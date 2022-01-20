Timmermann: Ville Husso or Jordan Binnington: Who is better?

Q: I was reading NHL Power Rankings at various sites, and two mentioned that Jordan Binnington’s numbers are a problem and the Blues had goaltending issues. Do the Blues have goaltending issues?

A: Binnington's numbers do not put him in the class of elite goalies, though they were earlier in the season when he seemed a good candidate for the Canadian Olympic team. Up through when he went out with COVID, he was in general allowing right around 3 goals per game. Since coming back, he's allowed four goals twice, five once and six once (and at the other end, allowed one and two).

Numbers, as always, can be deceiving. One of the things that made Binnington stand out in the Cup season, and at times since, was that he made big saves when he had to. There were points in games where a goal would have swung the momentum the other way, or put the opponent ahead. He stopped those, buying time for the Blues to get their act together. Then once the Blues were in the lead, he would allow goals. I don't think it's been that way this season, as reflected by an 11-8-3 record. He's allowing goals at bad times.

Binnington still has had very good games, such as vs. Edmonton and Dallas and to some extent Pittsburgh. He still can be a very good goalie. On Jan. 19, 2022, he is not the Blues' best goalie. Ville Husso is. Husso's track record isn't enough for anyone to say with certainty the Blues can play him the rest of the way and there's nothing to worry about.

So I guess to that extent, the Blues have goaltending issues. But it's not as though they don't have one, and maybe two, possible solutions on the current roster.

Q: Will Jordan Binnington’s salary keep Ville Husso in the backup role even if the team performs better and wins more with Husso in net?

A: Well, salary didn't stop Craig Berube from using Binnington over Jake Allen, who was making $4.3 million in the Stanley Cup season, though the dynamic is a bit different since the Blues have a lot invested in Binnington and they want to be careful how they deal with the situation. And one thing Binnington has that Allen didn't was that he won a Stanley Cup, so that's going to buy him some extra wiggle room. I think we'll see more Husso games moving forward, and it will stay around the 50-50 mark until Husso has a bad game (or two) and then it will shift back to Binnington. But if Husso keeps going the way he's going, we could definitely see a shift. Berube wants to win games.

Q: Ville Husso is an unrestricted free agent after this season. How do you see the Blues handling this situation?

A: The question in the offseason will be how much the Blues want, or can afford, to invest in the goalie position. Husso makes the league minimum. He will be getting a raise. The Blues almost certainly will not be offering him starting goalie money. Will another team? Carter Hutton parlayed two good seasons as a backup into doubling his salary with Buffalo. Does an incentive like that encourage Husso to go on the market, where there may be a team willing to pay him more than the Blues will and where he'll get the chance to be a No. 1 goalie?

If he keeps playing the way he is and sees his progress blocked by Jordan Binnington, he might. The Blues also will look at their organization. Is Joel Hofer ready to play in the NHL? If they think he is, or if they think Colten Ellis is, they can let Husso walk and promote another guy making the league minimum, then spend that money elsewhere. I think the ball is in Husso's court. This was a contract season for him, and he's doing it right. The Blues can make him an offer, but unless it's for a lot of money he has to think there could be greener pastures elsewhere.

Q: In (Tuesday’s) chat, BenFred was asked about potential number retirements in the future for the Blues. He mentioned David Backes and Alexander Steen. What are your thoughts on future number retirements?

A: It's a tough one. If Backes had been captain on the Cup team, maybe he'd be in the picture, but without that I don't know that he rises to that level. Steen has some things going for him, played for a long time, was on the Cup winning team. But I just don't know that they rise to the retired number level. If Alex Pietrangelo had stayed, he may have had a chance, and maybe he still does. Could David Perron be a candidate someday? Right now, I don't know that anyone is in the cards. Considering the Blues have retired eight numbers in 50-some years, there's probably some time before the next one. And there may need to be some rethinking. As Chris Pronger noted, not a whole lot of guys play their whole careers for one team anymore. That could make decisions tougher, or at least change the standards.

Q: Regarding the salary cap, If the Blues make any trade, to remain cap compliant the contracts of the players exchanged must be more or less equal. Is this a fair analysis?

A: At this point in time, yes. The Blues have been so close to the cap all season, and been in long-term injured reserve as well, that they have not been able to bank much money, so according to capfriendly, their deadline cap space is about $300,000. So any trade they make will have to be pretty close to dollar for dollar. They can't trade a draft pick to take on salary at the deadline, as it stands now.

Q: Should the Blues stop playing Marco Scandella, who is becoming a major liability?

A: Scandella is the only Blue to have appeared in every game, much to the chagrin of significant portions of the fan base, from what I can see. Looking at some numbers, the Blues are a lot better when he's not on the ice. Teams are 17 percent above the league average in expected goals when he's out there. He may be in the right spot now, on the third pairing.

Trading Scandella won't be easy. He's got two more years after this one at a $3.2 million cap hit, so teams like Arizona or Seattle that are building aren't going to be interested unless they see him as a building block or a leader.

Every time it looks like he might get scratched, somebody gets hurt to keep him in the lineup. Scott Perunovich is hurt again and day-to-day, so Scandella is staying in. The Blues clearly see him as a better option than Jake Walman.

Q: Colton Parayko is a big disappointment. Just a few years ago, I thought he would keep getting better and better; but it seems he has plateaued, and maybe even regressed. If Doug Armstrong wanted to trade him, would the market be robust or would it be so-so?

A: Parayko's first three seasons were his best. At that point, he looked spectacular, especially around the time of the last World Cup of Hockey. He has not played as well since. His defense has dropped off the past couple of seasons, which might have been health-related. This season he's showing a slight uptick. I think he's young enough that if he can stay healthy, he can get his game back to the level it was earlier, at least defensively. As I've said here frequently, his offensive game has been exaggerated by the fact he scored goals at the very beginning of his career, so everyone thought that's how he was going to be. He could easily be traded, but I don't think the team is going to. There's too much potential upside.

Q: Do you envision some of the taxi-squad guys being sent to Springfield now that the team is coming back to health? And does Logan Brown require waivers to be sent back down?

A: I do, especially since the taxi squad isn't supposed to exist after the All-Star break. Now that the Blues have actual healthy scratches -- looks like Brown will be one Friday -- those guys really won't be needed. Brown has been up long enough that he would require waivers to go back down, but he's not going anywhere.

One question will be what the Blues do with James Neal now. They have been able to use the taxi squad to keep him around as sort of a professional courtesy, but if they're at full health and there's no room for him, does he go to Springfield? I'm sure he wouldn't be too thrilled by that, but he would know he'd be the first guy back if they needed someone, and it's pretty certain they are going to need someone at some point. In fact, there’s probably a good chance someone gets hurt before they have to make that decision.

Q: Can you give us your best guess for how long Vladimir Tarasenko remains a Blue?

A: I expect the Blues to try to trade Tarasenko in the offseason. The team is doing well, and any hopes of contending for a Cup pretty much require him being on the team. If this season were to go south for some reason, that might change, but right now there are no signs it will. After this season, considering there does not seem to a great chance he re-signs with the team as a free agent, trading him in the offseason would bring the best return, not to mention being the simplest time to do it.

