What do Cardinals walks and Billikens free throws have in common? Don't ask, Gordo

What is killing this team is playing guys who are at the end of their career, like Matt Carpenter, or guys who have never established themselves at this level, like Justin Williams, Lane Thomas, John Nogowski and Max Moroff. For whatever reason the Cardinals decided to come into this season with poor offensive depth. For whatever reason, they have done nothing to fix that.

If you want to dog Jeff Albert for failing to get Paul DeJong on track, fine, but then give full credit for turning Tyler O'Neill into a viable middle-of-the-order hitter and nurturing Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson as solid top-of-the-order guys.

Q: Who is your biggest never was in college? Not necessarily players who did little in college and went onto play in the pros, but came into college with great hoopla, but didn't cut it do to skill or circumstance (not including injuries)?

A: From my Antler days, Steve Wallace won that unhappy honor. He was a heck of a talent at guard. He had one good year, then a half year with Stipanovich and Sundvold. But he could not stay eligible. As good as the Tigers were back then, they could have been even better if he had panned out.

Q: Which Cardinal greats of the past don't show up nearly as fondly as we remember them when we apply advanced metrics?