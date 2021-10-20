Timmermann: Through 2 games, what are the Blues' biggest defensive holes?

Q: Jake Neighbours hasn't looked lost, in my opinion. Do you see him being sent back to juniors or sticking around?

A: Neighbours is the one guy who we get to make a decision on with limited information, because he's basically got nine games. Right now, we have to look at his game in relative terms because he is still very much learning. He has not played in this kind of situation before.

The first few days on the job are never easy, but I think he made a sizable jump between Games 1 and 2. His offense has been way better than his defense. His ice time has been limited, though he has gotten some time on the penalty kill, which shows some confidence. The Blues' ninth game is on Nov. 4, so we have until at least then to get a feel. Right now, I'm leaning toward him staying around, but we'll have to see how these next seven games play out. (At age 19, Neighbours is not eligible to play in the AHL, which has a minimum age of 20.)

Q: I thought we'd see a motivated Vladimir Tarasenko, but from what I've seen he's not been sharp. Am I expecting too much?