Timmermann: What Ken Hitchcock brings to the table for Berube and the Blues this season

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: How is Logan Brown looking? Is there room for him on the roster?
A: It will be a tight fit on the roster, though Brown has one advantage over Klim Kostin in that Kostin doesn't have to go through waivers to be sent to the AHL. So if it becomes a tossup between the two, the Blues might keep Brown so they don't risk losing him. He's in the lineup tonight, so we'll get a look at him. And he'll get some power-play time. Berube after seeing him for a few days: “He moves well, for his size. He's got good hands. He's a high pick, so he's got good ability." How the Blues handle the final few spots on the roster will be one of the mysteries of this camp. Mackenzie MacEachern, Klim Kostin, Logan Brown, Kyle Clifford, even Jake Neighbours are in the mix.
Q: Assuming Brayden Schenn, Ryan O’Reilly, Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak are at center, that leaves eight starting wingers. Count Vladimir Tarasenko, Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Ivan Barbashev for six spots with Oskar Sundqvist on injured reserve. That likely leaves four spots. Who you got?
A: The Zach Sanford trade opens a spot in the forward group, and James Neal is probably the biggest beneficiary of that bunch. Easier now to see a spot for him. In practice Wednesday, the (players who didn’t travel to Columbus) skated, and the lines were Saad-O'Reilly-Perron and Buchnevich-Schenn-Tarasenko. I can see the Blues starting the season with those lines. They make a lot of sense. Then you need a left wing to go with Thomas and Kyrou on the third line and three guys for the fourth line, which probably includes Bozak.
If the Blues had more guys they could send to the AHL without having to clear waivers, I could see them giving Jake Neighbours a cup of coffee and letting him get in two or three regular-season games. But to do that, they would have to expose someone to waivers. Many of the guys would get through: I don't think there's much risk with Mackenzie MacEachern or Kyle Clifford or Dakota Joshua. Logan Brown might be of interest to somebody. So the question would be if the Blues wanted to risk exposing someone to give Neighbours a look. Might not be worth it unless they were really sold that he could play at this level.
I need to see more of Neal. He's been on a downward trajectory the past few years. Don't know that you can pin much on that first game. A hat trick is nice, but that was a pretty raw Minnesota lineup. Earlier, I had him as having almost no chance of making the team. Now it seems a bit more possible.
Q: James Neal looked good in his first game. If the Blues were to sign him, what would it cost in salary?
A: Much of that would be determined by how much cap space they have available at the time. One thing that the Blues have going for them is that under Neal's buyout, he's already getting paid $1.9 million by Edmonton for each of the next four seasons. So if the Blues pay him $1 million, he'd still be making almost $3 million, which isn't too bad. It would be tough for the Blues to go too much higher than that with their salary-cap issues.
Q: What does Ken Hitchcock bring to the table this turn with the Blues? Any special task he's assigned to?
A: I asked Craig Berube about this last week, and he said it doesn't make any difference to him, since he calls and talks to Hitchcock regularly anyway, whether he was a consultant or not. But this is now an invitation for other members of the staff, staffers who have never met him, to talk to him. It's unclear how often Hitchcock might show up and see the team in person — he was living in the Palm Springs area last I heard — but he's a resource more than anything. He'll watch games, offer suggestions and be a sounding board for coaches at all levels.
Q: Who has the edge for goalie of the future, Colten Ellis or Joel Hofer?
A: Both looked good in Traverse City. Hofer will get two periods tonight (Wednesday in Columbus), and Ellis has yet to get in a preseason game, so Hofer has the edge at the moment. Hofer is only about two months older than Ellis but has the advantage of being a year ahead professionally. Hofer will likely get an NHL chance before Ellis does, so in some ways, it's his spot to lose.
The future could be very soon. Ville Husso is blocking Hofer and Ellis, but he is blocked by Jordan Binnington. Husso is an unrestricted free agent after this season, so this is a contract year for him. If he plays well, maybe some team tries to make him an offer that takes him elsewhere. If that door opens, Hofer is first in line, though his play, and Ellis' this season, will determine who gets in.
Q: The Blues chose 35-year-old Tyler Bozak over a 26-yeard-old player, Zach Sanford, who scored 26 goals over the last two seasons. Was this all about the money?
A: In a perfect world, the Blues would have kept Sanford over Bozak. I would keep Sanford over Bozak. But, here's one thing about salary-cap math: if the Blues didn't have Bozak, they would have a player in his place making the exact same salary. Trading Bozak, not signing Bozak, saves them nothing because the guy in that spot will also be making $725,000. But if you trade someone like Sanford who makes $2 million and replace him with someone who makes $725,000, then you have reduced your cost against the cap by more than $1 million. The Blues had to get under the cap, so they needed to have a net negative in salaries. Hence, Bozak. Bozak's bonuses will count against this year's cap, but if they push the Blues over the cap, the excess will count against next year's cap. Hence the bonus-heavy structure of his contract.
Q: Are we really worried about losing Niko Mikkola or Jake Walman to waivers? They'll both be 26 before the season is over and have 4 points and 2 points, respectively, in their NHL careers.
A: Walman would get through waivers, but I don't think Mikkola would. Teams would look at a 6-5 guy like Mikkola and think he would be a nice addition. Of all the defensemen in the Blues system, the one guy that has the look of a shutdown guy like the defense of old is Mikkola. The Blues have to find out if Mikkola or Walman is a fit in the NHL, or they have to move on. But they would rather move on under their control, by getting an asset in return for either one of those guys. But also, at the end of camp, when players are going through waivers by the boatload, it's easier to slip a guy through.
Q: Scott Perunovich has been looking really good. What are the chances he sticks with the team?
A: I think he'll start in the AHL, barring an injury that opens a spot. He can use some games, and getting them in Springfield will be good for him. But we'll see him this season. When he gets a chance, who knows what might happen.