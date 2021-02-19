Tigers basketball, Jeff Albert and hair glue: Tackling the painful questions of the day

Q: Other than getting LUCKY, what's it going to take to 'stop-the-bleeding' for the basketball Tigers. There does not seem to be a very high level with confidence on this current mix of talent. Really having trouble closing out games. Talk to me.

If Missouri can get Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson and Mark Smith to play well in the same game, the Tigers can beat just about anybody, And Mark Smith looked more like his old self shooting the ball at Georgia. With Tilmon back, they have a chance to restore order. But again, it comes done to those guards playing more consistently efficient basketball. Teams are denying their drives, so lately we've seen a lot of penetration into the lane followed by a stumble-stop travesl, forced shots off balance or an errant pass.

Q: Do you have any bad experiences with your hair and glue that you would like to share?

Not really. I'm old, so I built a lot of model cars back in the day with airplane glue. I suppose that explains a lot.

Q: Looking past this season, Doug Armstrong expects to lose a good player to the Kraken in the expansion draft. Which good player (Dunn, Barbashev, other?) do you think the team should be comfortable with losing? Or do you see DA pursuing a deal to protect the team from losing a particular guy?