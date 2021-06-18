What do Cardinals walks and Billikens free throws have in common? Don't ask, Gordo

Our weekly chat also addressed cringe-worthy press conferences, warning signs for baseball and Mizzou's biggest never-was. Here are some of the highlights.
Q: I saw a reference on STLtoday to free throw shooting problems displayed by the Billikens basketball team last year and some effort by the team's coaching staff to fix the problems in part by asking/suggesting that the media not ask free throw-related questions. Say it ain't so!
A: That’s sports psychology 101. We heard the same thing from the Cardinals staff with questions about all the walks by the pitchers. The more it's talked about, the bigger the seed we plant in the heads of athletes. If you want a guy to throw strikes, telling him to throw strikes over and over and over will only make him aim . . . and therefore miss.
Q: Just how good, moving forward, is Jordan Binnington?
A: Binnington has the potential to remain very good based on his mental toughness and competitive level. He can lose positioning when he scrambles around in hyper-compete mode -- and that's why he lets in some bad goals in between some of his gem saves. So on that front he will need regular maintenance with his mechanics. But that is easier to address than a lack of resilience or belief.
Q: Can you see the Blues getting back to the ferocious style of play that made them a winner in 2019 or have they lost too much talent and gotten enough older that playing with that kind of intensity and edge over the long haul is past them?
A: That is the question, right? A few roster changes are needed to add some heft to the blue line and a harder edge up front. But mostly it will come down to the incumbent players recommitting to that level of play . . . or not. There will be no excuses next season with a full summer to prepare. If the 2021-22 Blues don't regain that '19 vibe, then you can expect a major overhaul. These guys get one more chance and only one more.
Q: When was the last time the Cardinals signed a free agent and it worked out? The front office clearly has no idea what they are doing on that front?
A: Kwang Hyun Kim was a good mid-priced free agent, from a different market. The same goes for Miles Mikolas on his initial deal. But generally speaking the Cardinals will only use free agency to fill holes here or there because the prices are always inflated at the high end. The big trades for Goldschmidt and Arenado came before those two could hit the market as free agents.
What can the Cardinaks do differently? Do a better job of evaluating talent, although with any prominent free agents there are no secrets. Everybody knows everything about the player. Either that player stays healthy and plays to the hoped-for level or his doesn't.
Q: Is Paul Goldschmidt showing us what the Cardinals would have gotten if they had re-signed Albert Pujols after 2011? A player that was pretty good for one season then the decline really took shape?
A: The days of the .900 OPS may be behind him, but Goldschmidt’s a good all-around player and a good fit for a franchise trying to maintain a certain culture. Albert's injury issues made him a liability in the field and Paul will remain an asset in that area -- making other players better fielders in the process.
Q: The Cardinals have bigger problems than Dylan Carlson, but any concern that he has no HR this season at home?
It's early to write off his power potential. And he was never sold as a slugger, but rather as a very good all-around player. And he seems to getting there pretty quickly, one year after looking overmatched quite a bit at this level.
Q: Maybe the front office needs to give him better players, but if John Mabry deserved the hot seat for the team's offensive performance under him, I just can't see Jeff Albert escaping similar--or greater--scrutiny when an offense with Yadi, O'Neill, Goldschmidt, Carlson, and Arenado almost got no-hit by a guy coming in with a 4.50 ERA.
A: Fans love scapegoats because they are easy targets. They see removing an individual coach as a quick fix. So they whined and whined and whined about Mabry, the same hitting coach who oversaw an epic season of clutch hitting.
As for Albert, I haven't seen much evidence presented against him other than some guys aren't hitting well. But Molina has continued hitting well at an advanced age, Arenado has made a nice comeback from his shoulder injury, O'Neill has taken a big step forward and so has Dylan Carlson in his first full season.
What is killing this team is playing guys who are at the end of their career, like Matt Carpenter, or guys who have never established themselves at this level, like Justin Williams, Lane Thomas, John Nogowski and Max Moroff. For whatever reason the Cardinals decided to come into this season with poor offensive depth. For whatever reason, they have done nothing to fix that.
If you want to dog Jeff Albert for failing to get Paul DeJong on track, fine, but then give full credit for turning Tyler O'Neill into a viable middle-of-the-order hitter and nurturing Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson as solid top-of-the-order guys.
Q: Who is your biggest never was in college? Not necessarily players who did little in college and went onto play in the pros, but came into college with great hoopla, but didn't cut it do to skill or circumstance (not including injuries)?
A: From my Antler days, Steve Wallace won that unhappy honor. He was a heck of a talent at guard. He had one good year, then a half year with Stipanovich and Sundvold. But he could not stay eligible. As good as the Tigers were back then, they could have been even better if he had panned out.
Q: Which Cardinal greats of the past don't show up nearly as fondly as we remember them when we apply advanced metrics?
Advanced metrics change nothing. If a guy was a great player, he was a great player. If he helped the team win games, he helped the team win games. If he was held in high regard by teammates and peers, then he was held in high regard. If some guy with a calculator wants to go back and claim that a player wasn't great, I have no time for that.
Non-Cardinal example: Jack Morris. That guy was a hard case on the mound. He pitched deep into games, to the detriment of his statistics. He challenged hitters. His swagger fed teammates. He intimated opponents. He won big games. Many in the advanced metrics crowd dismissed him, but the guys who played with him and against him appreciated the fact he finally got his full recognition for greatness.
Q: I don’t think anyone’s asking for Shildt to start throwing players under the bus, but his press conferences are getting cringey. Does the happy talk bother you at all?
A: I can see where fans would grow tired of his unfailing defense of his players. Let's be honest, multiple guys who have played for the Cardinals this season have no business being in the big leagues. Mike will never say that, nor should he. But he can throw in a few "Clearly we're not good enough" and "We're not at the level we should be" comments without hurting feelings in the clubhouse.
Q: Jeff, seems like crowds last week badly disappointed although against a bad Fla team. I think the pandemic allowed for many fans opportunities to find other activities to occupy their time and the march back to the stadium will be slow. The team best start winning and/or push nightly bobbleheads or the front office will be staring at lots of empty nightly seats. Do you see it the same way?
Yes and no. Had the Cardinals played the Cubs in a weekend series with good weather, I'm guessing there would have been a nice turnout. Also, a big percentage of fans come to games here from a fair distance. That can take some planning and there was limited notice ahead the stadium being opened to full capacity.
But as with a strike or lockout, the shutdown of the sport, then the limiting of ticket sales, allowed folks to spend money on other things. Many of those fans won't come back, at least not right away. So the Cardinals (and other teams) will have to work harder to get them back. That means lowering ticket prices as well as creating a better product.
This is why owners like DeWitt need to work hard to prevent a work stoppage after this season. That would be disastrous on the heels of the pandemic.