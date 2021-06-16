Timmermann: How Seattle's moves will shape the look of the Blues defense

Our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers focuses a lot on the uncertainties of next season's roster.
Q: Would Seattle be wise to think of grabbing a defenseman like Jake Walman instead of Vince Dunn? They are about the same age and have comparable skills, but perhaps Walman could be better cost controlled for Seattle.
A: Much will depend on what Seattle gets from other teams and how the group comes together. If Seattle can get a power-play running defenseman from another team, it can go another direction with who it takes from the Blues, and Walman would be an option. There are scenarios where the Kraken might want to take Marco Scandella. Or maybe a forward like Zach Sanford. It's one big puzzle, and one decision will trickle down through all the others. Dunn with his age and experience might be the best candidate to go, but Seattle may have identified a different need.
Q: In what order will Seattle select from the clubs in the expansion draft, or is there no specific order?
A: Since Seattle is the only expansion team, it will get the unprotected lists from other franchises and put together a roster from that. While there was some strategy involved in years when two teams came in, since there was a chance a desired player would be gone before you could get him, that's not the case this time. Seattle will take one player from every team except Vegas, in whatever order it wants. Protected lists have to be in on July 17, and the Kraken have until the 21st to make selections. There will be some strategy involved as teams try to figure if they can leave a player unprotected and slip him through the draft so they can protect someone else. (It's something the Blues could try with Vladimir Tarasenko, for instance, figuring his injury history might scare them away.)
Seattle at this point has theorized on what most protected lists will look like and has a decent idea of what its team will look like, though trades and free-agent signings will force some changes, which could lead to other changes in who they choose. The Kraken have been doing their homework. And they have to be prepared for trade offers.
Q: The Blues appear to need another top-six wing even if they keep Jaden Schwartz. Can they count on either Robert Thomas or Jordan Kyrou to fill that slot?
A: Kyrou showed at the end of the season that he can be a top-six forward. He may have to win over Craig Berube regarding defensive focus to fully settle in there, but he made definite inroads in that over the course of the season. So yes. For Thomas to be a top six, he'll need to be better on faceoffs. The Blues are counting on him to be a center on a top-two line, not a wing, and he's shown some great playmaking ability. But he's still getting there. Kyrou is far more likely to be a top-six wing next season. If the Blues are using Thomas as a top-six wing, it means something has gone wrong.
Q: Can the Blues talk with (pending) free agents like Jaden Schwartz?
A: Until free agency begins (July 28), the Blues are the only team that can talk to Schwartz or any of their free agents, unless they give permission to another team. At the same time, the Blues can't talk to any other team's unrestricted free agents, unless they are given permission. There are reports that Carolina is allowing other teams to talk with Dougie Hamilton, both as a possible precursor to a trade-and-sign deal or for him to see that Carolina's offer is as good as anyone else's.
Q: All of the semifinal teams have a core of big, lanky defenders similar to the Blues in 2019. If this is the model the Blues must follow, what do they need to add to Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk and Torey Krug to have a contending defense?
A: A writer in Edmonton, I think, figured out that over the past 20 years, the average defenseman on a Stanley Cup finalist has been 6-2, 219 pounds. Though the Blues used a lot of combinations over the course of the season, if you took Faulk, Krug, Parayko, Marco Scandella, Jake Walman and Robert Bortuzzo, that group averages 6-2, 211 pounds. If you substitute Nikko Mikkola for Bortuzzo, the height stays the same and the weight comes down a bit. Put Vince Dunn in for anyone beside Krug, and both come down a bit. So the Blues’ defense is pretty much in that ballpark, though Krug and Faulk, two prime players, don't have the size that Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester brought in 2019. If you want to add a big, lanky defender to play in the top four, you're looking to find a better Scandella. It's possible Mikkola is that guy.
Q: Will Doug Armstrong do something big this offseason?
A: I do expect to see a significant change or two, but what those might look like I don't know. Not signing Jaden Schwartz would change the look of the team, and how that money is used would be another change. There definitely will be one significant loss when someone goes in the expansion draft. I don't know if a blockbuster trade can happen because of the cap issues and that it will be hard to trade some of the team's biggest salaries and that you need players like Sammy Blais and Zach Sanford and Ivan Barbashev to fill out the roster. You can have only so many guys making $6 million. I'm inclined to say the bigger changes would happen at forward because it's easier to change things around there, especially with the commitments in place to Justin Faulk and Torey Krug and the one coming soon to Colton Parayko.
Q: What do the Blues need to be better? Did they really have the pieces to win this year but just did not perform, or do they need to make changes?
A: They need to consistently score goals. A healthy Vladimir Tarasenko could help, but that's still a dicey proposition, and I don't know that Jaden Schwartz can be counted on to be that guy, either. So finding a goal scorer other than Mike Hoffman is probably a priority.
Could they have won this year? It would have been tough because of a format in which they would have had to beat the two best teams in the first two rounds of the playoffs. But if the Blues had knocked off Colorado and Minnesota beaten Vegas, which almost happened, well, we've entered an alternative universe where anything could have happened. Upsets happen in the NHL playoffs. Get in and you have a chance.
Doug Armstrong's style has been that when the team does not get good results, he makes changes. This team did not have good results. Would a fully healthy Blues team have had the pieces? Again, yes, but it would have been tough. Even at full health, I don't think the Blues were as good as Vegas or Colorado.
Q: As more stories are written of Matthew Tkachuk's availability in Calgary, the question becomes, at what price could the Blues bring him here? Is it Klim Kostin, Vince Dunn, Joel Hofer and a pick?
A: It would take a lot, since Tkachuk is still a restricted free agent when his contract is over. Calgary would be giving up seasons of cost control. A lot would depend on what Calgary wanted, but I think you have to give up someone higher on the list than Dunn. The Blues’ draft pick isn't going to be a high one most years, so that also affects things. So, someone off the NHL roster who Calgary would have for several years before having to potentially lose as an unrestricted free agent, and some prospects.