What the expansion draft says about the Blues, Tarasenko and more

A: Right now, I'd say odds are those five are gone, so it's not much of an argument. At that point, I think you need a forward first because your top six are Ryan O’Reilly, Brayden Schenn, David Perron, Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas and, uh, well, Zach Sanford? Sammy Blais? Oskar Sundqvist? The Blues could probably do better on the open market.

On defense, you've got Justin Faulk, Torey Krug and Colton Parayko holding down three of the top spots, Question will be if they think Niko Mikkola or Jake Walman can step in, or do they need someone else?

Thomas and Kyrou are restricted free agents, without arbitration rights. Contract talks with Thomas will be interesting. Do they commit to him with a longer term deal or go for a bridge deal? Kyrou's in the same situation, but with less of an NHL track record to negotiate from. The other big question is how quickly do they get a deal done with Parayko? When free agency begins, he's in the last year of his current contract and they can start talking extension.

Q: I was reading about this prospect for Nashville, Luke Prokop, announcing that he’s gay. Who cares? Since when is a person’s sexual preference actually news? I’ve never understood why it was so important for someone to “come out.”