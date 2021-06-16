Timmermann: How Seattle's moves will shape the look of the Blues defense

Our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers focuses a lot on the uncertainties of next season's roster.

Q: Would Seattle be wise to think of grabbing a defenseman like Jake Walman instead of Vince Dunn? They are about the same age and have comparable skills, but perhaps Walman could be better cost controlled for Seattle.

A: Much will depend on what Seattle gets from other teams and how the group comes together. If Seattle can get a power-play running defenseman from another team, it can go another direction with who it takes from the Blues, and Walman would be an option. There are scenarios where the Kraken might want to take Marco Scandella. Or maybe a forward like Zach Sanford. It's one big puzzle, and one decision will trickle down through all the others. Dunn with his age and experience might be the best candidate to go, but Seattle may have identified a different need.

Q: In what order will Seattle select from the clubs in the expansion draft, or is there no specific order?