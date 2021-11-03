Timmermann: What would the Blues look for in a trade of Tarasenko?

A: Kostin, Joshua and Clifford were the best line against Chicago. Again, when the team is at full strength, Kostin might be the guy who gets crowded out. If everyone's healthy, the Blues may be looking at a fourth line of Oskar Sundqvist, Ivan Barbashev and James Neal. I get the impression Kostin hasn't won complete confidence from the coaching staff, as evidenced by him playing less than 10 minutes in each of the past three games.

Right now, he's earned a spot on the roster, though not necessarily in the lineup when the team is healthy.

Q: Can you share what a typical game-day schedule looks like for the players? From the time they get to the rink to the time they go home. Does the team provide any meals?

A: If it's a home game, the Blues have a morning skate at 10:30, so they're at the rink at 9 or so for meetings and to get ready. There is food on hand for them after practice. Most players are off the ice by 10:45 or so, and then they eat and go home and take a nap and eat dinner. If it's a 7 p.m. game, they're back around 4:30 or so to get ready again. After the game, there is food available again.