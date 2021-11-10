Timmermann: Can the Blues' Robert Thomas become a scorer?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Robert Thomas had a great game in Winnipeg, but the more I watch him the more it appears he's not just a pass-first guy and looking to set up, but his shots tend to go directly in the goalie's chest. Will he ever become a scorer?
A: I think Thomas is destined to be a playmaker more than a scorer, but he can also be a guy that gets around 20 goals a season. He’s starting to accept that the more he shoots, the easier it is to pass. He easily could have had a hat trick in San Jose. Doug Armstrong was raving about that game. I saw some numbers about how Thomas is one of the best players in the league on passing the puck into the attacking zone, while Jordan Kyrou is one of the best at carrying it in, which has got to be great news for Vladimir Tarasenko, who recently has been on a line with those two. I think a guy who creates a lot of chances like Thomas is going to be a guy who is the beneficiary of those chances as well.
Q: How do the Blues become salary-cap compliant when Oskar Sundqvist comes off injured reserve?
A: If you go back to the team's original opening-day lineup, it was cap compliant with 23 players, including Sundqvist on it. Substitute Klim Kostin for Jake Neighbours on that group, and the team will be cap compliant. Right now, they need to get back to two goalies. Joel Hofer's money makes it crowded because when they get Sundqvist back, they'll be right up against the cap.
Q: Could the Blues potentially have Ville Husso available to back up Thursday? Would that help create a roster spot by sending Joel Hofer back to Springfield?
A: Craig Berube said he thought Husso could be skating Thursday. Doug Armstrong was a bit hesitant on that timeline. But if not Thursday, then Saturday. The Blues haven't made a move to send Hofer back to Springfield yet, which will be the tipoff that Husso is ready.
Q: The Blues don't want to make a habit of playing like they did Tuesday night, but it is reassuring to know that 2019 Jordan Binnington is able to make the occasional appearance.
A: The Blues haven't had a full three-period bad game, but Tuesday in Winnipeg came close. That was a good game for Binnington, and Doug Armstrong acknowledged that it was well received by the GM of the Canadian Olympic team (that’s Armstrong).
Q: I read the NHL won't give teams any exemption from the salary cap due to COVID. Is this due to the contract the league has with the union, or is it strictly a decision from the league office?
A: The protocols the league set up regarding COVID are separate from the CBA, though most of them have been done in conjunction with the players association. I'm not sure of the precise logic behind the decision on COVID cases and the cap, but the league may have figured that with everyone vaccinated, any absence would be 10 days at the most, which is about the same as the seven days that IR requires. And in some cases, it could be less. So the league may have figured that while it would at worst be a short-term problem for teams, it would go away quickly. Which, it looks like for the Blues, is what has happened.
The obvious difference when it comes to treating COVID like ankle sprains is that if one guy sprains an ankle, four other guys don't get them too.
Q: Is Ryan O’Reilly not at 100% yet? Robert Thomas took a faceoff with 1 second left in the third on Tuesday and was in the dot for some other key draws late in the third, then started OT as well. I would expect O’Reilly to be in those spots.
A: Thomas won 7 out of 8 defensive zone faceoffs Tuesday, and O'Reilly was 0 for 6. Bozak was 1 for 6. So that was the coaching staff realizing that one guy was doing well in those situations, and the others weren't. It's very possible there is some residual weakness for O'Reilly as he comes back from being sick. His two worst faceoff nights of the season have been his last two, but conveniently Thomas' past two have been his best. If Thomas is ever going to be a solid two-way center, he's got to win faceoffs, and he's starting to do it.
Q: Sending Jake Neighbours back to juniors was a wise move by the Blues. Playing a lot more minutes per game than the 6 or 7 he has recently can only help, despite the lesser competition. Didn't the Blues do something similar with a young Alex Pietrangelo?
A: They did it twice with Pietrangelo. He played eight games in 2008-09 and nine games in 09-10, then went back to Barrie, his junior team in the OHL. It does not appear to have been an impediment to his career.
Neighbours will play a lot, in all situations. Power play, penalty kill, late games, overtimes, and it will be a lot easier for him to go to the world juniors than if he was in the NHL. The biggest change will be that the WHL is famous for long, grueling bus rides. Neighbours will have gone from riding in a plane with first-class seats and with meals served on actual plates to sleeping on a bus driving through Saskatchewan.
Q: Who makes the decision for the Blues to travel to the next city, and what goes into it? For example, after the Ducks game, did the Blues spend the night in Anaheim and travel the next day to Winnepeg?
A: When the schedule comes out, the director of team services gets together with the coach and GM and they figure things out. When they want to stay over, when they want to fly out, because they also have to be able to get ice time in whatever city they're in if they're going to practice. The Blues spent the night in Anaheim after that game because flying after like they normally do would have gotten them into Winnipeg at something like 4 a.m. local time, which screws up everybody's body clock. So they spent the night in Anaheim and made the long flight the next day.
The Blues game on Saturday in Carolina starts at 7:30 local time because there is a college basketball game in the building that afternoon. Originally it was a 7 p.m. start, but the Blues let them push it back because of the arena changeover. But when Carolina asked for 8 p.m. the Blues said no, because they have a game in St. Louis on Sunday.
There are other factors. The San Jose airport has a curfew. You have to pay a fine if you take off or land after 11:30 p.m., so the team was scrambling after the LA game went to a shootout, delaying their departure for San Jose. Once, the Blues couldn't land in Chicago because of weather, so they landed instead in Milwaukee and had to bus down, which meant making changes while the plane was in the air. It can get pretty hectic, but Rich Jankowski (senior director of team services) is usually pretty cheerful about handling it.
Q: The Blues are exciting, and I sense a strong trend toward them reaching elite status in the conference. Am I off base? Too optimistic?
A: I don't know if you're too optimistic, but certainly optimistic. The team needs to tighten up defensively, because you don't want to be going to the Jordan Binnington Superman-well too often. The offense shows flashes of good play, but not consistently. Some of that is because of the COVID absences, and we'll know better when the team has had some extended play at full health. They have gotten through some potentially tough times fairly well, which bodes well for them. Losing points at a time like this would have been one of the things that could hurt them in a tight Central race. They have strengthened their playoff chances with this start, but there's a long way to go.