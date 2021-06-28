Wait 'til next year, or risk overexposing Liberatore? Hummel weighs in on the Cardinals dilemma

A: You are not necessarily wrong at all. One or two new players might not be enough to save this season -- especially if good, young talent goes the other way -- but the front office owes the fans that effort, and they're used to seeing a contender. Injuries, notably to Flaherty, have gut-punched this team, and the Cardinals' lack of depth has been exposed. Next year would/should be better. How many of you, however, want to wait that long?

Q: Will Dakota Hudson be ready to return as a top-three starter at the beginning of next season, or will he need more time as he comes back from Tommy John surgery?

A: Hudson will have had nearly one-and-a-half years since his surgery before next season begins, so I think he can be counted on, to some degree anyway. He was a top-three starter before, and I don't see why he couldn't be again. Nobody talks about it, but Hudson's absence, next to that of Flaherty, is the most important one on the team.

Q: Do you see Matt Carpenter getting one more run as the leadoff hitter this year if Lars Nootbaar fades and they then move Tommy Edman back to right field? Carpenter’s on-base percentage has been good the last month. Or has his ship sailed and he just fades away as the season goes along?