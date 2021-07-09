Vladimir Tarasenko should be exposed to the Kraken. Jeff Gordon explains why

This week's chat with St. Louis sports fans featured a haiku about John Mozeliak, a question about Tony Hrkac, and a whole lot of angst.
Q: I am disappointed with Vladimir Tarasenko’s selfish behavior and complaining about not getting the Blues captaincy. He didn’t earn it, He had some big games over the past eight years, but it’s time for him to go. What types of players do you think Doug Armstrong can acquire in this off-season?
A: It's a shame to see his career take this direction. His place in team history would be tarnished by a bad exit and that's where we are headed here. No. 91 was often a handful for each of the head coaches he played for. He was obviously not captain material -- which he demonstrated with his reaction to being passed over.
Q: Jeff, I’m a little confused by what some of the sports writers and sports talk show hosts have been saying the last 24 hours in regards to Tarasenko. It seems like there are a few that say go ahead and expose him and get the $9.5m salary relief for this upcoming season. Then there are others that say, don’t expose him because you’ll just be giving him away, while others talk about what little trade value he has anyway. So is he worth saving and trading or is he damaged goods and we should just hope and pray the Kraken take him off our hands? Personally I think you expose him in the draft. The argument a couple weeks ago was what if you expose him and the Kraken don’t take him, would he be upset? Don’t have to worry about that scenario anymore.
A: I agree with you. In a flat salary cap world, Tarasenko's $7.5 million cap hit combined with multiple shoulder injuries and declining production limit his value. And his $9.5 million in real salary owed is a turnoff in the NHL's post-pandemic recovery. Armstrong has managed to trade declining players for value returns in the past, but he will hard-pressed to find some GM that stupid this time around.
If the Blues left Tarasenko unprotected, the Kraken could take him, eat much of his contract and the spin him off for prospects and draft picks. And the Blues would gain $7.5 million in cap dollars to spend.
Q: If you eliminate the home town connection, who would be a better fit for the Blues if Army could pull off another blockbuster trade - Jack Eichel or Mathew Tkachuk?
A: Eichel is the better player overall -- he has 100-point potential at center -- but that neck injury is a concern. Tkachuk needs to reel his game in, but he has plenty of time to mature. The Blues could play O'Reilly and Schenn down the middle of the first two lines and get big mileage from Tkachuk on the wing. Given the Eichel injury, I would take Tkachuk if all things were equal.
Q: Mo has worked his magic
Out of it by all star game
Little to trade because of overpaid aging players
His hot seat should be lava
A: But . . . the Cardinals will cycle out bad contracts after the season and be set for a reboot in 2022 as a few key prospects develop and some pitchers come back from the injured list. By racking up 13 consecutive winning seasons and making seven postseason trips in 10 days, Mozeliak does have some equity built up. Still, if I'm Bill DeWitt Jr., I want to be convinced by his plan for this reboot before I decide whether to make any changes to the baseball operations. Also, I want to see if this current management team and round up some stopgap help to keep things respectable.
Q: While I have no expectations of this happening, it would be nice for Mo to speak candidly like Jed Hoyer did in Chicago. It may not be what most fans want to hear, but perhaps need to hear. I think part of the frustration with the front office is the perceived aloofness or being overly vague.
A: But these are two different scenarios. Hoyer has some good players on expiring contracts and Mozeliak has some unproductive players on expiring contracts. Hoyer had to decide between reinvesting more money in the same guys or selling them off as rentals. Conversely, the Cardinals are mostly stuck with some players they don't want to re-sign and players that are not attractive trade targets.
That said, Mozeliak will be forced to address his intentions for the rest of the season as the trade deadline nears. He must buy (unlikely), sell or muddle through in hopes of salvaging some pride with a good finish.
Q: Should it not be alarming that Carlson has struck out 89 times the most on the team. Would it not make more sense to have Goldschmidt bat behind the best hitter on the team Arenado for protection.
A: But Arenado is providing protection for Goldschmidt, who needs the protection more than Arenado. And Carlson has been hitting first or second because of his ability to draw some walks to set the table for those two. Lately, though, he has been showing signs of offensive wear and tear. A few good games at Wrigley followed by the All-Star Break could do him a world of good.
Q: What's your thought about giving O'Neill a run at lead off once he's healthy again? Good OB, great speed, power at the top(like Schwarber and Cubs have tried Rizzo, etc.). Carlson was better at 2nd and Areanado at 4. Could he be the answer to jumpstart this lineup?
A: It's a thought. The Carlson hasn't panned out well. O'Neill has been in a power-hitting rut, but he has found ways to get on base between injuries and illness. He has made great strides with his plate discipline.
Q: Do the Cardinals ride out another year w Yadi leading an ineffective pitching staff and being a sub par middle of the order bat so he can finish his hall of fame career on his terms? Is this wasting The window w Goldschmidt and Areanado plus Flaherty and hopefully Reyes, Liberatore, Hicks, etc.?
A: Molina's track record for handling pitchers speaks for itself. I certainly don't blame him for this one-year downturn with a number of fill-ins on the staff. As for his role in the middle of the order, that is a function of the team's lack of batting order depth. He could still help this team next year while hitting seventh and working with Dakota Hudson, Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, et al., with a healthier staff. Of course, that means those guys will actually have to get healthy.
Q: Any chance a pitcher like Porcello, Hamels, or Bailey have anything left in the tank and could help this team? The team obviously needs pitching, why not go grab a veteran free agent?
A: Mozeliak said signing one of those would take too long to get a payoff. Had he done it earlier, though, the Cardinals might have a guy to step in after the All-Star break when there will be a huge void.
I'd sign a guy as long as he could pitch by mid-August. This team will still have needs in mid-August.
Q: I’m not trying to ignore the Goldschmidt’ or Arenado trade. They were impactful, but they weren’t enough. I list the 2021 record as exhibit A. The injuries are not the reason for this terrible offense. Imagine before the season started the gap between the Cardinals and championship type clubs is 100 feet. Arenado bridged half of that. The problem is there is still 50 feet to go. The Cardinals said they wanted to see what they had in certain players. Fair enough but if those players don’t work out then you have to make additions in season. That’s why I harp on the in season trades because they aren’t doing enough off season work either.
A: The Cardinals have traded a boatload of prospects for front-line players. Ozuna, Goldschmidt, Arenado . . . a lot of capital went out the door with those trades. At some point -- like this year -- you don't have as much to move. I agree that this team should have made some of these stopgap moves sooner.
This year had:
1) Pandemic payroll cut.
2) Dead Fowler and Carpenter money to eat.
3) Prospects traded for Arenado.
4) Massive injury hits.
5) Massive injury hits across the sport, impacting the market.
Get past this season and I expect the team to get back to aiming high, as they did while reaching the NLCS in 2019.
Q: Tony Hrkac has now won back-to-back Cups as a member of the Lightning front office, and he got a happy birthday shout out from Eddie Olczyk on the Game 5 NBC broadcast Wednesday night. Some nice national publicity. It hasn’t been a bad career for this guy after all. How will history remember the Circus?
A: Tony had a nice late-career NHL spin as a two-way player, adding some luster to his career after he spent significant time in the minors. And he's done well scouting. Good for him, because he is one of the all-time nice guys.