Vladimir Tarasenko should be exposed to the Kraken. Jeff Gordon explains why

Q: I am disappointed with Vladimir Tarasenko’s selfish behavior and complaining about not getting the Blues captaincy. He didn’t earn it, He had some big games over the past eight years, but it’s time for him to go. What types of players do you think Doug Armstrong can acquire in this off-season?

A: It's a shame to see his career take this direction. His place in team history would be tarnished by a bad exit and that's where we are headed here. No. 91 was often a handful for each of the head coaches he played for. He was obviously not captain material -- which he demonstrated with his reaction to being passed over.

Q: Jeff, I’m a little confused by what some of the sports writers and sports talk show hosts have been saying the last 24 hours in regards to Tarasenko. It seems like there are a few that say go ahead and expose him and get the $9.5m salary relief for this upcoming season. Then there are others that say, don’t expose him because you’ll just be giving him away, while others talk about what little trade value he has anyway. So is he worth saving and trading or is he damaged goods and we should just hope and pray the Kraken take him off our hands? Personally I think you expose him in the draft. The argument a couple weeks ago was what if you expose him and the Kraken don’t take him, would he be upset? Don’t have to worry about that scenario anymore.