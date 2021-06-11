Tyler O'Neill and Robert Thomas: potential cornerstones or intriguing trade chips?

That's why there will be a lot of trade speculation around Flaherty if he doesn't sign a big deal this winter.

Q: Jeff is Luken Baker considered a legitimate prospect? If so, how far away could he be?

A: He is a mid-tier prospect. He is a massive human. He can hit the ball two miles, but his power hasn't played consistently in games. If he can get locked in as a hitter, he could be a DH candidate. He is just doing so-so at the Double-A level, so he may be at least a year away.

Q: We all know from history that the Cardinals never make big/all-in moves at the deadline...so they will be judged this All-Star trade deadline by being able to add solid veterans without giving up top prospects. I see where they are looking to add Shelby Miller. I would also look at Kyle Gibson as a starter and Corey Dickerson/Perralta as a 4th OF bench player. Relievers can be had as well without giving up top prospects. What's your take? i.e. is this a sound "strategy?"

A: I don't know that this Cardinals have much in the way of middling prospects. There are a few, like the previously mentioned Luken Baker. There are high-ceiling guys that should not be traded for rental help, as you noted.