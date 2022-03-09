Thomas: Will the Blues' inconsistencies dictate if they're buyers at the trade deadline?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: If you are Doug Armstrong and considering the inconsistency of this team, do you invest assets in to improve at the deadline for a potential run for the Stanley Cup?

A: I don't think you go from buyer to seller. But maybe you just stand pat. The Blues have five games before the trade deadline to influence any decision Armstrong makes. I always try to avoid "prisoner of the moment" judgments. Maybe I'm wrong, but I have a hard time believing the team is going to remain in this funk. We'll see. And keep in mind, in a seven-game series, all you have to do is play one game above .500.

Q: It seems like the teams drop in play happened at the New York Rangers game. This coincides with when the Ukraine/Russia situation started getting serious. Since most of the Blues top players are Russian, do you think the invasion has affected their play?

A: The situation in Ukraine was serious before the third period of the NY Rangers game. Some of the Russian-related questions are a little puzzling to me. I haven’t had one person ask me about the well-being of American players such as Justin Faulk and Torey Krug during the Jan. 6 insurrection, when an attempt was made to overthrow the U.S. government and overturn an election. Why is that?

Follow-up: A pushback to your response about the Ukraine situation and our Russian players — they all have family in Russia, and no one knows where this is heading. You blow it off like it’s an irrational point. As serious as Jan. 6 was, it didn’t have the potential for World War III or draconian repression of family members of Blues players. You are missing or refusing to pursue an angle.

A: Well, I'll push right back. Why should Vladimir Tarasenko, Pavel Buchnevich or Ivan Barbashev be asked to speak for Vladimir Putin, or for 144 million Russians? None of them has openly promoted or campaigned for Putin like, say, an Alex Ovechkin. And if the players' families are facing draconian measure if the players speak out or even the family members speak out, why in the world would they want to talk about this? That's ridiculous.

Should I have asked them (had I been on the hockey beat then) about Russia invading Crimea, or Russia intervening in Syria? Should I have asked Torey Krug and Justin Faulk about the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan and abandoning the young women of that country? Had there been NHL players in the Olympics, should I have asked about the Chinese treatment of the uyghurs? Why this issue? Why now? And where do you draw the line?

Q: Teams like the Stars, Predators, Wild and Kings have been very streaky this season, while the Blues have been remarkably consistent, churning out 6-3-1 10 game chunks all season. The current slump has the signs of a team in need of an energy infusion at the deadline. Thoughts?

A: Well, you could be right. And Doug Armstrong might be thinking exactly that, that something is needed to jump-start this team. Or he might see it as a team that has hit a bump in the road, that will snap out of it and that he shouldn't over-react. He could see it as a team that spent 18 of the last 21 days on the road and might just be tired. But he might also think that he can't let this go on too much longer without trying to do something, or it will be too late.

Q: Ville Husso has come back to earth, and Jordan Binnington still is erratic. Is it time to call fan favorite Charles Lindgren back in the mix to give the team a spark?

A: I don't think we'll see Chuck Sideburns back this season unless somebody gets hurt. But he continues to play well in Springfield. He's 16-3-1 there, with a 2.31 GAA and .922 save percentage.

Q: Does Marco Scandella deserve the criticism he receives from the fan base, at least the chats?

A: I think there always has to be at least one whipping boy. I can remember when it was Jay Bouweester, more recently Zach Sanford, and earlier this season Colton Parayko. Scandella has gone through stretches where he made some bad decisions in terms of puck management, and he is susceptible to being beat wide. But he also has had some good stretches this season. When the Blues got him after Bouwmeester's cardiac episode, they regarded him as a No. 3-5 defenseman, nothing more. He looked good skating-wise in practice earlier today. Craig Berube said he was healthy and available to play. So I wouldn't be surprised if we see him in the lineup soon.

Q: Your colleague Tom Timmermann noted recently that the Blues were outperforming their analytics so far this season, and such “puck luck” or whatever you call it was unlikely to last. Are we at that point now?

A: I'm not a big believer in analytics, in part because I'm not smart enough to fully understand them. But just about every aspect of the Blues' game has dropped off lately — all at once — which makes this so surprising. The power play and the penalty kill, strengths of the team all season, have fallen off. The goaltending has leveled off. The passing has really deteriorated. How many passes did we see hit a player in the skates instead of the stick against Ottawa? The Blues look like a team that isn't playing with much confidence, which is puzzling. This should be a confident team. I think there are plenty of players willing to play Craig Berube's "north" style. The problem at times has been meshing this style with the faster, more skilled and, in many cases, younger Blues.

Q: Please comment on Ryan O’Reilly and his awful stats this year. He has lost a step. No way is he performing at $7.5 million a year. He and David Perron on the same line is like watching two turtles that can't get to the puck on time.

A: O’Reilly is on pace for 18 goals and 36 assists. I wouldn't call those awful stats. And in case you haven't noticed, no one ever regarded O'Reilly and Perron as fast skaters.

