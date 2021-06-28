Wait 'til next year, or risk overexposing Liberatore? Hummel weighs in on the Cardinals dilemma

Our weekly chat with readers focuses on the dire predicament of the current Cardinals. Here are some of the highlights.
Q: It’s hard to see this team turning this around. The offense and defense are good enough to compete but not if the pitching keeps giving away bases by the boatload. … If the Cardinals can’t find two decent starters to add to the rotation by the All-Star break, then the hole they are digging will be too deep by August (when Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas could return). Can you reassure us there is hope on the way from somewhere?
A: Matthew Liberatore is hope on the way, but the club has to decide quickly -- before the Olympic team leaves for Japan -- if that path is to St. Louis now. The front office doesn't want to rush the young lefthander, but these are exigent circumstances. You have perceived correctly the Cardinals somehow have to hold on until August when Flaherty, Mikolas and even Jordan Hicks should/could be back. The Cardinals will have to overpay to get a quality starter now. Their best hope is that the starting pitching can be at least mediocre instead of awful, so the club's excellent back-end of the bullpen can help preserve some wins. … The touted offense could go on a tear and wins some high-scoring games. There should be a few of those coming up in Colorado this weekend.
Q: Is Tommy Edman following a long list of young Cardinals hitters who were successful early but because of pitcher adjustments is going to end up being a bottom-of-the-order hitter? Will the Cardinals regret not keeping Kolten Wong as their leadoff hitter?
A: After a good first couple of months, Edman has dipped into the .250s and isn't walking anymore. Thus, he was removed from the leadoff spot. He probably will remain down in the order. Pitchers are game-planning him more now. Defensively, he's fine. As for Wong leading off, in theory a good idea. But often he's been out of the Brewers' lineup with a rash of oblique and calf injuries, so he wouldn't be doing the Cardinals much good if he had stayed.
Q: Is it time to send Johan Oviedo down before he is ruined as a big-league starter? Haven’t there been many young pitchers whose careers were set way back by being overexposed before they're ready?
A: Oviedo has been up and down several times this year. If he goes down, I would keep him down for a while as he learns. The issue is whom do you bring up to replace him? And he's still been better lately than Carlos Martinez. You are correct, though, in that some young pitchers have been retarded by being thrown into the fire before they're ready. That's what the Cardinals have to weigh with Matthew Liberatore.
Q: Why would John Mozeliak make any trades while losing prospects when this team needs at least two or three starting pitchers and likely as many position players to be competitive? … The only incremental improvement comes when Jack Flaherty returns to the rotation in August. The Cardinals are a 75-win team, so play it out and hit the reboot next spring. Where am I wrong?
A: You are not necessarily wrong at all. One or two new players might not be enough to save this season -- especially if good, young talent goes the other way -- but the front office owes the fans that effort, and they're used to seeing a contender. Injuries, notably to Flaherty, have gut-punched this team, and the Cardinals' lack of depth has been exposed. Next year would/should be better. How many of you, however, want to wait that long?
Q: Will Dakota Hudson be ready to return as a top-three starter at the beginning of next season, or will he need more time as he comes back from Tommy John surgery?
A: Hudson will have had nearly one-and-a-half years since his surgery before next season begins, so I think he can be counted on, to some degree anyway. He was a top-three starter before, and I don't see why he couldn't be again. Nobody talks about it, but Hudson's absence, next to that of Flaherty, is the most important one on the team.
Q: Do you see Matt Carpenter getting one more run as the leadoff hitter this year if Lars Nootbaar fades and they then move Tommy Edman back to right field? Carpenter’s on-base percentage has been good the last month. Or has his ship sailed and he just fades away as the season goes along?
A: I don't see Carpenter getting any steady playing time, especially after Harrison Bader returns at the beginning of July and Dylan Carlson moves to right field. The ship, unfortunately for Carpenter, has sailed, and he will have to learn how to be the best pinch hitter he can be. He was out early taking balls at second base and third base yesterday just in case … but it's hard to play him regularly. His OBP has been better, certainly, and he has made better contact. But he's still in the .170s with occasional home-run power. He can't be blamed for the recent woes, though, as is fashionable, because he hasn't been playing.
Q: Please finish the following sentence: This is the worst stretch of Cardinals baseball I've seen since …
A: 1990. Or 1980. Both bad ball clubs. But worse than this one.
Q: Is the smart move to endure this season as is and look to 2022 to make the personnel changes needed?
A: The smart move is not to give away any more prospects, as the Cardinals, unfortunately, have been prone to do lately. If they can't make a significant move in acquiring a player without sacrificing their future, then don't do it. The coaching staff and the entire organization -- and its philosophy -- can be evaluated at the end of the season.
Q: As a Cardinals fan I feel sorry for Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright. They are playing their hearts out while the execs who could right the ship continue to sit on their hands. Am I wrong?
A: Wainwright and Molina did not come back expecting to play for a sub .500 team, and maybe the Cardinals won't be. Everyone has to take ownership for what has happened. The front office for not providing enough depth to cover injuries (although there has been a rash). The coaching staff for not helping the players play better. And, most importantly, the players for not playing better.
Q: Is there a reason to believe the Cardinals will salvage this season?