaps under normal circumstances, he might not have played Tuesday.
Q: I don’t see other teams dressing only 10 forwards. Are the Blues exceptionally unlucky in terms of injuries and COVID, or did Doug Armstrong fail to fully understand how the COVID protocols would work in terms of the salary cap?
A: Actually, Vegas went with 10 forwards a couple of times last season. But it is highly unusual. No one around the Blues could remember beginning a game with just 10 forwards. But you're right, it is a perfect storm of injuries, COVID and salary cap issues. Armstrong knows all the rules. The Blues are just very aggressive in terms of spending to the cap.
Q: What is your take on Logan Brown so far? Is there any chance he learns from Brayden Schenn and becomes a bigger version of that kind of player?
A: I like what I see from Brown so far. I especially like his willingness to go to the net. He got beat (Tuesday) on defense for that third goal, but Jonathan Huberdeau does that to a lot of players. So far, Brown certainly has taken advantage of his opportunities. And I'm sure he will learn from Schenn and other veterans on the squad.
Q: What is Jake Walman's status after (Tuesday’s) game? Can you give us a list of the players out from COVID-19 and their expected return dates?
A: No real update on Walman. Upper-body, day-to-day at this point. Doug Armstrong said the Blues should have more information by Friday, adding that Walman is undergoing some additional testing. The Blues on COVID protocol and their possible return dates:
Tyler Bozak (Dec. 10), Jordan Binnington (Dec. 12), Justin Faulk (Dec. 12).
Keep in mind, even though the 10 days are up, we've seen players frequently need a few practice days after that before they’re ready to play.
Q: I’m wondering if Ivan Barbashev's improvement in offensive production is sustainable. He looks more confident and aggressive. In the past, I've always seen him as primarily a grinder. Was that his identity when the Blues drafted him, or is there potential for him to blossom into a real offensive threat?
A: Barbashev was a big scorer in juniors and showed 20-goal potential in the AHL. Time will tell if he can sustain it. But he certainly looks, as you say, more confident and aggressive than ever. Being moved up in the lineup has helped him get more minutes with more skilled players around him. Craig Berube has consistently encouraged Barbashev to drive the net and play at the net more, and he's been doing that fairly consistently this season. But yeah, in many ways, he looks like a different player this year.
Q: What has happened to Colton Paryko? He was signed to an extension to be a leader on the Blue line, and he has been anything but that. He's good for a couple of turnovers a night, and he seems to get beat around the net. Not to mention, he has one of the hardest shots in the league and never scores.
A: He's definitely in a funk. Parayko doesn't seem to be playing with much confidence. Too passive. I don't think his back is an issue because he's still logging heavy minutes. The expectations were pretty high for him very early in his career. Maybe he's just not that player.
Q: How are Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn faring with the Seattle Kraken? I'd be shocked if they were outperforming the players that replaced them — Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich.
A: I’ve seen a highlight here and there, or read their names in a story or two. But I don't really have much detail other than their statistics. Schwartz has 5 goals and 13 assists in 23 games. Dunn has 2 goals and 8 assists in 23 games. Both are minus-9.
Q: Doug Armstrong is the best general manager in the league. But what are the two worst deals he has made since becoming the Blues GM?
A: Since I've been on the beat, I'd say Robby Fabbri for Jacob de la Rose. Not that Fabbri has been a superstar for Detroit, but the Blues didn't get much out of de la Rose. And before my time, Lou Korac says maybe the trade with Buffalo for Ryan Miller that involved Jaroslav Halak and Chris Stewart.