What's Jim Sterk's legacy at Mizzou?

People were fond of Sterk and respected him, but I never got the sense they truly knew him well. He brought some stability after the tumultuous 2015 football season and quick exit from Mack Rhoades. I thought he had the right intentions at heart during the NCAA investigation for academic fraud, but in hindsight maybe MU should have played it differently in terms of cooperating with the NCAA on some of the allegations. The Dawn Staley flap was unfortunate, for sure. Along the way, a power struggle developed between Sterk and the university leaders - and it came to a head during the search for Odom's successor, when some Board members asked for a search reset once Sterk had narrowed his focus on some finalists. Some people in high places lost faith in his leadership and he was never able to restore that faith. Yes, he did a fine job raising money for some major projects, but depending on who you're talking to, some at MU will give Drinkwitz as much credit for the fundraising as they do Sterk. (Also, deputy AD Ryan Alpert deserves a lot of credit for igniting fundraising in the midst of a pandemic.) His regime made some good hires in Drinkwitz, Cuonzo Martin and Larissa Anderson.