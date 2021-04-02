Unraveling the Lane Thomas, Matt Carpenter and Andrew Knizner situations: BenFred's musings from Opening Day

Cardinals fans had more questions about the players who weren't in the ineup than those who were. We took a shot at answering those questions in a special Opening Day chat with readers. Here are the highlights.
Q: What's a fair expectation for the Cardinals outfield as a whole this season?
A: If this outfield group produces a league-average on-base plus slugging percentage this season, between all of its different players, that will be a very positive result. The outfield doesn't need to carry this team. It just needs to not weigh it down. It has weighed it down too often in the recent past. Realistic expectations would be a combined outfield production that ranks in the middle of the pack in the NL. Last season the Cardinals' outfield OPS of .677 ranked 12th in the NL. Since 2019 the Cardinals' outfield OPS of .737 ranks 13th in the NL. Around .800 would be close to league average If this group can get there, that's a win and a sign of better production to come as these are young players we're talking about.
Q: Do the Cardinals have a plan in place to set a certain amount of playing time for Andrew Knizner? When do you think he will make his first start?
A: If there's a set plan, the Cardinals aren't saying.
Molina didn't come back to sit.
We saw that this spring.
I'd guess Knizner gets 30 or fewer starts if Molina is healthy.
Tough spot, but better than killing time in the majors.
Knizner has things he can work on and learn as a backup.
Some of the pitchers he caught this spring got hit pretty hard.
I could see Knizner starting the last game of the upcoming Marlins series.
It would be a day game after a night game, and would give Molina a quick breather before the home opener.
Q: You were high on Lane Thomas entering training camp. What happened to him?
A: I thought he had a great chance this spring to prove he could be a starter. I think the front office felt the same way. And he could still get that chance this season, but he did not prove it this spring. He started hot, then seemed to cool off right about the time it became clear Tyler O'Neill was stepping forward as the clear starter in left field. When Harrison Bader went down with the injury, it created a whole new opportunity for Thomas, but simply put, he was just not as convincing as Justin Williams. He had something like two hits in his last 10 at-bats. Didn't beat the door down. Williams has an advantage because he's left-handed. Defensively, Thomas has struggled with balls hit over his head in center field. Thomas is on the taxi squad. He's one injury or slump away from being right back in the mix. But I think he has to be disappointed with his spring.
Q: Is the Matt Carpenter situation going to drag on all season? Do you predict the Cardinals will at some point be coming up with reasons to put him on the postseason roster?
A: My only Matt Carpenter prediction is he will be the most over-analyzed, over-discussed, over-reported-on bench player in the majors this season.
Carpenter making the opening-day roster was not a question that was going to be answered (or not) in camp. That was a given in the eyes of the team. Camp was about where he played, how much and how often. Most importantly, it was about how he hit. He struggled. So he left camp with a bench job and big questions about his ability to do that.
That's another step toward not being around, if that's what you're eager to see. The steps are not moving as fast as some fans like. That's pretty common when it comes to Cardinals in these situations. Especially ones with big contracts and lots of years invested with the team. The Cardinals want Carpenter to succeed. For more than just monetary reasons. They believed in him enough to give him the unnecessary extension, after all.
If Carpenter's lack of results roll over into the limited action he will get this season, the Cardinals will have to either justify keeping an ineffective bat on the bench or bite the bullet and pay what's left of the $20.5 million to send him out. I don't think he's an appealing trade option to other teams at this time.
Q: Is it safe to say this season is a pretty big one for finally determining what kind of player shortstop Paul DeJong can be?
A: Indeed. DeJong needs to stop what has become a moderate but relatively steady decline in offensive production since his big season in 2017. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt could have constructed the lineup to take pressure off him, but instead took pressure off rookie Dylan Carlson and put the cleanup spotlight back on DeJong. He should benefit from hitting behind Goldschmidt and Arenado. I'm interested to see if DeJong can claim and hold cleanup. O'Neill could slot there. Carlson hit cleanup in the postseason last year. Carlson could surge up to two and nudge Goldschmidt and Arenado down. Lots of wiggle room for tweaks based on performance.
Q: Las Vegas seems to think the Cardinals are an 84-win team. Is the team that started the season in Cincinnati anything better than average?
A: The team that is starting in Cincinnati might be average. But the team that is starting in Cincinnati is not the team that will be playing the bulk of the season, if things go according to the Cardinals' plan, at least. An important outfielder and, more importantly, two key starters are not here. All should be back in the relatively near future. The Cardinals were a postseason team that added one of the National League's best players. They're very good defensively and have a loaded bullpen. The offense has to prove it can do more than just add Arenado. The temporary starters need to pitch serviceably. If those things happen, I think the Cardinals are a better than average team, yes. I picked them to win the division and lose to the Padres in the NLCS.
Q: Who's more likely to make a start for the Cardinals this season: Alex Reyes or Matthew Liberatore?
A: Liberatore.
Reyes won't be starting unless it's some sort of an opener role that the Cardinals have never shown much interest in.
Mozeliak has pretty much said the plan with Reyes (reliever) will not be changed due to what happens around him, and Shildt has named him the unofficial closer for now.
Seeing Liberatore pop up for a late-season start would not be a surprise.
Seeing the Cardinals change gears significantly regarding Reyes would be. The idea that he's going to be a 100-inning reliever seems to be losing ground to the idea of him being a late-game hammer, not the other direction.
That could affect how he's used next season, too. Hard for him to be a legitimate contender for the rotation if he is used as a closer type all season. This was relatively easy to see coming. Reyes could find himself in that Trevor Rosenthal zone where he has promise as a starter but gets positioned as a valuable reliever and stays there. We'll see. Adam Wainwright keeps comparing him to Josh Hader. That's a nice weapon to have.
Q: What's your completely unrealistic baseball prediction for 2021?
A: That signing Trevor Bauer will be a terrible thing for the Dodgers, and that his corrosiveness will tear apart the team from the inside and play a large role in the Padres winning that division.
Q: Are you concerned about baseball getting cozier with gambling?
A: I'm a realist. Here in Cincinnati, Pete Rose has an entrance named after him at the ballpark. There's a banner promoting the nearest sports book prominently displayed on the building next door. Vegas gets the lineups as soon as they are out of the manager's hand. Sin City will have its own MLB team soon enough, as evidenced by the trend of winter meetings going there. It's not going to be slowed or stopped. There's money to be made. The only hope is people learn how to do it responsibly and pass that along. Kind of like the crossover of drinking alcohol and sporting events. That's how cozy gambling and sports will be eventually.