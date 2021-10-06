Timmermann: Who's set to make the Blues' roster out of camp?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: What’s your hunch on whether Scott Perunovich and/or Jake Neighbours makes the opening roster?

A: My guess is that neither makes the team out of camp. The Blues would love to give Neighbours a look, a 10-game trial run at the start, but I don't know that they have the roster spots to do that. Keeping Neighbours around would mean sending someone down, and potentially losing him to waivers, which I don't think you want to do if a guy isn't going to be there all season. When I asked Craig Berube on Tuesday if Neighbours could still benefit from being in juniors, he said yes, pointing to playing in the world juniors. That seemed telling. If, somehow, the roster permitted the Blues to keep him without exposing someone else, then I think he would stay.

Perunovich has gone so long without playing games that some time in the AHL would serve him well. But at the first opening, whenever the inevitable injury happens, he would come up and then be hard to remove. Berube seems very high on him. He has played well.

Q: It seems like two or three rosters spots truly are up for grabs for the Blues. How much will waivers play a role?