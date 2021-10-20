Timmermann: Through 2 games, what are the Blues' biggest defensive holes?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: After two games, the offense looks great and the defense not so much. Where do you see our biggest defensive holes, and are they likely to be long-term issues?
A: If there's something good to say about the defense, it's that it has had its weakest moments only after the team has taken a sizable lead. Giving up three goals to a depleted Colorado team is one thing, but giving up four to Arizona, which is not very good, is not a good indicator at all. Still too many shots around the net, still some awkward moments clearing the zone. The penalty kill has been better, though the first few seconds after it, not so much.
The team hasn't handled its leads well, so it's a breakdown on both ends of the ice. Once moving ahead, they have given up sustained offensive pressure on the other end, which has led to increased zone time for the opponent. Not good. If the other team is in your zone for that much time, you're going to give up goals.
Q: Klim Kostin needs ice time over James Neal. I feel Craig Berube has something against Kostin. And I would love to see an all-Russian line of Kostin, Vladimir Tarasenko and Pavel Buchnevich.
A: Back when I covered St. Louis University, someone asked Rick Majerus about why he wasn't playing someone very much. His response: “It's because I'm throwing games."
The point, of course, was that he's not throwing games and, in fact, his livelihood depended on him doing the exact opposite of that. So unless there's some really deep-seated animosity, if Berube is not playing Kostin it's because he's not seeing something he wants to see, or because there are better options. Kostin is going to get his chance with the Buchnevich suspension. In the long run, the Blues probably are better off playing Kostin over Neal, but even Kostin admitted he didn't have a good camp. The team showed a lot of confidence in him — or concern over what sending Kostin down would say to him — by keeping him on the roster. The Blues clearly valued him more highly than Logan Brown, who they were willing to risk losing on a waiver claim to keep Kostin around.
Your all-Russian line is going to need a center.
Q: Are you surprised with how well Klim Kostin showed in the Coyotes game? Do you predict him securing a starting gig at any point this season, or will he continue to be a healthy-scratch candidate on a night-to-night basis?
A: Kostin had two goals against Arizona, but I don't know that he had a great game. Don't get me wrong: scoring two goals is better than scoring no goals, but he also committed a penalty that his coach was not too wild about, and that ignited Arizona’s comeback. His Corsi percentage was 40.0, so the Coyotes had the puck more than the Blues when Kostin was on the ice. He'll be in the lineup again and will get a chance, but hold off on the other stuff yet. I think he'll eventually be a regular in the lineup if he plays the way he has shown he can play at other points in his career. He needs to up the defensive side of his game.
Q: Jake Neighbours hasn't looked lost, in my opinion. Do you see him being sent back to juniors or sticking around?
A: Neighbours is the one guy who we get to make a decision on with limited information, because he's basically got nine games. Right now, we have to look at his game in relative terms because he is still very much learning. He has not played in this kind of situation before.
The first few days on the job are never easy, but I think he made a sizable jump between Games 1 and 2. His offense has been way better than his defense. His ice time has been limited, though he has gotten some time on the penalty kill, which shows some confidence. The Blues' ninth game is on Nov. 4, so we have until at least then to get a feel. Right now, I'm leaning toward him staying around, but we'll have to see how these next seven games play out. (At age 19, Neighbours is not eligible to play in the AHL, which has a minimum age of 20.)
Q: I thought we'd see a motivated Vladimir Tarasenko, but from what I've seen he's not been sharp. Am I expecting too much?
A: He’s been better on offense than defense. He's had four shots on goal in each of the first two games and probably should have had a goal along the way. He didn't get a whole lot of ice time in the first game, just 12:57, and the team hasn't had a whole lot of power-play time. I don't think motivation is going to be an issue — being unmotivated does him no good considering his situation. Tarasenko still is a guy that hasn't played a whole lot lately, and it may take him a little while to get going. He hasn't really gotten to the net front much, which is one of the things coaches have been looking for from him. It's early. These two games may well not be representative of the season as a whole.
Q: The start of the season has been crazy. Colorado, Vegas, Tampa Bay, Boston, NY Islanders all out of playoff positioning. Buffalo, Detroit, San Jose haven’t lost yet. Which team has surprised you the most?
A: I did not see Buffalo starting 3-0. I don't know that I saw Buffalo winning three games in the first month of the season. And while I thought Montreal last season was an anomaly in the postseason, I did not expect an 0-4 start from them. But these things likely will turn themselves around. Buffalo is not going to make the playoffs. Tampa Bay will.
Q: Why is Scott Perunovich in the AHL? He could be the Blues’ best defenseman right now.
A: Perunovich has not played in a competitive game since the winter of 2020. He needs to play games and get minutes. He'll be here soon enough.
Q: Is there a milk carton with Niko Mikkola’s image on it? Has Jake Walman been that strong or is Mikkola not developing?
A: I am a bit surprised we haven't seen Mikkola yet, but it's only two games — soon to be three — and Walman's analytics have been great, better than any of the other defensemen. Admittedly he's played only about 24 minutes five-on-five, but projected over 60 minutes opponents would be expected to score only 1.15 goals with him on the ice. That's really good. Right now, there's no reason to take Walman out.