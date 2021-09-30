Timmermann: What Ken Hitchcock brings to the table for Berube and the Blues this season

Q: The Blues chose 35-year-old Tyler Bozak over a 26-yeard-old player, Zach Sanford, who scored 26 goals over the last two seasons. Was this all about the money?

A: In a perfect world, the Blues would have kept Sanford over Bozak. I would keep Sanford over Bozak. But, here's one thing about salary-cap math: if the Blues didn't have Bozak, they would have a player in his place making the exact same salary. Trading Bozak, not signing Bozak, saves them nothing because the guy in that spot will also be making $725,000. But if you trade someone like Sanford who makes $2 million and replace him with someone who makes $725,000, then you have reduced your cost against the cap by more than $1 million. The Blues had to get under the cap, so they needed to have a net negative in salaries. Hence, Bozak. Bozak's bonuses will count against this year's cap, but if they push the Blues over the cap, the excess will count against next year's cap. Hence the bonus-heavy structure of his contract.

Q: Are we really worried about losing Niko Mikkola or Jake Walman to waivers? They'll both be 26 before the season is over and have 4 points and 2 points, respectively, in their NHL careers.