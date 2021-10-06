Timmermann: Who's set to make the Blues' roster out of camp?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: What’s your hunch on whether Scott Perunovich and/or Jake Neighbours makes the opening roster?
A: My guess is that neither makes the team out of camp. The Blues would love to give Neighbours a look, a 10-game trial run at the start, but I don't know that they have the roster spots to do that. Keeping Neighbours around would mean sending someone down, and potentially losing him to waivers, which I don't think you want to do if a guy isn't going to be there all season. When I asked Craig Berube on Tuesday if Neighbours could still benefit from being in juniors, he said yes, pointing to playing in the world juniors. That seemed telling. If, somehow, the roster permitted the Blues to keep him without exposing someone else, then I think he would stay.
Perunovich has gone so long without playing games that some time in the AHL would serve him well. But at the first opening, whenever the inevitable injury happens, he would come up and then be hard to remove. Berube seems very high on him. He has played well.
Q: It seems like two or three rosters spots truly are up for grabs for the Blues. How much will waivers play a role?
A: That’s the big question. Klim Kostin and Dakota Joshua don't have to go through waivers. I think Joshua will be sent down regardless, but the Blues will face a decision on Kostin. Sending him down would allow them to keep their other assets, and they could tell him he'd be back as soon as a spot opened. But at what cost? Kostin wouldn't be thrilled by that prospect. He's done his time in the AHL. He's in the last year of his contract. I don't know that the Blues want to make going back to Russia more appealing to him. The Blues know what the situation is, and no doubt know how Kostin feels. Maybe it's not a problem with him. It's been so long since I talked to him, I don't know how he feels. But sending Kostin down is the path of least resistance.
If the Blues think Scott Perunovich will play and will stay, then Niko Mikkola, Jake Walman or Robert Bortuzzo will be traded to make room for him. Maybe you could slip Walman through waivers, but better not to take a chance. The Blues would be looking for a draft pick in return.
I don't know if they would make a trade on the forward side. Would Kyle Clifford or Mackenzie MacEachern warrant someone giving up a draft pick? I don't know.
Q: Do James Neal and/or Michael Frolic have a chance of making the team? If so, who do they push out? Would Logan Brown make it through waivers?
A: Very doubtful on Frolik. He's much like too many other younger guys the Blues have. Neal is possible because the Blues look, at the moment, one short in their top nine. Even with his production the last couple of years declining, he's still more likely to score than any of the other candidates. So that may earn him a spot.
I think Brown will stick around. I've said before that someone who hasn't been able to make it in Ottawa wouldn't be in that high of demand, but I think Brown's pedigree of being a first-round pick not all that long ago, and having a low-priced contract, would make him appealing to someone. So I think the chances of him getting picked if placed on waivers is probably above 50-50.
In most of these scenarios, Kyle Clifford and Mackenzie MacEachern seem to be the players on the tightrope.
Q: Scott Perunovich is the most exciting Blues prospect I have seen in many years. He needs to make the team and take Robert Bortuzzo's spot. Thoughts?
A: There's a solid case for Perunovich making the team. I think he would benefit from playing some games in the AHL just to get into the pace of pro hockey after a long time off. (Wednesday’s game) will be his fifth preseason game out of seven, so coaches obviously like what they see and want to see more. And if he does make the team, there's a solid case for trading Bortuzzo and keeping the younger Niko Mikkola and Jake Walman. As a capable veteran with a smallish contract that has one more year to go, Bortuzzo should get some interest.
Q: What are going to be the biggest strengths and weaknesses of this Blues team?
A: I kept coming back to this question in the queue and thinking, hmm, what is the biggest strength of this team? And nothing jumped out at me. There aren't great scorers, the defense was fairly ordinary last season, as was the goalie. The Blues are solid all around, but not particularly flashy anywhere, and that may be their strength. The top three lines are going to be pretty similar, all pretty good. Right now, the third line may be Brandon Saad-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko, which may be the highest-salaried third line in the league at almost $15 million. So opposing teams may have trouble matching up with them; some line is going to get some chance to maneuver.
As for the biggest weakness, there isn't much depth in that top nine. If someone gets hurt, every other forward is a fourth-liner and will be in over his head. And it remains to be seen if the penalty kill is as big a liability as it was last season.
Q: If things are going well, does Vladimir Tarasenko make it through the entire season wearing the Note?
A: At this point, I think he is around for a while because an in-season trade for a contract that big is tough to pull off. And probably the only way he doesn't finish the season is if the Blues fall apart and are out of the playoff picture and he gets traded at the deadline. But if things are going well, if the Blues are winning and Tarasenko is healthy and scoring, I see little incentive for the Blues to trade him.
Q: At the end of last season, Craig Berube was using Jake Walman more than Niko Mikkola. But it appears now that it’s Mikkola’s job to lose. Has Walman taken a step back, or has Mikkola’s game improved?
A: I think Mikkola is a better fit for the defense, especially a unit with a lot of aggressive, puck-moving defensemen. If the Blues need to score a goal, Walman would be the guy. If they need to stop a goal, Mikkola is the guy. I don't know that Walman's game has taken a step back, but the Blues told Mikkola to work on getting stronger in the offseason, and they liked how he looked coming back into camp. So he's being rewarded for that.
Q: An Ottawa reporter described Logan Brown as a top-nine player and not a fourth-line guy. Not a banger, but a skilled guy. Would it be better if he started in the AHL and came up later maybe as an injury replacement rather than push him into a fourth-line role?
A: As a former first-round pick, Brown certainly projects as a top-nine guy. Craig Berube has praised him as having very good hands for a big man. In the closest thing he had to a full season in Ottawa, Brown never got above third-line minutes. There is clearly a big upside to Brown if the Blues can unlock it. I think because of that, it's going to be risky to send him down, because other teams will feel that way, too. That was something the Blues had to consider when trading for him. Either they figured he would make the team, or they figured he would get through waivers. Or maybe both.
Q: Are the Blues likely to create a typical Blues’ fourth line, and if so could Logan Brown and Klim Kostin be part of such a line?
A: In the Cup season, the Blues were at their best with Ivan Barbashev, Oskar Sundqvist and Alexander Steen on the fourth line. Last season, they got off to a good start with Kyle Clifford, Barbashev and Sundqvist on that line, but once the injuries started and they had to take it apart, that's when the troubles began. Now, in many ways, that's cause rather than effect. It wasn't breaking up the fourth line as much as why they had to take it apart. Guys started playing out of position or over their heads. The Blues would like to get a line like that going again. Is it Barbashev, Sundqvist and Kostin? If Sundqvist is higher when he gets back, does Brown fit in? At its best, that fourth line was a group Craig Berube could put out at any point without being afraid. Obviously, that's something that they would like to be able to do again.