Unraveling the Lane Thomas, Matt Carpenter and Andrew Knizner situations: BenFred's musings from Opening Day

A: I thought he had a great chance this spring to prove he could be a starter. I think the front office felt the same way. And he could still get that chance this season, but he did not prove it this spring. He started hot, then seemed to cool off right about the time it became clear Tyler O'Neill was stepping forward as the clear starter in left field. When Harrison Bader went down with the injury, it created a whole new opportunity for Thomas, but simply put, he was just not as convincing as Justin Williams. He had something like two hits in his last 10 at-bats. Didn't beat the door down. Williams has an advantage because he's left-handed. Defensively, Thomas has struggled with balls hit over his head in center field. Thomas is on the taxi squad. He's one injury or slump away from being right back in the mix. But I think he has to be disappointed with his spring.