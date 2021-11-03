Timmermann: What would the Blues look for in a trade of Tarasenko?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Is there indication of what Doug Armstrong would be looking for in return for Vladimir Tarasenko?
A: Certainly no indication from him. If a trade was made now, there almost certainly would have to be offsetting salaries. Only a handful of teams in the league could take on a $7.5 million cap hit, and most of those aren't the kind that would reap any benefit from acquiring Tarasenko. So if the Blues aren't retaining money, they have to get one or more players back whose salaries come close to $7.5 million.
A case can be made for an offensive player, since Tarasenko's departure would create a hole, or a defensive one, though one would think the Blue are content with how things are going. (Though why a team would be trading a high-priced forward for Tarasenko would be an issue.) This could change as we get closer to the trade deadline and would change again in the offseason, when draft picks would be more of a commodity, as would freeing up cap space. I think a deal that brings a viable asset to the Blues would be what Armstrong wants most.
Q: When will Ryan O’Reilly be ready to return?
A: No definitive word. Assuming he was symptomatic (with COVID), that's at least 10 days he has to be out, so he could be available to play against Anaheim on Sunday. Though he may have been on the ice only one or two days by then, and the Blues might want him to get more skating time in. So if not the Anaheim game, the Winnipeg game on Tuesday. Craig Berube seemed fairly confident he would be available on this trip.
If O’Reilly was asymptomatic, he could be back at any time once he had two negative tests. But the Blues have not said with any of their COVID players whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic.
Q: Will Jake Neighbours stay with the Blues or be sent to juniors? (at 19, Neighbours is not yet age-eligible to play in the AHL)
A: I have thought the Blues were leaning toward keeping Neighbours, but the way the numbers are shaping up, maybe not. It's possible Oskar Sundqvist will be back before Neighbours gets to Game 10, and at that point roster space will start to get tight. Neighbours’ numbers have been improving, and while he's still below average on offense and defense, he's a lot closer to average than he used to be. If Neighbours goes back to juniors, he would have a chance to play for Canada in the world juniors, and that's an experience the Blues organization likes. Otherwise, he probably doesn't have a whole lot to learn from juniors at this point.
Q: Regarding the Blackhawks scandal, it’s hard to believe smart men chose to prioritize winning over protecting their players from criminal behavior. Did Joel Quenneville's actions (or inaction) impact his Hall of Fame chances?
A: First, I'd say it's not hard to believe smart men chose to prioritize winning. History is full of that, of taking the easy way out and ignoring wrongdoing.
As for Quenneville's Hall of Fame chances, I think he'll still get in. It probably delays the process by a few years. Right now, we don't know if he'll ever coach again, and the selection committee probably would wait until it knew he was retired. It's conceivable that the next time we see Quenneville in a public setting is his Hall of Fame induction. But I don't think anyone will be in a rush to make that happen. Hockey Hall of Fame selection is done by a small committee of voters, who meet and vote in secret. That probably works in Quenneville's favor.
Q: I do not care for the way Doug Armstrong and Craig Berube are holding back Scott Perunovich. Obviously he's a unique talent, and we won't know how impactful he will be until he gets 20 minutes a night in the NHL. … Perunovich's agent should demand a trade.
A: Slow down. The guy has played six professional games. He has played six games in the past two years. He is not Bobby Orr. The Blues have plenty of offensive defensemen. If you're waiting for him to get 20 minutes a night in the NHL, that may take a while.
At some point, someone on the blue line will get hurt, and Perunovich will get called up. His time will come. It doesn't need to be this week.
Q: Klim Kostin has good statistical numbers, and the line with Kostin, Dakota Joshua and Kyle Clifford the other night had the shots and the numbers. Do you think Kostin has earned a spot in the lineup?
A: Kostin, Joshua and Clifford were the best line against Chicago. Again, when the team is at full strength, Kostin might be the guy who gets crowded out. If everyone's healthy, the Blues may be looking at a fourth line of Oskar Sundqvist, Ivan Barbashev and James Neal. I get the impression Kostin hasn't won complete confidence from the coaching staff, as evidenced by him playing less than 10 minutes in each of the past three games.
Right now, he's earned a spot on the roster, though not necessarily in the lineup when the team is healthy.
Q: Can you share what a typical game-day schedule looks like for the players? From the time they get to the rink to the time they go home. Does the team provide any meals?
A: If it's a home game, the Blues have a morning skate at 10:30, so they're at the rink at 9 or so for meetings and to get ready. There is food on hand for them after practice. Most players are off the ice by 10:45 or so, and then they eat and go home and take a nap and eat dinner. If it's a 7 p.m. game, they're back around 4:30 or so to get ready again. After the game, there is food available again.
On the road, when the morning skate is at 11:30, there is breakfast at the hotel, the trip to the rink, the skate, lunch when they get back to the hotel, then a nap, then there's a snack available before they head back to the rink and then postgame food (usually pizza). The team flies right after most road games — either home or to the next city. So right after the game, they bus to the airport and there is always another meal available on the plane. It's not pretzels or peanuts. It's another full meal.
Q: Will Joel Hofer play in one of the back-to-back games? Or does Craig Berube see Hofer as a placeholder (while Ville Husso is out with COVID)?
A: Berube hates to discuss goalie plans, so he hasn't said anything. And to be honest, for the most part we've given up asking because he never gives an answer. We'll likely ask after the game, and he'll say, “I've got to think about it.” I could see a situation where it depends on how much work Jordan Binnington gets tonight. If it's a 50-shot game, they could come back with Hofer tomorrow. If it's a lighter load, they could bring Binnington back against San Jose.