Timmermann: How many 20-goal scorers will the Blues have this season?

A: Simply, he needs an elite season. I wouldn't say he's a flash in the pan yet, but the last two seasons obviously haven't been as good as the first one. But that first season was exceptional, one of the best you're going to see in a long time. I remember in that 2018-19 season, Binnington would hit all sorts of milestones for rookie goalies. But if you looked at who he was joining in that company, it was a lot of guys you barely heard from again. The message was clear: A great rookie season doesn't always translate into a great career. Binnington has looked very good in camp and the preseason, but that's camp and the preseason. He needs to play better this season. He's been average lately. But at least he's been average with an upside.

And he's going to be around for a while.

Q: Craig Berube's comments on Logan Brown indicated that he hasn't been willing to put in the work to become better, hoping that his father's (Jeff Brown) background would carry him. Does it seem that way to you?