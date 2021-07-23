What happens to Mizzou in a reshaped SEC?

A: Don't believe what you've read about that "hard no" from Missouri. Drinkwitz made it clear yesterday he'd be open to welcoming OU and Texas to the SEC. The immediate sense I got from MU leadership was that it would be a positive move for the SEC - and Mizzou wants what's best for the SEC. Keep in mind, most of the powerbrokers from the 2011 split - not only at Mizzou but at Oklahoma and Texas - have either retired, changed schools or passed away. I don't believe Mizzou will let emotions get in the way of a move that benefits the conference for financial and competitive reasons. Mizzou doesn't have to love the move to understand that it's in the SEC's best interest to add OU and Texas, especially knowing that another conference would gladly poach those two programs.