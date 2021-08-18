What's the future hold for Parayko, Perron and, of course, Tarasenko?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: When will there be resolution to the Vladimir Tarasenko issue? Before, during, or after this season?

A: The Blues would like to have the matter settled before the season begins, for obvious reasons. Some of it may depend on when the Jack Eichel situation gets sorted out. Some of it may depend on whether another team suddenly finds itself in need of a possibly high-scoring forward to replace someone who got hurt. It might get solved when the Blues have to figure out something to get under the salary cap. Unless Robert Thomas signs a really cheap deal, his signing is going to put the Blues over the cap and they will have to do something to deal with it. Trading Tarasenko isn't the only answer, though it's obviously the one that addresses the most issues at once. I still think it will happen before the season, but it's all guesswork.

Follow-up: To trade Vladimir Tarasenko, with regard to his contract, questions about his shoulder and now possibly attitude, how much would the Blues need to pay to get a team to take him? Is he considered a 30-goal scorer moving forward?