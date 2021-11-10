Timmermann: Can the Blues' Robert Thomas become a scorer?

Q: Robert Thomas had a great game in Winnipeg, but the more I watch him the more it appears he's not just a pass-first guy and looking to set up, but his shots tend to go directly in the goalie's chest. Will he ever become a scorer?

A: I think Thomas is destined to be a playmaker more than a scorer, but he can also be a guy that gets around 20 goals a season. He’s starting to accept that the more he shoots, the easier it is to pass. He easily could have had a hat trick in San Jose. Doug Armstrong was raving about that game. I saw some numbers about how Thomas is one of the best players in the league on passing the puck into the attacking zone, while Jordan Kyrou is one of the best at carrying it in, which has got to be great news for Vladimir Tarasenko, who recently has been on a line with those two. I think a guy who creates a lot of chances like Thomas is going to be a guy who is the beneficiary of those chances as well.